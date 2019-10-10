Will Gleason of Time Out New York stopped by with his picks for things to do this weekend.
Time Out's Things To Do This Weekend 10/11-10/13
Hackensack Meridian Health Starts Anti-Vaping CampaignNew Jersey's largest health network announced Thursday it is contributing $1 million to fund a initiative designed stop young people from using e-cigarettes. CBSN New York's Kiran Dhillon reports
Museum Of Modern Art Set To Reopen This Month After $450 Million RenovationA new way to experience Warhol, Picasso and other greats is coming soon to the Museum of Modern Art.
New York Weather: 10/2 CBS2 Afternoon Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the forecast.
DOT Lowering Speed Limit On West Side HighwayNYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg announces plan to lower the speed limit on the West Side Highway from 35 mph to 30 mph in an effort to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.
Dr. Phil On Rodney Reed Death Penalty CaseDr. Phil went inside the maximum security prison where Rodney Reed spent the last 22 years on death row for rape and murder, crimes he says he didn't commit.
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy To Detail New Strategy To Address Lead Water ContaminationEarlier this week, he announced a plan earlier that called for stricter regulations in schools.
Cuba Gooding Jr. Faces Trial On Groping Charges In Manhattan; New Incident AllegedProsecutors said the charges relate to an alleged incident in June, as well as a previously uncharged incident. Details of that additional incident were not disclosed.
NYPD Searching For Red Car Seen Leaving Scene After Queens College Student Left To DieA passerby found Jay Patel unconscious around 1 p.m. in front of a house on 268th Street in Floral Park – just two blocks from his own home. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
NYC Set To Drop Speeds On West Side Highway South Of 59thTraffic on the West Side Highway is about to move even slower. City and state officials want to reduce the speed limit in order to keep pedestrians and cyclists safer. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Dozens Arrested After Climate Change Protesters Disrupt Traffic In Times SquareProtesters brought a green boat on a trailer into the street at 44th Street and Broadway, blocking the roadway. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.
Former Cops Get Probation For Having Sex With SuspectTwo former New York City police officers have been sentenced to five years probation for having sex with a suspect while on duty in Brooklyn.
Prayer Vigil Planned At Vandalized Holocaust MemorialA prayer vigil will be held today at a Holocaust memorial in Westchester County that was vandalized with hateful messages on the eve of Yom Kippur. CBSN New York's Nick Caloway reports from White Plains.
Fall Real Estate Trends In NYCReal estate markets can change with the seasons, and some experts say fall is a great time for buyers because there is less competition. President and CEO of Douglas Elliman NYC Steven James breaks down the latest market trends.
Car Sought After College Student Was Shot In QueensA 19-year-old college student was shot and left on the street to die yesterday in Queens. Now, police are trying to track down a red car that was caught on camera leaving the scene. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
10-Year-Old Football Player Gives Pep TalkA 10-year-old youth football league player in Eastland, Texas didn't need his coach to get the team fired up.
Puppy, Baby Raccoon Become Best FriendsBroshka the puppy and Moshka the baby raccoon are the best of pals at a zoo in Russia.
E-Bike Stolen From DeliverymanNew video shows two men attacking a deliveryman and stealing his e-bike last month in Harlem.
New Video Of Newark School Bus CrashNew surveillance video shows the moment a school bus collided with an SUV yesterday in Newark.
Peak Travel Day At LGAThe Port Authority wants to warn passengers to be ready for big crowds at LaGuardia Airport today and throughout the holiday weekend.
Cuba Gooding Jr. Trial Set To StartActor Cuba Gooding Jr. is due in court today for the start of his trial on forcible touching charges.
Search For Suspect In Jewish Center ArsonThe arson squad is investigating a fire at a Jewish center in Park Slope, Brooklyn.
Vigil Today At Vandalized MemorialA prayer vigil will be held today at a Holocaust memorial in Westchester County that was vandalized with anti-Semitic stickers on the eve of Yom Kippur. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports from White Plains.
Who Killed Queens College Student?A 19-year-old college student was shot and left on the street to die in Queens. Now, police are searching for a car that was caught on camera leaving the scene. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Karate Instructor Charged With Raping StudentA Queens karate instructor has been charged with sexually assaulting and raping a 12-year-old student.
Woman Found Dead In New Windsor ApartmentPolice in Orange County are investigating the second homicide in less than a month.
New York Weather: Another Wet DayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 10/9 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 9 at 11 p.m.
Teen May Have Saved Victim Of Chinatown Murder SuspectCBS2's Valerie Castro speaks with a Good Samaritan who may have helped save another victim of the Chinatown murder spree suspect.