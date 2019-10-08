CBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the forecast.
10/8 CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines
1 Dead In Truck Crash On NJ TurnpikeOne person was killed when a tanker truck rolled over on the NJ Turnpike near Exit 9 Tuesday morning.
'I Never Had A Doubt': Yankees Sound Off On Twins Sweep As They Head To ALCSThings got interesting in the ninth inning, but the Yankees did what the came to Minneapolis to do. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
Yom Kippur, Holiest Jewish Holiday Of The Year, Begins At Sundown Amid Spike In Anti-Semitic IncidentsState police will coordinate with the NYPD, who will have patrol cars stationed at every synagogue until the holiday ends Wednesday night.
NYPD: 4 Men In Blue SUV Tried To Lure 4 Children In Borough Park, BrooklynThe good news in all of this is in each instance, the children didn't take the bait. They did exactly what they should have: They ran away and told an adult. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 10/7 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 7 at 11 p.m.
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Say They Were Scammed By VendorsActor Alec Baldwin and his wife say they were victims of a ferry scam.
Ocean Sunfish Somehow Ends Up In NJ BayThere was a rare sighting of an ocean sunfish, weighing hundreds of pounds, in Barnegat Bay; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney Back Home After Brief Hospital StayCongresswoman Carolyn Maloney is home after a brief hospital stay.
Alleged Robber Has Cardiac Episode, Police Sergeant Saves His LifeAn NYPD officer went from pursuing a suspect to saving that suspect's life; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
MTA Inspector General Releases Boiler Room Safety ReportA new report reveals troubling conditions at New York City Transit's boiler room facilities.
New Yorkers On Edge After Deadly Attack On Homeless MenMayor Bill de Blasio says he doesn't see any "larger ramifications" from the Chinatown rampage that took the lives of four homeless men; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Staten Island Residents Want Wild Turkeys Relocated As Soon As PossibleThere's still plenty of turkey trouble on Staten Island, where plans to relocate the wild birds haven't been able to take flight; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
Anthony Bourdain's Personal Mementos Going Up For AuctionA year after celebrity chef and traveling TV personality Anthony Bourdain's death, some of his belongings are going up for auction for a good cause. CBSN New York's Christina Fan got to see a preview of the collection.
DoorDash Delivery Driver Killed In Paterson, NJPolice in Paterson, New Jersey, are looking for whoever shot and killed a food delivery driver over the weekend; CBSN New York's Tara Jakeway reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 10/7 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 7 at 5 p.m.
Police Say At Least 4 People Injured In Brooklyn CrashSeveral people were injured in a chain-reaction crash in Brooklyn on Monday.
Items Belonging To Anthony Bourdain Going Up For AuctionThe late Anthony Bourdain made his mark as a chef, writer and traveler.
Calls For FAA To Explain Vintage Plane Inspection ProtocolConnecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal is asking for answers from the Federal Aviation Administration after last week's deadly crash of a World War II era plane.
Congresswoman Introduces Bipartisan Domestic Violence Reporting ActDomestic violence abusers would have a harder time buying a gun under new bipartisan legislation introduced Monday by Congresswoman Kathleen Rice; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
Mayor's Point Man On Homeless Admits NYC FailedAs New Yorkers confront the horror of the Chinatown rampage, there has been finger pointing, blame and the hunt for solutions. There has also been a mea culpa from a city commissioner in the hope that the tragedy will be a turning point in the development of city and state programs to get the homeless off the streets. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports
Broadway Fighting Back Against Cellphone Use During PerformancesPerformers are fighting back against cellphone use while they're on stage, and some theaters are taking extraordinary steps to silence the distractions; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.
Ramapo Valley County Reservation Closed After Coyote AttacksCoyote attacks over the weekend close Ramapo Valley County reservation, after woman and dog were bitten. CBS2's Maurice Dubois reports.
Debris Injures Person At Work Site In Flatiron DistrictFalling debris injures worker at construction site. CBS2's Maurice Dubois reports.
NYPD Captures Brooklyn Escaped PrisonerNYPD catches up with escaped prisoner from Brooklyn and takes him back into custody. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.
WWII Veteran Receives More Than 2,000 Cards For 102nd BirthdayWWII veteran asks for 102 cards for 102nd birthday, and ends up receiving 2,000. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.
Brooklyn Residents Say Mother Cabrini Statue Got Snubbed From HonorItalian-Americans upset that Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini doesn't make the cut for new city statue. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
Nassau County Man Hospitalized For 2 Days After Hit-And-RunPolice seeking driver in hit-and-run of Nassau County man. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
Plans Announced To Keep Jewish Neighborhoods Safe During Yom KippurNew York officials announce plans to keep Jewish neighborhoods safe during Yom Kippur amid rising hate crimes. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.