Queens Family Scrambling Under Gas MoratoriumA Queens family is the latest victim of National Grid's ongoing gas moratorium. CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

3 hours ago

Newark Water Crisis: Belleville Turns To Billboards Asking For HelpThe Mayor of Belleville is taking action to draw attention to the city sharing the same tap water as Newark where residents are dealing with an ongoing lead contamination crisis.

3 hours ago

Flames Engulf Popular Harvest Diner In WestburyThe large section of the 40-year-old Harvest Diner in Nassau County was partially destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

3 hours ago

Hughes, Hall, Hischier Look To Lead Devils Back To PlayoffsJack Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft, has been nothing short of sensational in training camp and the preseason. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

5 hours ago

JFK Airport Worker Arrested After Allegedly Walking Off With $300,000 In CashA ramp worker is under arrest after he allegedly walked off with a bag filled with $300,000 in cash. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Georgina Bloomberg Discusses Show Jumping Career, New York City, And New Global Champions Tour Stop Coming To NYThe daughter of former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg discusses her career as a show jumper and the new event coming to the city September 27-29th. The event is set to be the first ever Longines Global Champions Tour stop in New York.

5 hours ago

NYPD: Man Accused Of Touching Himself Near PlaygroundPolice are trying to track down a man accused of inappropriately touching himself near a playground in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

8 hours ago

Pres. Trump In NYC Amid Impeachment InquiryJoseph Maguire, the acting director of national security, is set to testify today over the whistleblower complaint that launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

9 hours ago

New Vote Could Make Your Commute More ExpensiveBuckle up, your commute might be getting even more expensive. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is set to vote today on a plan that would raise tolls and fares. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

9 hours ago

Jessica Simpson Loses 100 Lbs. After Giving BirthThe singer-turned-designer is showing off her post-pregnancy weight loss.

10 hours ago

Yonkers To Honor 'Ice Bucket Challenge' FounderYonkers is recognizing Pat Quinn, who's known worldwide for increasing awareness of Lou Gehrig's disease through the viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

10 hours ago

Council Speaker Calls For State NYCHA FundingNew York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, along with activists, will rally near a New York City Housing Authority building today in East Harlem, calling for the release of $450 million in state funds.

10 hours ago

Belleville Mayor Warns Of Water ConcernsThe mayor of Belleville, New Jersey says a massive billboard is going up later today to draw attention to the township's water concerns.

10 hours ago

Wager College Professor Banned From CampusA college professor on Staten Island has been banned from campus after allegedly making violent remarks to students.

10 hours ago

Hasidic Men Harassed In WilliamsburgPolice are searching for two young men accused of anti-Semitic harassment in Brooklyn.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

New York Weather: Warm But Chance Of ShowersCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

17 hours ago