MTA Replaces Bridge In One WeekendCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest on an MTA construction project that replaced an entire railroad bridge in one weekend.

8 hours ago

NYPD Commissioner Addresses Officer SuicidesCBS2's Jessica Moore sits down with NYPD Commissioner O'Neill to discuss the mental health crisis and suicides within his department.

8 hours ago

Lawsuit To Be Filed Against Fortnite Video GameCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the class action lawsuit filed against the popular video game Fortnite, claiming its makers don't warn consumers it can become addictive.

8 hours ago

Festival Del Libro Focusing On Benefits Of Being BilingualCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest on the Festival Del Libro and the benefits of bilingual.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/9 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 9 at 5 p.m.

8 hours ago

Ikea Recalls Infant BibsIkea is recalling infants bibs which may pose a choking hazard for small children.

8 hours ago

Robot Helps Perform Girl's Scoliosis SurgeryCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on a robot surgical assistant helping fixing extreme cases of scoliosis.

8 hours ago

Matt Lauer Faces Rape AllegationsCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on the new allegations of rape against Matt Lauer.

8 hours ago

NYC Focuses On Food Waste, Composting For BusinessesCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the new proposal focused on having New York City businesses compost to cut down on food waste.

8 hours ago

Teen Saves Her Sister's Life With HeimlichCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on the teen who saved her younger sister who was choking on her food.

8 hours ago

Brake Work Was Never Done Before Deadly Limo CrashCritical brake work on the limo involved in a deadly crash that killed 20 people was never done according to new reports.

8 hours ago

Federal Lawsuit Filed Against E-Cigarette VendorsCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the deaths linked to vaping-related illnesses and the lawsuit against e-cigarette vendors.

9 hours ago

SUV Collides With School Bus In NewarkA school bus and SUV were involved in an accident in Newark, New Jersey.

9 hours ago

Turkey Launches Offensive After U.S. WithdrawlCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the military offensive by Turkey after President Trump ordered U.S. troops out of Syria.

9 hours ago

NYPD: Woman Raped In Hell's KitchenCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the rape of a woman who was asking her attacker for directions in Hell's Kitchen.

9 hours ago

Woman Found Dead Inside New Windsor ApartmentPolice are investigating a body found inside an Orange County apartment.

9 hours ago

Man Shot To Death, Dumped In Queens NeighborhoodCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the man found dead in a Queens neighborhood.

9 hours ago

'World Mental Health Day' Encourages Discussions About Suicide Prevention, Other Mental Health IssuesThursday, Oct. 10, is World Mental Health Day, a day the World Health Organization urges action and conversations to raising awareness about mental health issues and suicide prevention. Bob Gebbia, CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, joins CBSN New York's Dana Tyler.

12 hours ago

4-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In Manhattan Found SafeA 4-year-old child who was reported missing Wednesday morning has been found safe; CBSN New York's Andrea Grymes reports.

12 hours ago

Some LI School Districts Buying Technology That Helps Detect VapingOfficials on Long Island have announced plans to combat the vaping crisis; CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.

12 hours ago