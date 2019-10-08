Alleged Robber Has Cardiac Episode, Police Sergeant Saves His LifeAn NYPD officer went from pursuing a suspect to saving that suspect's life; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

8 hours ago

MTA Inspector General Releases Boiler Room Safety ReportA new report reveals troubling conditions at New York City Transit's boiler room facilities.

8 hours ago

New Yorkers On Edge After Deadly Attack On Homeless MenMayor Bill de Blasio says he doesn't see any "larger ramifications" from the Chinatown rampage that took the lives of four homeless men; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

8 hours ago

Staten Island Residents Want Wild Turkeys Relocated As Soon As PossibleThere's still plenty of turkey trouble on Staten Island, where plans to relocate the wild birds haven't been able to take flight; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

11 hours ago

Anthony Bourdain's Personal Mementos Going Up For AuctionA year after celebrity chef and traveling TV personality Anthony Bourdain's death, some of his belongings are going up for auction for a good cause. CBSN New York's Christina Fan got to see a preview of the collection.

11 hours ago

DoorDash Delivery Driver Killed In Paterson, NJPolice in Paterson, New Jersey, are looking for whoever shot and killed a food delivery driver over the weekend; CBSN New York's Tara Jakeway reports.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/7 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 7 at 5 p.m.

12 hours ago

Police Say At Least 4 People Injured In Brooklyn CrashSeveral people were injured in a chain-reaction crash in Brooklyn on Monday.

12 hours ago

Items Belonging To Anthony Bourdain Going Up For AuctionThe late Anthony Bourdain made his mark as a chef, writer and traveler.

12 hours ago

Calls For FAA To Explain Vintage Plane Inspection ProtocolConnecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal is asking for answers from the Federal Aviation Administration after last week's deadly crash of a World War II era plane.

12 hours ago

Congresswoman Introduces Bipartisan Domestic Violence Reporting ActDomestic violence abusers would have a harder time buying a gun under new bipartisan legislation introduced Monday by Congresswoman Kathleen Rice; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

12 hours ago

Mayor's Point Man On Homeless Admits NYC FailedAs New Yorkers confront the horror of the Chinatown rampage, there has been finger pointing, blame and the hunt for solutions. There has also been a mea culpa from a city commissioner in the hope that the tragedy will be a turning point in the development of city and state programs to get the homeless off the streets. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports

12 hours ago

Broadway Fighting Back Against Cellphone Use During PerformancesPerformers are fighting back against cellphone use while they're on stage, and some theaters are taking extraordinary steps to silence the distractions; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

12 hours ago

Ramapo Valley County Reservation Closed After Coyote AttacksCoyote attacks over the weekend close Ramapo Valley County reservation, after woman and dog were bitten. CBS2's Maurice Dubois reports.

12 hours ago

Debris Injures Person At Work Site In Flatiron DistrictFalling debris injures worker at construction site. CBS2's Maurice Dubois reports.

12 hours ago

NYPD Captures Brooklyn Escaped PrisonerNYPD catches up with escaped prisoner from Brooklyn and takes him back into custody. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

13 hours ago

WWII Veteran Receives More Than 2,000 Cards For 102nd BirthdayWWII veteran asks for 102 cards for 102nd birthday, and ends up receiving 2,000. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

13 hours ago

Brooklyn Residents Say Mother Cabrini Statue Got Snubbed From HonorItalian-Americans upset that Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini doesn't make the cut for new city statue. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

13 hours ago

Nassau County Man Hospitalized For 2 Days After Hit-And-RunPolice seeking driver in hit-and-run of Nassau County man. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

13 hours ago

Plans Announced To Keep Jewish Neighborhoods Safe During Yom KippurNew York officials announce plans to keep Jewish neighborhoods safe during Yom Kippur amid rising hate crimes. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

13 hours ago