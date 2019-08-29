Time Out New York's Will Gleason shares details about Labor Day weekend events across the city.
Time Out New York's Guide To Labor Day Weekend's NYC Events
Aug. 29, 2019, Court Appearance Of Nelson Cruz, Part 2A judge denied freeing a man imprisoned 21 years ago for a 1998 murder in which retired NYPD detective Louis Scarcella played a role in his conviction.
Aug. 29, 2019, Court Appearance Of Nelson Cruz, Part 1A judge denied freeing a man imprisoned 21 years ago for a 1998 murder in which retired NYPD detective Louis Scarcella played a role in his conviction.
At Rubie's Costume Company, Every Day Is HalloweenCBS2's Elle McLogan goes behind the scenes at the Westbury headquarters of a global costume empire.
New York Weather: 8/29 Thursday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Jeff Berardelli reports. Temps warm up into the 80s today. Expected PM highs: 81-85° around the area.
Couple Working To Raise $2 Million To Fight 2 Sons’ Rare Brain DiseaseA family from Brooklyn is trying to raise more than $2 million to help their sons, who have a rare genetic disease. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.
JUUL CEO Reacts To Concerns Over Vaping, E-CigsThe CEO of leading e-cigarette manufacturer Juul has a message for non-smokers who are thinking of trying out his company's product. CBS2's Alex Denis reports
Gov. Murphy, NJ State Police Honor Elmora Troopers TeamThe baseball team from Elizabeth, New Jersey, that made it to the Little League World Series was honored today by Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey State troopers. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
JUUL CEO Talks Concerns Over Vaping, E-CigarettesJUUL CEO Kevin Burns is pushing for a new ID verification system to keep the company's vaping products out of the hands of underage shoppers.
All Of Kosciuszko Bridge Now Open To TrafficCommuters did not waste any time taking advantage of the Kosciuszko Bridge's new span on Thursday's morning commute. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
NYPD Searching For Suspect In Bronx Subway SlashingVideo captures violent assault a the Hunts Point subway station in the Bronx, showing the attack slashing a 36-year-old victim with a metal object. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Video: Attackers Target Woman With Cane In Jamaica, QueensThe assault took place right here in the middle of the street. Police believe four teenagers attacked a woman in her 60s, still beating her when she was defenseless on the ground - all for the woman's cell phone. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
Hurricane Dorian Building Strength As Storm Heads Toward U.S.Millions of people in Florida are being warned to prepare for a strong hurricane either making landfall or brushing close up the East Coast on Labor Day weekend. CBS News' David Begnaud and CBS2's Jeff Berardelli report,
NJ Gov, Police Honor Little League TeamNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police honor Little League regional champs Elmora Troopers.
Upstate N.Y. Teen Who Admitted Raping Classmate Gets ProbationA former high school student in upstate New York was given a year on interim probation after admitting he raped a classmate. Katie Johnston reports.
E-Bike Rider Dies After Colliding With PedestrianAn e-bike rider died Wednesday after colliding with a pedestrian earlier this week in Central Park.
Second Span Of Kosciuszko Bridge Open To TrafficThe second span of the new Kosciuszko Bridge opened to traffic early this morning. The completed bridge features five Queens-bound and four Brooklyn-bound lanes, plus a pedestrian and bicycle pathway. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more.
NYC PBA To Honor Frank Siller As Person Of The YearNew York City's police union will honor Tunnel to Towers chairman Frank Siller, brother of Stephen Siller, as its person of the year.
Giants Update Child Ticket PolicyThe New York Giants have changed the rule requiring tickets for babies after a CBS2 report.
Matthew McConaughey Officially Becomes ProfessorThe Oscar-winning actor is officially part of the faculty at his alma mater, University of Texas.
Busiest Travel Day For Labor Day WeekendAccording to TripAdvisor, today is the busiest travel day for Labor Day Weekend.
Woman Struck With Cane During RobberyNew video shows a group of teens wanted for questioning after a 67-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed in Jamaica, Queens.
New Video Of Men Accused Of Robbing Dozens Of Rideshare DriversPolice say new video shows two of three suspects wanted for robbing 42 rideshare drivers.
New Video Of Subway Slashing SuspectPolice have released new video of a slashing at a subway station in Hunts Point. The search continues for the suspect.
Florida Braces For Hurricane DorianThe Category 1 hurricane made landfall Wednesday on the U.S. Virgin Islands. It's expected to hit the Sunshine State late Sunday night. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.
Second Span Of Kosciuszko Bridge Officially Opens To TrafficThe second span of the new Kosciuszko Bridge opened to traffic early this morning. The completed bridge features five Queens-bound and four Brooklyn-bound lanes, plus a pedestrian and bicycle pathway. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more.
New York Weather: Temps On The RiseCBS2's Jeff Berardelli has the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 8/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 28 at 11 p.m.
Kosciuszko Bridge Opens ThursdayThe second span of the Kosciuszko Bridge will open to traffic on Thursday.