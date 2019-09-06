NYPD Makes Changes To Special Victims OfficesCBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the latest on the changes being made to make the NYPD's Special Victims offices more sensitive to survivors.

39 minutes ago

New York Reveals New License Plate DesignCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the new license plates in New York as the governor backs off a plan to force drivers to change their old plates.

45 minutes ago

New Jersey Special Needs Program Stays OpenCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on a Jersey City school for special needs students staying open after angering parents with a sudden plan to close.

50 minutes ago

Nassau Police Officer Leaves Rehab After CrashA Nassau County police officer in a hit-and-run crash has left a rehabilitation center as he continues to recover.

56 minutes ago

New Technology Aims To End Truck Bridge StrikesCBS'2 Tony Aiello has the latest on the new technology aiming to prevent trucks from striking overpasses on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

1 hour ago

American Airlines Mechanic Accused Of SabotageAn American Airlines mechanic was in court after being accused of sabotaging a plane.

1 hour ago

MTA Worker Injured By Third RailAn MTA worker near Yankees Stadium was seriously injured after making contact with a train track's third rail.

1 hour ago

Young Girl Safe, Mother Arrested After Amber Alert ManhuntCBS2's Tara Jakeway has the latest on the Amber Alert manhunt on Long Island.

1 hour ago

Health Officials Urge People To Stop VapingCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the new developments in the growing number of lung related illnesses among people who vape.

1 hour ago

Dorian Makes Landfall In North CarolinaCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on Hurricane Dorian's landfall in North Carolina.

1 hour ago

NYC Beaches Close As Dorian Brings Rip CurrentsCBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest on the dangerous conditions at New York beaches caused by Hurricane Dorian.

1 hour ago

Never Forget: FDNY Adds 22 To World Trade Center Memorial WallThe New York City Fire Department added the names of 22 members who died of illnesses related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center to the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall at MetroTech Center in Brooklyn.

2 hours ago

Reworked NYPD Special Victims Center Opens In Lower ManhattanChanges range from the entire investigative process, to the very first interaction victims have with officers, reports CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge.

4 hours ago

New Technology To Prevent Bridge Strikes Deployed Along Hutchinson River ParkwayA bridge over a busy parkway in Westchester County has a dubious distinction: It has been hit by trucks almost 150 times in the last 10 years. CBSN New York's Tony Aiello reports.

4 hours ago

CEO Gives Preview Of Komen Greater NYC's Race For CureLinda Tantawi, CEO of Susan G. Komen Greater New York City, joined CBSN New York's Dana Tyler to talk about this weekend's Race For The Cure and the fight against cancer.

5 hours ago

Mother Behind Amber Alert Turns Herself In To Police, 3-Year-Old Found SafePolice say a 3-year-old girl is “safe and sound” after her mother allegedly shot her father on Long Island. Police said Patchita Tennant, 42, shot Andrew Mitchell, 36, and took off with their daughter, Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.

5 hours ago

Inventor Of ATM Honored On Cash Machine's 50th AnniversaryIt was 50 years ago this week that marked the debut of Donald Wetzel's original automatic teller machine in Rockville Centre. CBSN New York's Scott Rapoport reports.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: 9/6 Friday Afternoon ForecastAbundant clouds and northeast winds squeezed between high pressure to the north and Hurricane Dorian to our south. Expect a high only near 70 degrees, about 10 below normal! CBS2's John Elliott reports.

6 hours ago

Unofficial Apple Picking Season Kicks Off At Tri-State Area FarmsApple picking is an extremely popular fall pastime that extends through October, giving families a chance to hit the outdoors and spend time together. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

6 hours ago

New York State Lawmakers Push For Robocall Crackdown BillThe New York State Assembly is holding a hearing on how to reduce nuisance calls. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

6 hours ago