RFK's Granddaughter Dies At Kennedy Family CompoundPolice are investigating the death of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter in Massachusetts. The family released a statement mourning the loss of 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

NYPD Official To Make Decision About Officer Daniel PantaleoA decision could come Friday on the fate of the NYPD officer accused of putting Eric Garner in a deadly chokehold. The NYPD's deputy commissioner of trials Rosemarie Maldonado is set to deliver her recommendation on whether Daniel Pantaleo should be fired. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

R. Kelly To Face Federal Sex Abuse Charges In Brooklyn TodaySinger R. Kelly will be arraigned in a Brooklyn courtroom on federal sex abuse charges today. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

5 hours ago

Police Identify Suspect In Brooklyn Playground ShootingPolice believe Ahziem Walter is responsible for the stray bullet shooting that happened at a Brooklyn playground last week. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

5 hours ago

Rolling Stones Take Stage At MetLife StadiumLegendary rock group the Rolling Stones performed at MetLife Stadium Thursday night.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/1 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 1 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

Hero Traffic Agent Saves People, Pets From FireCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the traffic agent who helped save residents and pets during a fire in Flushing.

11 hours ago

Funeral Bandit Caught By PoliceA Bronx woman accused of burglarizing several homes while people were attending funerals.

11 hours ago

Charges Against Father Who Left Infants In Car Still On HoldCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the father who left his infant twins inside a car all day and the charges that are still on hold in his case.

11 hours ago

NYPD Calls Off Search For Missing SwimmerCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the search for a missing man who disappeared while swimming in the East River.

11 hours ago

Swarm Of Jelly Fish-Like Creatures Invade Jersey ShoreA swarm of jelly fish-like creatures have invaded New Jersey's Wildwood Crest.

15 hours ago

Bees Flourishing In NYC's High LineCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the thriving bee population in Manhattan's High Line.

15 hours ago

NYC Man Says He Was Beaten For Wearing 'MAGA' HatA man says he was beaten by a group in Manhattan for wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat.

16 hours ago

Superintendent Accused Of Deleting Student's GradesCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the Long Island school superintendent accused of deleting a student's transcript because of a dispute with the child's mother.

16 hours ago

De Blasio's 2020 Tax Plan Draws Shock And CriticismCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on Bill de Blasio's 2020 tax proposal that has experts calling it either a political stunt or a plan to ruin New York City.

16 hours ago

Queens Woman Targeted By Sex Assault SuspectCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on suspect accused of groping a woman and then breaking into her home.

16 hours ago

Message In A Bottle Found After 47 YearsCBS2's Nina Kapur has the latest on the message found in a bottle at sea, 47 years after it went into the ocean.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/1 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 1 at 5 p.m.

16 hours ago

Goats Honored For Getting Rid Of Invasive plantsThe group of goats who were brought to Riverside Park to clear invasive plants were honored for their work Thursday.

16 hours ago

FDA Issues Dog Treat WarningThe FDA is warning pet owners about pig ear treats because of a salmonella outbreak.

16 hours ago