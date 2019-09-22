Actress Cote de Pablo talked with Cindy Hsu about her character Ziva David's surprise return to NCIS and what New York City taught her to play the role. The show's 16th season debuts on CBS2 on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.
Cote De Pablo Tells Secret To Playing Ziva On NCIS: 'Living In New York Did It For Me'
Sponsored By
Program: CBS2 DigitalCategories: Arts & Entertainment, News, Celebrity/Gossip, General, Television, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
Giants’ Barkley Out 4-8 Weeks With High-Ankle SprainBig Blue knew it could be, potentially, without its best player for some time. Those fears appear to be reality as reports surfaced Monday afternoon saying all-everything running back Saquon Barkley will miss the next four to eight weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Katie Johnston reports.
Newark Water Emergency: Officials Say 97% Of Filters Tested Reduced Lead In WaterThe tests over the last several weeks were performed after water in two homes with lead pipes showed higher than allowed lead levels last month. Residents in about 14,000 homes have been receiving bottled water since mid-August.
NJ School Athletes To Watch Opioid VideoHigh school athletes are being required to watch an opioid video with help of professional athletes in New Jersey. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.
New Yorkers Taking Path To Olympics Through ArcheryLarry Brown has dedicated his life to archery, and his star pupil Dallas Jones of Brooklyn is now a national champion eyeing a slot on the U.S. Olympics team in 2020.
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy, Mayor Ras Baraka Announce Newark Lead Filter Test ResultsNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced the result of lead filter testing after what many feared might be a crisis in the city.
Tip Of The Day: Easter Egg RadishesTony Tantillo reports.
New York Weather: 9/23 Monday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. Expect warm and humid conditions this afternoon with feels like temperatures approaching 90°. And a late shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but the daylight hours look mainly dry.
CBS Fall Shows Kick-Off Tonight On CBS2The hit comedy "The Neighborhood" begins its second season at 8 p.m., while "Bob Hearts Abishola" debuts afterwards at 8:30 p.m.
Harry And Meghan Are In South Africa, First Official Family TourThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their 10-day trip in Cape Town on Monday. CBS2s Chris Wragge reports.
More Videos
AI Better Than Ever But Still Falling Short Of Thinking, Judgement Calls Like HumansFrom self-driving cars to robots that learn on their own, great strides are being made in artificial intelligence. CBS2's Lisa Mateo reports.
Child Dies After Falling Out Of Window In East New YorkPolice say a 2-year-old boy died after falling from a sixth-floor window on Eldert Lane in East New York. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Van Crashes Into Staten Island Store, Bursts Into FlamesPolice say 42-year-old Anthony Imafidon intentionally crashed his work van into this ex-wife's grocery store at Bay and Broad streets. The woman and their three children live upstairs. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
14-Year-Old Groping Victim Helps Nab Her Alleged AttackerPolice say Peter Koonanikal was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Sunday at the Mineola State Fair. Katie Johnston reports.
U.N. General Assembly Causing Traffic Gridlock In NYCHeads of state and diplomats from nearly 200 countries are in Manhattan for the United Nations General Assembly this week. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Witnesses Helped Rescue Girl From Bronx Subway TracksCellphone video shows Good Samaritans pulling the little girl out from under a 4 train subway car just after 8 a.m. at a station in the Bronx. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
ET's Kevin Frazier Shares His Rundown Of The Emmy Awards"Game Of Thrones" owned the night, while smaller shows made their presence known, reports ET's Kevin Frazier with CBSN New York's Alex Denis.
Sen. Chuck Schumer Calls For Crackdown On Ransomware AttacksSen. Chuck Schumer calls for crackdown on ransomware attacks targeting area schools, like Rockville Centre on Long Island.
Father Killed, Daughter Injured After Being Struck By Train In The BronxThe father was killed. The daughter was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in serious condition.
United Nations General Assembly Gets UnderwayWorld leaders, including President Donald Trump, are in New York City for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which gets underway today. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
Not Too Late To Visit The HamptonsIt may be fall but it's not too late to think about visiting the Hamptons. Real estate experts at Out East crunched the numbers and found you can save up to 38% on rentals.
Fiery Van Crash On Staten IslandA van burst into flames after barreling into a building last night on Staten Island, and police say it was no accident. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Suspect Linked To Series Of Mn. RobberiesPolice have released a new photo of a man suspected in at least seven robberies in Manhattan.
Pricey Repairs To World Trade Center OculusWork is being done to repair the World Trade Center Oculus before the weather changes.
Rally Against Anti-Semitic AttacksA coalition of groups organized the event just steps from City Hall to condemn anti-Antisemitism in the city.
Stars Rock Purple Carpet At Emmy AwardsThe stars stepped out in style on the purple carpet last night.
MTA Board Meeting On Capital Spending PlanThe MTA board is expected to review a new $52 billion capital spending plan today.
Public Hearing On Wind Turbine ProjectA public meeting will be held today in Queens about a planned wind turbine project off the coast of Long Island.
Catering Building Catches Fire In Lakewood, N.J.Nearby homes had to be evacuated as an out of control fire ripped through a building in Lakewood, New Jersey last night.
Sailboat Ends Up On Brighton BeachSome people enjoying the last spurts of summer on the beach got an unexpected visit.