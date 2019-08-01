Man Charged With Starting Multiple Fires In Linden, New JerseyPolice have arrested and charged 30-year-old Marcus Wise of Roselle with various counts of arson and criminal mischief.

4 hours ago

8 People Hurt When Car Hits School Bus In Marine ParkInvestigators say a school bus operated by Total Transportation was involved in a crash on Avenue T in Marine Park that left eight people hurt on Thursday morning. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

Sinkhole Opens In Brooklyn Street, Car Tumbles InA large crater opened in a Brooklyn street and nearly swallowed a woman and her car on Thursday morning. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

Man Shoved Onto Tracks After Altercation, Victim OKPolice say a man was involved in a dispute with another man before he was shoved onto the tracks at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

5 hours ago

Woman Awakes To Find Stranger Standing Over Her In Her BedroomA 26-year-old woman in the Astoria section of Queens told police she was sexually assaulted on the street and then hours later woke up to find that stranger in her bedroom. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

5 hours ago

Police Arrest Suspect In Water Bottle Dousing Of OfficersPolice say they have arrested Steven Larosa and charged him with obstructing governmental administration and harassment. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

5 hours ago

Attorney: No Criminal Case Yet Against Father In Hot Car Death Of Infant TwinsThere is no criminal case as yet against Juan Rodriguez in the hot car deaths of his 1-year-old twins, his attorney announced Thursday. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

5 hours ago

Sinkhole Nearly Swallows Car In BrooklynA sinkhole opened up this morning at Evergreen Avenue and Decatur Street in Bushwick. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from the scene.

5 hours ago

Father Of Twins Killed In Hot Car Appears Outside CourtJuan Rodriguez, 39, of Rockland County, faced charges in the hot car deaths of his 1-year-old twins returned to court today.

6 hours ago

8 Injured, 1 Seriously, When School Bus, Car Crash In BrooklynIt happened just before 9 a.m. at Avenue T near Coyle Street in Marine Park. CBSN New York's Dan Rice reports.

7 hours ago

Car Pulled From Sinkhole In BrooklynA sinkhole opened up this morning in Brooklyn. Crews had to remove a car that partially fell into the hole in Bushwick.

8 hours ago

Car Falls Into Sinkhole In BrooklynA sinkhole opened up this morning in Brooklyn. It's located at Evergreen Avenue and Decatur Street in Bushwick.

9 hours ago

'Festival of Cinema NYC' Starts Tomorrow'Festival of Cinema NYC' starts tomorrow in Queens, showcasing independent films. Founder and Executive Director Jayson Simba gives us a sneak peek.

9 hours ago

Robbers Attack 74-Year-Old PharmacistPolice are searching for the thieves seen throwing a 74-year-old pharmacist to the ground before raiding prescription cabinets. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from Washington Heights.

9 hours ago

Massive Fire Strikes Greenpoint WarehouseFlames broke out overnight at a restaurant supply warehouse on Monitor Street in Greenpoint. At least five fighters suffered minor injuries. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from the scene.

10 hours ago

Web Extra: FDNY Talks Greenpoint Warehouse FireA four-alarm fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. inside a restaurant supply warehouse on Monitor Street in Brooklyn.

10 hours ago

Math Problem Goes ViralA simple math problem designed for fourth graders is causing quite a divide on social media.

10 hours ago

Netflix Releases Trailer For 'The Irishman'The trailer for Martin Scorsese's new gangster epic "The Irishman" is out and it's filled with mobsters, guns and a-list actors.

10 hours ago

Man Sought In Sex AssaultPolice are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Queens.

10 hours ago

2 Victims Robbed At Gunpoint By Phony NYCHA WorkersThe NYPD is looking for two men who posed as NYCHA workers to rob two victims at gunpoint.

10 hours ago