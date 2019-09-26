Patricia Heaton chats with Chris Wragge about her new show on CBS "Carol's Second Act."
Patricia Heaton Talks 'Carol's Second Act'
Port Authority To Vote On Fare Hikes At Bridges, Tunnels And Area AirportsIf you drive between New York to New Jersey using bridges or tunnels, hop on a path train or take the AirTran to area airports, it will soon cost more. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports
Authorities Announce Arrests In Illegal Opioid Dealings, Health Care FraudFederal law enforcement officials in New Jersey announce the results of coordinated enforcement actions across the northeast region to combat the illegal opioid distribution and health care fraud.
New Report Finds NJ TRANSIT Buses Slow, Unreliable, Difficult To UseOver 478,000 riders depend on NJ TRANSIT buses to get to work and school each day. Nick Sifuentes, one of the authors of the study and executive director of the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, joined CBSN New York's Ali Bauman to talk about their findings and recommendations.
Hispanic Entrepreneurship Training Program Focuses On Growth, NetworkingA special program in New Jersey is like a business boot camp for Hispanic entrepreneurs, using courses and coaching, but most importantly, community building. CBSN New York's Lisa Rozner reports.
New York Weather: 9/26 Thursday Afternoon ForecastCBSN New York's John Elliott reports. Leftover sunshine will give way to clouds this afternoon. Then a cold front will touch off some showers and even an isolated thunderstorm, so be sure to have an umbrella handy. Outside of that, expect unseasonably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.
"The Unicorn" Premieres Tonight On CBS"The Unicorn," a new fall comedy starring Walton Goggins, premieres Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. on CBS2.
Time Out New York's Thing To Do This WeekendTime Out New York's Will Gleason shares the best things to do in New York City this weekend, including the New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center, Chile Pepper Fest at the Botanical Garden, Medieval Fest in Fort Tryon and more.
Fire Destroys Popular Long Island DinerA popular diner in Nassau County is already being torn down after an early morning fire burned through the building on Thursday. About 200 firefighters responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. to a blaze at the Harvest Diner at 841 Old Country Rd. in Westbury. CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.
Queens Family Scrambling Under Gas MoratoriumA Queens family is the latest victim of National Grid's ongoing gas moratorium. CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.
Newark Water Crisis: Belleville Turns To Billboards Asking For HelpThe Mayor of Belleville is taking action to draw attention to the city sharing the same tap water as Newark where residents are dealing with an ongoing lead contamination crisis.
Flames Engulf Popular Harvest Diner In WestburyThe large section of the 40-year-old Harvest Diner in Nassau County was partially destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Hughes, Hall, Hischier Look To Lead Devils Back To PlayoffsJack Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft, has been nothing short of sensational in training camp and the preseason. Katie Johnston reports.
Mayor Of Belleville, N.J. Puts Up Billboard Demanding State Provide Water FiltersTens of thousands residents of Belleville, N.J. use the same tap water that is provided to Newark residents, who are struggling to fix an ongoing lead crisis in the city.
JFK Airport Worker Arrested After Allegedly Walking Off With $300,000 In CashA ramp worker is under arrest after he allegedly walked off with a bag filled with $300,000 in cash. Katie Johnston reports.
Georgina Bloomberg Discusses Show Jumping Career, New York City, And New Global Champions Tour Stop Coming To NYThe daughter of former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg discusses her career as a show jumper and the new event coming to the city September 27-29th. The event is set to be the first ever Longines Global Champions Tour stop in New York.
NYPD: Man Accused Of Touching Himself Near PlaygroundPolice are trying to track down a man accused of inappropriately touching himself near a playground in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)
Pres. Trump In NYC Amid Impeachment InquiryJoseph Maguire, the acting director of national security, is set to testify today over the whistleblower complaint that launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
New Vote Could Make Your Commute More ExpensiveBuckle up, your commute might be getting even more expensive. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is set to vote today on a plan that would raise tolls and fares. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
Jessica Simpson Loses 100 Lbs. After Giving BirthThe singer-turned-designer is showing off her post-pregnancy weight loss.
Yonkers To Honor 'Ice Bucket Challenge' FounderYonkers is recognizing Pat Quinn, who's known worldwide for increasing awareness of Lou Gehrig's disease through the viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.
Council Speaker Calls For State NYCHA FundingNew York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, along with activists, will rally near a New York City Housing Authority building today in East Harlem, calling for the release of $450 million in state funds.
Belleville Mayor Warns Of Water ConcernsThe mayor of Belleville, New Jersey says a massive billboard is going up later today to draw attention to the township's water concerns.
Wager College Professor Banned From CampusA college professor on Staten Island has been banned from campus after allegedly making violent remarks to students.
Hasidic Men Harassed In WilliamsburgPolice are searching for two young men accused of anti-Semitic harassment in Brooklyn.
Port Authority To Vote On Toll HikesBuckle up, your commute might be getting even more expensive. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is set to vote today on a plan that would raise tolls and fares. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
New York Weather: Warm But Chance Of ShowersCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
National Intelligence Dir. To Testify Today Over Whistleblower ComplaintJoseph Maguire, the acting director of national security, is set to testify today over the whistleblower complaint that launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 25 at 11 p.m.