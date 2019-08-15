Inmate Wrongfully Released At Prison Jeffrey Epstein Died AtAuthorities say a serial bank robber was mistakenly let go from the Metropolitan Correctional Center just days before billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein allegedly committed suicide. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Another Police Suicide Hits NYPD RanksFor the second time this week, a member of the NYPD has taken his own life - bringing the number of suicides on the force this year to nine. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

Walmart In Union, N.J., Evacuated After Reports Of Armed ManPolice in Union, N.J., evacuated a Walmart after reports of a man with a mask and gun were phoned in around 11 a.m. Thursday morning, but an investigation did not find anything suspicious. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Newark Water Emergency: Activists Take Fight For Clean Water To Federal CourtEnvironmental groups are petitioning for the City of Newark to provide alternative water supplies amid the lead crisis. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

3 hours ago

2 Arrested In Connection To Attacks In WilliamsburgPolice say 19-year-old Deandre Diagle and 20-year-old Michael Bellevue, both of Brooklyn, each are facing four counts of robbery and four counts of assault charges in connection to attacks on three Jewish men in Williamsburg during a 40-minute span. CBSN New York's Alex Denis reports.

4 hours ago

Newark Water Emergency: New Jersey's DEP Commissioner Heads To Washington To Meet With Federal OfficialsNew Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner is meeting with federal officials in Washington.

4 hours ago

Newark Water Emergency: How Lead Levels Can Affect ChildrenLead exposure can bring on quite a few health defects, but there are preventive measures you can take to reduce the risk. Dr. Judy Aschner, chair of pediatrics and physician-in-chief from the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, explains how.

6 hours ago

Suspect Wanted For Attempted Rape In The BronxPolice are looking for a man shown in a video wanted for attempted rape at an apartment building in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx. CBS2's Mary Cavli reports.

6 hours ago

Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Hit-And-Run Crash In QueensA 50-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Queens just after 8 p.m. on Liberty Avenue and 160th Street in Jamaica. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

6 hours ago

Spam Will Sell Limited Edition Pumpkin Spiced MeatThe Limited edition canned meat product will be available starting on Sept 23 on Spam.com and Walmart.com. CBS2's Alex Denis reports.

7 hours ago

Ed Sheeran, Heinz Team Up To Raise Money For CharityEd Sheeran and Heinz are offering up 150 limited edition bottles of ketchup featuring artwork that resembled the singer's tattoos. CBS2's Alex Denis reports.

7 hours ago

City Councilman Spots Giant Praying Mantis On TrainCity councilman Keith Powers was on a 6 train when he noticed a giant praying mantis hitching a ride uptown. CBS2's Alex Denis Reports.

7 hours ago

Hundreds Protest In Albany Against New York’s Vaccination RequirementMore than 1,000 people protested outside the Albany County courthouse where a state supreme court justice is hearing oral arguments to block the ban. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

7 hours ago

9th NYPD Officer Dies By Suicide, Body Found In QueensLaw enforcement sources say Officer Robert Echeverria shot himself in the head in his Laurelton home. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

Arrest Made In Williamsburg Attempted RobberiesPolice say 19-year-old Deandre Diagle is facing robbery and assault charges in connection to attacks on three Jewish men in Williamsburg during a 40-minute span. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

8 hours ago

Ford Recalling More Than 108,000 Midsize Cars In North AmericaThe recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2015 model year. The company says the cars’ front seat belt cables can lose strength due to heat buildup and may not adequately restrain passengers. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

8 hours ago

Newark 12-Year-Old Boy Charged With Possession Of Semi-Auto Assault WeaponLocal police in Newark are saying a 12-year-old boy is the latest person tied to an alarming number of crimes. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

8 hours ago

Police Search For Suspects Accused Of Robbing TeenAn 18-year-old is recovering from a violent robbery near Pier 40 on West Street in lower Manhattan Tuesday night. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports

9 hours ago

Happening Today: NJ Water Issue Goes To DC, Water-Tossing Suspect In CourtCBS2's Alex Denis has a look ahead at news happening on Aug. 15, 2019.

9 hours ago

Autistic Long Island Teenager Reported Missing Found SafeJust after 12 a.m. Thursday, Nassau County Police reported 17-year-old Isaiah Farrow was located and was in good health. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

9 hours ago