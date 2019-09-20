Bronx Parks Commissioner and Founder of the New York City Parks Latino Society Iris Rodriguez-Rosa discusses an exhibit that details the struggles of Latinos while celebrating their pride and culture.
Bronx Exhibit Honors Hispanic Heritage Month
Sponsored By
Program: CBSN New York HighlightsCategories: News, Local News, Google
Latest Videos
Marcia Kramer On Mayor De Blasio Dropping OutCBSN New York Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reacts to Mayor Bill de Blasio ending his presidential campaign.
Mayor De Blasio Drops Out Of 2020 RaceNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's ending his 2020 presidential campaign.
Bronx Exhibit Honors Hispanic Heritage MonthBronx Parks Commissioner and Founder of the New York City Parks Latino Society Iris Rodriguez-Rosa discusses an exhibit that details the struggles of Latinos while celebrating their pride and culture.
DOE Excuses Student Absences For Climate RallyTens of thousands of students in the Tri-State Area and around the world are staging climate change protests today ahead of next week’s summit at the United Nations. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Bronx Homeowner Kills Burglary SuspectPolice say a man was killed after he tried to burglarize a home in the Bronx.
'Blinking Guy' Raising Money For MSThe man behind the "blinking guy" meme is putting his fame to good use and raising money for multiple sclerosis.
Deadly Stabbing At Brooklyn DeliA 37-year-old man was stabbed to death at a deli early this morning in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
Man Stabbed In Riverside Park On UWSA man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed overnight on the Upper West Side.
Man Sought In 2 Attempted RapesPolice say a man wanted for attempting to rape a woman in Brooklyn is now suspected in another rape attempt.
More Videos
Man Accused Of Groping Elderly WomanPolice say the 82-year-old victim left the door of her Manhattan apartment open to get some air before she was attacked.
Students Plan Global Climate StrikeStudents around the world are staging a global climate strike today, ahead of the U.N. summit next week. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports from Manhattan's Foley Square.
New York Weather: Temperatures ReboundCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
At Least 2 Dead After Tropical Storm Imelda Batters TexasHeavy rains have flooded neighborhoods and many homes and roads are still under water this morning. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest on the situation in Houston.
Dining Deal: Trattoria ItalienneA restaurant in the Flatiron District is offering a dream combination of flavors at wallet-friendly prices. CBS2's Tony Tantillo has this week's Dining Deal.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/19 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 19 at 11 p.m.
Aggressive Raccoon Attacks New Jersey ResidentsCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on a possibly rabid raccoon attacking multiple people in New Jersey.
Colt Suspends Production Of AR-15 RiflesGun manufacturer Colt has halted production of AR-15 assault rifles.
More Blackface Images Of Canadian PM UncoveredCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on reaction to the blackface images and video featuring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
MTA Unveils $5.5 Billion Renovation PlanThe MTA unveils a $5.5 billion plan that would renovate 48 subway station, adding access for disabled riders.
Mugger Attacking Women In The BronxPolice are looking for a suspect seen robbing at least two women in the Bronx.
Imelda Bring Floods To TexasCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on a powerful storm bringing flooding to Texas.
Long Island Wind Farm Project Brings Concerns From ResidentsLocal lawmakers are trying to ease concerns over a new windmill farm proposed off the coast of Long Island. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
FDNY Union Criticizes 'Vision Zero' For Slower Response TimesCBS2's Hazel Sanchez speaks with an official for the FDNY's union who points to problems with Mayor de Blasio's Vision Zero plan increasing emergency response times.
Measles Alert On Long IslandA case of measles has been confirmed on Long Island and health officials say others may have been exposed to the illness.
89-Year-Old Beaten And Robbed In East VillageCBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest on the search for a suspect who beat and robbed an 89-year-old of her savings in the East Village.
Restaurant Faces Bankruptcy Due To National Grid MessCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on National Grid's refusal to connect a restaurant's gas, leaving the owner facing bankruptcy.
New Jersey Man Indicted On Terror ChargesCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the New Jersey man indicted on charges he scouted potential terror targets in New York City for Hezbollah.
Holocaust Survivors Meet Israeli Soldiers On Long IslandSurvivors of the Holocaust met a group of Israeli soldiers on Long Island for a celebration of life. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/19 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 19 at 5 p.m.