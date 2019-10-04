More than half of adult New Yorkers are overweight or obese, according to the city’s health department. The parks department is hoping to change that with a series of festivals to get people moving. Tomorrow, it’s hosting the first ever Bronx Fit Fest. Director of citywide special events Anthony Sama explains.
Bronx Fit Fest Getting New Yorkers Active
Robbery Suspect Targeting Customers At UES ATMsPolice believe the same robbery suspect has been targeting customers at Chase bank ATMs on the Upper East Side. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Man Wanted For Killing Ex-Wife In The BronxA manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of running over his ex-wife with her own car and hacking her to death in a gruesome machete attack yesterday in the Bronx. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Final Farewell For NYPD Officer Brian MulkeenLaw enforcement and loved ones will gather today for the funeral of NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, killed in the line of duty last weekend in the Bronx. CBSN New York's Nick Caloway has the latest.
Mosquitoes In Stamford Test Positive For EEEMosquitoes in Stamford, Connecticut have tested positive for a potentially deadly virus that's claimed the lives of three people in the state.
Father & Son Build Lamborghini From 3D Printed PartsA father and son in Colorado have been hard at work building a model Lamborghini using 3D printed parts.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing More StoresBed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores than originally planned.
Stranger Found Sleeping In Man's BathroomSuffolk County Police are searching for a man seen holding a green helmet and wearing a shower curtain in a stranger's bathtub.
Robber Targeting Customers At Chase ATMsPolice are searching for a suspect accused of robbing customers at Chase bank ATMs on the Upper East Side. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Teens Accused In Queens Church ArsonPolice are trying to track down two teen seen on video setting fire to a shed at a church in Queens.
Police Investigate Possible Luring In Great NeckPolice on Long Island are searching for an older woman accused of trying to lure a 14-year-old girl into a car.
Consumer Alert: Feds Seize Mislabeled Baby ForumlaFederal agents seized more than $162,000 of infant formula that had been mishandled and mislabeled.
911 Call For Missing Dulce Maria AlavezThe 5-year-old girl disappeared while playing in a park with her brother in New Jersey.
Nassau County Looks To Ban Vaping In ParksNassau County lawmakers are introducing a bill to ban smoking, vaping and e-cigarette use in county parks.
Fotis Dulos, Girlfriend Due In CourtFotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are due back in court today.
October Best Buys: Halloween, Columbus DayYou don’t have to wait for Black Friday to score some ghostly good deals. The year’s spookiest month is packed with tricks and treats for bargain hunters.
Dining Deal: EscaAn iconic restaurant has reinvented itself in the Theater District. CBS2's Tony Tantillo has this week's Dining Deal.
Funeral Today For NYPD Officer Brian MulkeenLaw enforcement and loved ones will gather today for the funeral of NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, killed in the line of duty last weekend in the Bronx. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports from Monroe, New York.
Man Accused Of Killing Ex-Wife In Gruesome Machete AttackA manhunt is underway this morning for a man accused of running over his ex-wife with her own car and hacking her to death in a gruesome machete attack yesterday morning in the Bronx. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the details.
New York Weather: Bright But BreezyCBS2's John Marshall has the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 10/3 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 3 at 11 p.m.
Sperm Donor Sues After Finding Out He Has 17 KidsA doctor is suing after using a DNA testing kit to find out his sperm was allegedly used against his wishes to produce at least 17 children.
Child Speaks Out After Being Robbed By Pizzeria ThiefCBS2's Lisa Rozner speaks with the nine-year-old who was allegedly robbed inside a Queens pizzeria.
De Niro's Assistant Accuses Actor Of Verbal AbuseCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the claims of verbal abuse made by a former assistant of Robert De Niro.
Bronx Zoo Intruder IdentifiedPolice have identified the woman seen climbing into a lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo.
Liquor Store Worker Kills Sword-Wielding AttackerLong Island police say a store clerk shot and killed a man swinging a Samurai sword inside his shop.
Police After Suspect In String Of ATM RobberiesThe NYPD is looking for a suspect accused of two ATM robberies in Manhattan.
Investigation Into World War II Plane Crash ContinuesCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the plane crash in Connecticut that left seven people dead in a World War II aircraft.
Staten Island Couple's Horse Upsets NeighborOne neighbor of a Staten Island couple who brought a horse home is taking issue with the animal being in their backyard. CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.