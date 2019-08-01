Will Gleason shares how to take advantage of the sunshine this weekend with the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, the Lincoln Center Out Of Doors arts celebration and First Saturdays at the Brooklyn Museum.
Missing Transcript Mystery Rocks L.I. School DistrictThe family of a Long Island high school student is accusing a respected district superintendent of sending an empty transcript to the student's new school in an act of revenge. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday.
Farewell To Scabby? Days May Be Numbered For New York’s Giant Inflatable Shame RatFor years giant inflatable rats have been familiar to New Yorkers walking past countless union protests, but now their reign of shame may be over. Katie Johnston reports.
Newburgh Police Chase Ends In CrashA police chase ended with a crash involving four vehicles in Newburgh, N.Y.
Paralyzed Long Island Dentist Walks AgainA dentist who was paralyzed during an accident in the waters off the Dominican Republic thought he'd never walk again. But a surgeon on Long Island gave him a chance to do just that. CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports
New York Weather: 8/1 Thursday Afternoon ForecastTemps start off in the 70s this morning, we climb up to about 85° with a good amount of sunshine this afternoon. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
Man Bringing Back ALS Ice Bucket ChallengeA Westchester man battling ALS is fighting for a cure and one way he hopes to do that is by bringing back the ice bucket challenge. Pat Quinn was diagnosed with the deadly degenerative disease in 2013. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
Pharmacist Speaks Out After Attacked, Armed RobberyA 74-year-old pharmacist was attacked while on the job last month in Manhattan. Police said two men threw the man to the ground before raiding prescription cabinets. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Man Charged With Starting Multiple Fires In Linden, New JerseyPolice have arrested and charged 30-year-old Marcus Wise of Roselle with various counts of arson and criminal mischief.
8 People Hurt When Car Hits School Bus In Marine ParkInvestigators say a school bus operated by Total Transportation was involved in a crash on Avenue T in Marine Park that left eight people hurt on Thursday morning. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Sinkhole Opens In Brooklyn Street, Car Tumbles InA large crater opened in a Brooklyn street and nearly swallowed a woman and her car on Thursday morning. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Man Shoved Onto Tracks After Altercation, Victim OKPolice say a man was involved in a dispute with another man before he was shoved onto the tracks at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Woman Awakes To Find Stranger Standing Over Her In Her BedroomA 26-year-old woman in the Astoria section of Queens told police she was sexually assaulted on the street and then hours later woke up to find that stranger in her bedroom. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Police Arrest Suspect In Water Bottle Dousing Of OfficersPolice say they have arrested Steven Larosa and charged him with obstructing governmental administration and harassment. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Attorney: No Criminal Case Yet Against Father In Hot Car Death Of Infant TwinsThere is no criminal case as yet against Juan Rodriguez in the hot car deaths of his 1-year-old twins, his attorney announced Thursday. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.
Sinkhole Nearly Swallows Car In BrooklynA sinkhole opened up this morning at Evergreen Avenue and Decatur Street in Bushwick. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from the scene.
Father Of Twins Killed In Hot Car Appears Outside CourtJuan Rodriguez, 39, of Rockland County, faced charges in the hot car deaths of his 1-year-old twins returned to court today.
8 Injured, 1 Seriously, When School Bus, Car Crash In BrooklynIt happened just before 9 a.m. at Avenue T near Coyle Street in Marine Park. CBSN New York's Dan Rice reports.
Car Pulled From Sinkhole In BrooklynA sinkhole opened up this morning in Brooklyn. Crews had to remove a car that partially fell into the hole in Bushwick.
Car Falls Into Sinkhole In BrooklynA sinkhole opened up this morning in Brooklyn. It's located at Evergreen Avenue and Decatur Street in Bushwick.
'Festival of Cinema NYC' Starts Tomorrow'Festival of Cinema NYC' starts tomorrow in Queens, showcasing independent films. Founder and Executive Director Jayson Simba gives us a sneak peek.
Robbers Attack 74-Year-Old PharmacistPolice are searching for the thieves seen throwing a 74-year-old pharmacist to the ground before raiding prescription cabinets. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from Washington Heights.
Massive Fire Strikes Greenpoint WarehouseFlames broke out overnight at a restaurant supply warehouse on Monitor Street in Greenpoint. At least five fighters suffered minor injuries. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from the scene.
Web Extra: FDNY Talks Greenpoint Warehouse FireA four-alarm fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. inside a restaurant supply warehouse on Monitor Street in Brooklyn.
Math Problem Goes ViralA simple math problem designed for fourth graders is causing quite a divide on social media.
Netflix Releases Trailer For 'The Irishman'The trailer for Martin Scorsese's new gangster epic "The Irishman" is out and it's filled with mobsters, guns and a-list actors.
Man Sought In Sex AssaultPolice are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Queens.
2 Victims Robbed At Gunpoint By Phony NYCHA WorkersThe NYPD is looking for two men who posed as NYCHA workers to rob two victims at gunpoint.