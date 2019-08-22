Jets from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.K. Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly over the Hudson River in New York City on Aug. 21, 2019.
Watch: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.K. Royal Air Force Red Arrows NYC Flyover
New York Weather: 8/22 Thursday Afternoon ForecastShowers and storms return late in the day, but will be more widespread this evening and into tonight. Expect pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds with these storms, though the bulk of them should remain sub-severe. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
Jets From U.S., U.K. Conduct Military Flyover Above Hudson RiverTeams from the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force Red Arrows joined the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the F-35 Lightning 2 demo team and the F-22 Raptor demo team.
Police ID Suspect Sought In String Of Armed RobberiesAuthorities say they’re searching for 31-year-old Brandon McDonald of Brooklyn. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
17-Year-Old Shot In Chest Outside Staten Island DeliPolice say the shooting happened after the victim and a suspect were seen arguing outside of the Castleton Deli Corp. in West Brighton just before midnight. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Union Says Sgt. Kizzy Adonis Being Used As Scapegoat In Eric Garner CaseThe Sergeants Benevolent Association is blasting the NYPD for penalizing the commanding officer in the Eric Garner case. Kizzy Adonis reached a plea deal to keep her job, but her union says she's being made a political scapegoat. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Police Investigate Deadly Elevator Drop In Kips BayPolice say three people were on the elevator in a building on Third Avenue near 26th Street. Two got off when the third was stepping off and the elevator dropped, pinning the 30-year-old man between the elevator car and the shaft. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
SBA Reacts After Sgt. Adonis Disciplined In Garner DeathThe Sergeants Benevolent Association responds after Sgt. Kizzy Adonis was disciplined in Eric Garner's death.
Pulaski Skyway Suffers 90 Minute Delay As Police Confront Disturbed Man On BridgeTraffic was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes on the Pulaski Skyway Thursday morning as New Jersey police confronted a man armed with a thick chain who was threatening to jump from the bridge. Officers took the person into custody at 10:20 a.m.
Brooklyn Shooting Caught On Video, Police Seek Help To ID GunmanDO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? Police need your help after a man and a woman were shot around 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Williams Avenue between Atlantic and East New York avenues in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. To help report: https://cbsloc.al/31T5scm
CTM: Police Commissioner O'Neill Talks Pantaleo FiringPolice Commissioner James O'Neill talks about his controversial decision to fire NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo five years after the chokehold death of Eric Garner on Staten Island.
Search Narrowed On Serial Robbery SuspectPolice have narrowed down the search for one of the two armed robbery suspects accused of using a stolen Mustang as the getaway car. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Thunderbirds Flyover Today Over Hudson RiverThe U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.K. Royal Air Force Red Arrows will perform today over the Hudson River.
Search Underway For Missing Head ChefAndrea Zamperoni has been missing for days and his coworkers at Cipriani Dolci Grand Central are growing more and more concerned. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Newark Penn Station Getting $18M RenovationNewark Penn Station is getting an $18 million upgrade.
Video Sparks Bird Or Bunny DebateThere's a new optical illusion out there that has people questioning: Is it a bird or a bunny? Take a look.
World's Highest Paid ActorsForbes is out with its annual list of the world's highest paid actors, and at least one of the names might surprise you.
New Video Shows Cypress Hills ShootingNew video shows a gunman police say wounded two people earlier this month in Brooklyn.
Piano Teacher Accused Of Sex AssaultPolice are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while giving her piano lessons inside her Bronx home.
Bob Cousy To Receive Presidential Medal Of FreedomNBA Hall of Famer and New York native Bob Cousy will be honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom today.
Stolen Dog Reunited With OwnerA dog that was stolen from outside a grocery store in Brooklyn has been reunited with his owner.
MoviePass Reports Data BreachTens of thousands of MoviePass customers are being warned about a recent data breach.
SI Congressman Pushing Back Against Flood Insurance PlanCongressman Max Rose will hold a press conference today on Staten Island to discuss the cost of flood insurance.
Conn. Father Due In Court In AnguillaA Connecticut father will appear in court in Anguilla to face manslaughter charges in the death of a hotel worker.
Police ID Suspect In Citywide Armed Robbery SpreePolice have narrowed down the search for one of the two armed robbery suspects accused of using a stolen Mustang as the getaway car. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Cipriani Chef Missing For DaysAndrea Zamperoni has been missing for days and his coworkers at Cipriani Dolci Grand Central are growing more and more concerned. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
New York Weather: Home StretchCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
Fanalysis: Football Future BetsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer talks with fantasy sports expert Geoff Sheasby about fantasy football future bets in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
Fanalysis: More Fantasy Football SleepersCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer talks with fantasy sports expert Geoff Sheasby about his fantasy football sleepers in the latest edition of Fanalysis.