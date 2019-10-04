Bronx Fit Fest Getting New Yorkers ActiveMore than half of adult New Yorkers are overweight or obese, according to the city’s health department. The parks department is hoping to change that with a series of festivals to get people moving. Tomorrow, it’s hosting the first ever Bronx Fit Fest. Director of citywide special events Anthony Sama explains.

Robbery Suspect Targeting Customers At UES ATMsPolice believe the same robbery suspect has been targeting customers at Chase bank ATMs on the Upper East Side. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Man Wanted For Killing Ex-Wife In The BronxA manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of running over his ex-wife with her own car and hacking her to death in a gruesome machete attack yesterday in the Bronx. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Final Farewell For NYPD Officer Brian MulkeenLaw enforcement and loved ones will gather today for the funeral of NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, killed in the line of duty last weekend in the Bronx. CBSN New York's Nick Caloway has the latest.

Mosquitoes In Stamford Test Positive For EEEMosquitoes in Stamford, Connecticut have tested positive for a potentially deadly virus that's claimed the lives of three people in the state.

Father & Son Build Lamborghini From 3D Printed PartsA father and son in Colorado have been hard at work building a model Lamborghini using 3D printed parts.

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing More StoresBed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores than originally planned.

Stranger Found Sleeping In Man's BathroomSuffolk County Police are searching for a man seen holding a green helmet and wearing a shower curtain in a stranger's bathtub.

