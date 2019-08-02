A car crashed into a pedestrian on Church Avenue near 94th Street in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn on Friday morning. CBS2's Dan Rice reports.
Pedestrian Struck In East Flatbush, Brooklyn
Unopened Nintendo Game From 1987 Sells For $9,000Scott Amos found a copy of "Kid Icarus," released by Nintendo in 1987, in the attic of his childhood home in Reno, Nevada. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Back-To-School Deals Offer Savings For More Than Just KidsWhile it might feel like school just let out, it's actually prime time to start your back-to-school shopping. SlickDeals.net's Trae Bodge shares some tips with CBS2's Alex Denis.
Lowe's Laying Off Workers, Outsourcing To 3rd PartiesHome improvement giant Lowe's says it is laying off thousands of workers who assemble items like grills and patio furniture and perform maintenance and facility-service jobs, such as janitors. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
'No Swim Advisory' Lifted In 2 Sections Of Lake HopatcongThe Department of Environmental Protection lifted a "no swim advisory" on Thursday in Henderson Cove. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Nassau County Officials Announce Counterfeit Vape BustThe operation netted three arrests and resulted in the seizure of $1.5 million worth of counterfeit Logic e-cigarettes. CBS2's Alex Denis reports.
New York Weather: 8/2 Friday Morning ForecastThere’s a slight chance that some scattered thunderstorms could try to push their way into our area this afternoon, but it’s unlikely that they will hold together long enough to reach the city. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
Queens Rape Suspect To Appear In CourtA man accused of raping a 78-year-old woman in Rosedale, Queens will be back in court today. Ryan Bayard was arrested on June 3, one day after the attack at a house on 148th Street. CBS2's Alex Denis reports.
RFK's Granddaughter Dies At Kennedy Family CompoundPolice are investigating the death of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter in Massachusetts. The family released a statement mourning the loss of 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
NYPD Official To Make Decision About Officer Daniel PantaleoA decision could come Friday on the fate of the NYPD officer accused of putting Eric Garner in a deadly chokehold. The NYPD's deputy commissioner of trials Rosemarie Maldonado is set to deliver her recommendation on whether Daniel Pantaleo should be fired. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
R. Kelly To Face Federal Sex Abuse Charges In Brooklyn TodaySinger R. Kelly will be arraigned in a Brooklyn courtroom on federal sex abuse charges today. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Police Identify Suspect In Brooklyn Playground ShootingPolice believe Ahziem Walter is responsible for the stray bullet shooting that happened at a Brooklyn playground last week. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Rolling Stones Take Stage At MetLife StadiumLegendary rock group the Rolling Stones performed at MetLife Stadium Thursday night.
New York Weather: CBS2 8/1 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 1 at 11 p.m.
Hero Traffic Agent Saves People, Pets From FireCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the traffic agent who helped save residents and pets during a fire in Flushing.
Funeral Bandit Caught By PoliceA Bronx woman accused of burglarizing several homes while people were attending funerals.
Charges Against Father Who Left Infants In Car Still On HoldCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the father who left his infant twins inside a car all day and the charges that are still on hold in his case.
NYPD Calls Off Search For Missing SwimmerCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the search for a missing man who disappeared while swimming in the East River.
Swarm Of Jelly Fish-Like Creatures Invade Jersey ShoreA swarm of jelly fish-like creatures have invaded New Jersey's Wildwood Crest.
Bees Flourishing In NYC's High LineCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the thriving bee population in Manhattan's High Line.
NYC Man Says He Was Beaten For Wearing 'MAGA' HatA man says he was beaten by a group in Manhattan for wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat.
Superintendent Accused Of Deleting Student's GradesCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the Long Island school superintendent accused of deleting a student's transcript because of a dispute with the child's mother.
De Blasio's 2020 Tax Plan Draws Shock And CriticismCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on Bill de Blasio's 2020 tax proposal that has experts calling it either a political stunt or a plan to ruin New York City.
Queens Woman Targeted By Sex Assault SuspectCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on suspect accused of groping a woman and then breaking into her home.
Message In A Bottle Found After 47 YearsCBS2's Nina Kapur has the latest on the message found in a bottle at sea, 47 years after it went into the ocean.
New York Weather: CBS2 8/1 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 1 at 5 p.m.
Goats Honored For Getting Rid Of Invasive plantsThe group of goats who were brought to Riverside Park to clear invasive plants were honored for their work Thursday.
FDA Issues Dog Treat WarningThe FDA is warning pet owners about pig ear treats because of a salmonella outbreak.
74-Year-Old Pharmacist Attacked In Armed RobberyCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest on the pharmacist attacked and robbed in his Manhattan store.