Web Extra: Drone Force 2 At The North Fork Sunflower MazeDrone Force 2 flew over Sidor Farms, where residents from across the Tri-State Area flock to the 20-25 acre field of bright yellow sunflowers.

35 minutes ago

Jersey City Proposes On-Demand Bus ServiceAs an alternative to struggling NJ TRANSIT, Mayor Steven Fulop says Jersey City is moving ahead with plans to offer a ride-sharing bus service. CBSN New York's Nina Kapur reports

48 minutes ago

New Jersey Readies To Get REAL IDs Into Travelers' HandsREAL IDs are not yet being offered throughout New Jersey, but the Motor Vehicle Commission says to expect the service soon for U.S. citizens looking to fly on domestic airlines after Oct. 1, 2020. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

50 minutes ago

New York Weather: 9/19 Thursday Afternoon ForecastSunshine’s abound this afternoon with high pressure anchored directly overhead. It will be bone dry out there, as well, with dew points only in the 30s. Between that and highs in the low 70s we couldn’t ask for a much better day. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

2 hours ago

AAA Reveals Best Time To Book Holiday FlightsAccording to Data from the last three years, travellers should start booking their holiday flight next week. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

2 hours ago

New Jersey Offering Sign-Ups To Get Alerts On REAL ID AvailabilityREAL IDs are not yet being offered throughout New Jersey, but the Motor Vehicle Commission says to expect the service soon for U.S. citizens looking to fly on domestic airlines after Oct. 1, 2020. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

Eric Garner's Mother Testifies At Hearing On Policing PracticesGwen Carr, the mother of slain Eric Garner, appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

2 hours ago

Father, Son Injured When Car Crashes With NJ TRANSIT TrainA father and son are in serious condition after their car collided with a NJ TRANSIT train. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

2 hours ago

Have You Been Denied A Hookup By National Grid?DENIED A GAS HOOKUP BY NATIONAL GRID? If so, we want to hear from you! Tell us YOUR National Grid story. We're demanding answers! Check out Julie Levin's story: https://cbsloc.al/2M01lF2

2 hours ago