New York Weather: 8/22 Thursday Afternoon ForecastShowers and storms return late in the day, but will be more widespread this evening and into tonight. Expect pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds with these storms, though the bulk of them should remain sub-severe. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

54 minutes ago

Jets From U.S., U.K. Conduct Military Flyover Above Hudson RiverTeams from the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force Red Arrows joined the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the F-35 Lightning 2 demo team and the F-22 Raptor demo team.

57 minutes ago

Police ID Suspect Sought In String Of Armed RobberiesAuthorities say they’re searching for 31-year-old Brandon McDonald of Brooklyn. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

1 hour ago

17-Year-Old Shot In Chest Outside Staten Island DeliPolice say the shooting happened after the victim and a suspect were seen arguing outside of the Castleton Deli Corp. in West Brighton just before midnight. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

1 hour ago

Union Says Sgt. Kizzy Adonis Being Used As Scapegoat In Eric Garner CaseThe Sergeants Benevolent Association is blasting the NYPD for penalizing the commanding officer in the Eric Garner case. Kizzy Adonis reached a plea deal to keep her job, but her union says she's being made a political scapegoat. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

1 hour ago

Police Investigate Deadly Elevator Drop In Kips BayPolice say three people were on the elevator in a building on Third Avenue near 26th Street. Two got off when the third was stepping off and the elevator dropped, pinning the 30-year-old man between the elevator car and the shaft. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

1 hour ago

SBA Reacts After Sgt. Adonis Disciplined In Garner DeathThe Sergeants Benevolent Association responds after Sgt. Kizzy Adonis was disciplined in Eric Garner's death.

2 hours ago

Pulaski Skyway Suffers 90 Minute Delay As Police Confront Disturbed Man On BridgeTraffic was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes on the Pulaski Skyway Thursday morning as New Jersey police confronted a man armed with a thick chain who was threatening to jump from the bridge. Officers took the person into custody at 10:20 a.m.

3 hours ago

Brooklyn Shooting Caught On Video, Police Seek Help To ID GunmanDO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? Police need your help after a man and a woman were shot around 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Williams Avenue between Atlantic and East New York avenues in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. To help report: https://cbsloc.al/31T5scm

3 hours ago