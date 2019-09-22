AI Better Than Ever But Still Falling Short Of Thinking, Judgement Calls Like HumansFrom self-driving cars to robots that learn on their own, great strides are being made in artificial intelligence. CBS2's Lisa Mateo reports.

3 hours ago

Child Dies After Falling Out Of Window In East New YorkPolice say a 2-year-old boy died after falling from a sixth-floor window on Eldert Lane in East New York. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Van Crashes Into Staten Island Store, Bursts Into FlamesPolice say 42-year-old Anthony Imafidon intentionally crashed his work van into this ex-wife's grocery store at Bay and Broad streets. The woman and their three children live upstairs. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

14-Year-Old Groping Victim Helps Nab Her Alleged AttackerPolice say Peter Koonanikal was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Sunday at the Mineola State Fair. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

U.N. General Assembly Causing Traffic Gridlock In NYCHeads of state and diplomats from nearly 200 countries are in Manhattan for the United Nations General Assembly this week. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

3 hours ago

Witnesses Helped Rescue Girl From Bronx Subway TracksCellphone video shows Good Samaritans pulling the little girl out from under a 4 train subway car just after 8 a.m. at a station in the Bronx. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

ET's Kevin Frazier Shares His Rundown Of The Emmy Awards"Game Of Thrones" owned the night, while smaller shows made their presence known, reports ET's Kevin Frazier with CBSN New York's Alex Denis.

3 hours ago

Sen. Chuck Schumer Calls For Crackdown On Ransomware AttacksSen. Chuck Schumer calls for crackdown on ransomware attacks targeting area schools, like Rockville Centre on Long Island.

4 hours ago

Father Killed, Daughter Injured After Being Struck By Train In The BronxThe father was killed. The daughter was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in serious condition.

6 hours ago

United Nations General Assembly Gets UnderwayWorld leaders, including President Donald Trump, are in New York City for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which gets underway today. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

7 hours ago

Not Too Late To Visit The HamptonsIt may be fall but it's not too late to think about visiting the Hamptons. Real estate experts at Out East crunched the numbers and found you can save up to 38% on rentals.

7 hours ago

Fiery Van Crash On Staten IslandA van burst into flames after barreling into a building last night on Staten Island, and police say it was no accident. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

7 hours ago

Suspect Linked To Series Of Mn. RobberiesPolice have released a new photo of a man suspected in at least seven robberies in Manhattan.

8 hours ago

Pricey Repairs To World Trade Center OculusWork is being done to repair the World Trade Center Oculus before the weather changes.

8 hours ago

Rally Against Anti-Semitic AttacksA coalition of groups organized the event just steps from City Hall to condemn anti-Antisemitism in the city.

8 hours ago

Stars Rock Purple Carpet At Emmy AwardsThe stars stepped out in style on the purple carpet last night.

8 hours ago

MTA Board Meeting On Capital Spending PlanThe MTA board is expected to review a new $52 billion capital spending plan today.

8 hours ago

Public Hearing On Wind Turbine ProjectA public meeting will be held today in Queens about a planned wind turbine project off the coast of Long Island.

8 hours ago

Catering Building Catches Fire In Lakewood, N.J.Nearby homes had to be evacuated as an out of control fire ripped through a building in Lakewood, New Jersey last night.

8 hours ago

Sailboat Ends Up On Brighton BeachSome people enjoying the last spurts of summer on the beach got an unexpected visit.

8 hours ago