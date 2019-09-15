Saturday, President Donald Trump met with the family of Otto Warmbier, the college student who was held captive for over a year in North Korea.
Otto Warmbier's Family Meets With President Trump
Police Search For Driver Who Struck And Killed 1 Person In BrookynPolice say a hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 30-year-old man in Brooklyn early Sunday morning; CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.
'Cash Mob' Event Held To Help Save Gem Spa In East VillageA grassroots event was held Saturday to save an East Village institution.
Jets, Giants Trying To Rebound From Season Opening LossesBrandon Tierney from CBS Sports Network's "That Other Pregame Show" talks about the Jets and the Giants in NFL Week 2.
Tip Of The Day: LycheesTony Tantillo reports.
Where's Hizzoner?: Sept. 15, 2019CBS2 is tracking Mayor Bill de Blasio's daily location amid criticism that he's spending too much time away from New York City while he's out on the campaign trail running for president.
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In WilliamsburgOne person was rushed to the hospital after a wild multi-vehicle crash right off the BQE.
New Gun Legislation Announcement Expected, Trump's Stance UnclearThe Trump administration is expected to announce new gun legislation this week, but where the president stands on gun control is unclear; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
3 Suspects Accused In Violent Queens Robbery Of TeenPolice are trying to identify three people accused of robbing a teenager in Queens.
Suspect Accused Of Dragging Man During Car RobberyPolice say a man was dragged and injured while trying to stop a vehicle theft in Manhattan earlier this month.
Cooking Segment: Fall HarvestThe temperature is dropping, the leaves are about to start changing color and the nights are growing longer. You know what that means -- fall harvest is here! Marc Sherry, of Old Homestead Steakhouse, stopped by to help you make the most of the fall season.
Bike MS NYC 2019 To Be Held On Oct. 20Next month, thousands of people are going to hop on their bikes and hit the road for a great cause.
New York Weather: 9/15 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast.
Hit-And-Run Driver Leaves Man Dead, Another Seriously Hurt In BrooklynA hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn left one man dead and another person seriously injured; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Furry Friend Finder: Nigel & BabyNigel and Baby are both Shih Tzu mixes.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/14 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 14 at 11 p.m.
Gov. Cuomo Unveils Oyster Replenishment PlanNew York's Gov. Cuomo announced his plan to replenish local oyster populations.
Judge Pleads Guilty To Stealing Neighbor's PantiesA Long Island judge has pleaded guilty to stealing his neighbor's underwear in 2018.
Trump Administration To Announce Gun Legislation ProposalCBS' Ben Tracy has the latest on the debate of gun legislation in the United States.
Gunfire Strikes 2 Homes On Long IslandPolice are looking for a shooter after two homes were struck by bullets on Long Island.
Deck Collapse Injures 22 At Jersey ShoreAt least 22 people have been injured in a deck collapse in Wildwood.
Dancing Principal Steals Show On Long IslandThe new principal at St. Anthony's High School put on a show at Friday's football game.
Veterans Outreach Event On Horseback Held In NYCThe 'Trail to Zero' event was held in Manhattan to honor veterans who died in war and by suicide.
Street Renamed For Fallen NYPD OfficerA Queens street was renamed in honor of NYPD Det. Keith Williams, who was shot and killed in 1989.
Virgin Mary Statue Defaced In Jersey CityPolice are looking for the vandal who covered a church statue in New Jersey with feces.
Son Of Osama Bin Laden KilledThe son of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden has been killed in a counterterrorism strike, the White House announced.
2 Killed In Newark ShootingPolice are investigating after two people were fatally shot in Newark.
Deck Collapse Injures Several At Jersey ShoreSeveral people have been injured by a deck collapse in Wildwood.
Ride Gets Stuck At Staten Island FestivalAn amusement ride at a Greek festival on Staten Island got stuck, trapping several people on it.