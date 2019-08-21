Boat Tour Vendors Kicked Out Of Battery ParkCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the allegedly aggressive boat tour vendors in Lower Manhattan.

43 minutes ago

More Debris Falls From Queens Subway TracksCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the most recent piece of falling debris from elevated subway tracks in Queens.

48 minutes ago

Supervisor For Officer Pantaleo Will Keep JobCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the deal struck with the NYPD officer who was supervising fired police officer Daniel Pantaleo.

52 minutes ago

It’s Back: XFL Reveals New York Guardians, Other Teams And LogosThe XFL will return the week after Super Bowl LIV, and now it has eight teams complete with names and logos – including the New York Guardians. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Swarm Of Bees Removed On East SideA beekeeper was called into duty on Manhattan's East Side after a swarm of bees covered a garbage bag on E. 47th Street.

4 hours ago

Time Out New York Things To Do For Weekend 8/24-8/25Time Out New York editor Will Gleason shares his picks on fun events in and around New York this weekend, including a Dog Restaurant Week, Afropunk and the Jazz Age Lawn Party

4 hours ago

Long Island Pushing To Train Youth For Tech CareersWith young people underemployed more than ever now, high school students are considering skipping college and the debt -- and taking on a trade. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan has more from Levittown.

4 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Taking The Heat Over Pizza?Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking heat for weighing in on the side of Di Fara Pizza, the pizzeria in Brooklyn that was closed for unpaid taxes. CBSN New York's Andrea Grymes reports.

4 hours ago

Algae Bloom Warning Issued For Manasquan ReservoirMonmouth County officials are warning the public to avoid swimming in the Manasquan Reservoir until further notice due to a potentially dangerous algae bloom. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports

5 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: Purple KaleTony Tantillo reports

5 hours ago

New York Weather: 8/21 Wednesday Afternoon ForecastStorms are expected to fire up later on and last through the sunset hour. Some of these storms may be strong, too, with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

5 hours ago

Opioid Painkiller Prescriptions Again Blames For Fast Onset AddictionsThere's a new warning out about painkiller addiction and how it can start after a common surgery. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports.

5 hours ago

Search Continues For Dog Grabbed Outside Brooklyn StorePolice say two suspects snatched Bre Kelly's 10-year-old dog Theo from outside a shop in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

5 hours ago

Famed LIC Pepsi Sign Draws ControversyThe famous Pepsi-Cola sign in the Long Island City section of Queens has a new look for the first time in its 80-year history, and some people are not pleased. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

5 hours ago

NY Waterway Stepping Up Efforts To Reign In Rogue Ticket Vendors In Battery ParkNew York Waterway is cracking down on street vendors selling deceptive tickets to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Many of those vendors crowd Battery Park hoping to lure in tourists. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

6 hours ago

Plastic Surgeon Facing Weapons Charges In Westchester CourtProsecutors say they have more evidence that a plastic surgeon accused of stashing an arsenal in his SUV repeatedly made threats against his ex-wife. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

6 hours ago

NYPD Bomb Squad Clears Package Outside SynagoguePolice were called around 8 a.m. after the box was spotted outside Congregation B'Nai Jacob of Flatbush. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: 8/21 Thursday ForecastStorms are expected to fire up later on and last through the sunset hour. Some of these storms may be strong, too, with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

6 hours ago

Police: 2 Shot Dead In Coney IslandTwo men were shot dead in Coney Island on Tuesday shortly after 10 p.m. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Possible Suspicious Package Deemed Safe In BrooklynThe NYPD bomb squad has given the all clear after investigating a possible suspicious package outside a synagogue in Brooklyn.

7 hours ago