NYC Set To Drop Speeds On West Side Highway South Of 59thTraffic on the West Side Highway is about to move even slower. City and state officials want to reduce the speed limit in order to keep pedestrians and cyclists safer. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

4 hours ago

Dozens Arrested After Climate Change Protesters Disrupt Traffic In Times SquareProtesters brought a green boat on a trailer into the street at 44th Street and Broadway, blocking the roadway. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.

4 hours ago

Former Cops Get Probation For Having Sex With SuspectTwo former New York City police officers have been sentenced to five years probation for having sex with a suspect while on duty in Brooklyn.

4 hours ago

Prayer Vigil Planned At Vandalized Holocaust MemorialA prayer vigil will be held today at a Holocaust memorial in Westchester County that was vandalized with hateful messages on the eve of Yom Kippur. CBSN New York's Nick Caloway reports from White Plains.

7 hours ago

Fall Real Estate Trends In NYCReal estate markets can change with the seasons, and some experts say fall is a great time for buyers because there is less competition. President and CEO of Douglas Elliman NYC Steven James breaks down the latest market trends.

8 hours ago

Car Sought After College Student Was Shot In QueensA 19-year-old college student was shot and left on the street to die yesterday in Queens. Now, police are trying to track down a red car that was caught on camera leaving the scene. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

9 hours ago

10-Year-Old Football Player Gives Pep TalkA 10-year-old youth football league player in Eastland, Texas didn't need his coach to get the team fired up.

9 hours ago

Puppy, Baby Raccoon Become Best FriendsBroshka the puppy and Moshka the baby raccoon are the best of pals at a zoo in Russia.

9 hours ago

E-Bike Stolen From DeliverymanNew video shows two men attacking a deliveryman and stealing his e-bike last month in Harlem.

9 hours ago

New Video Of Newark School Bus CrashNew surveillance video shows the moment a school bus collided with an SUV yesterday in Newark.

9 hours ago

Peak Travel Day At LGAThe Port Authority wants to warn passengers to be ready for big crowds at LaGuardia Airport today and throughout the holiday weekend.

9 hours ago

Cuba Gooding Jr. Trial Set To StartActor Cuba Gooding Jr. is due in court today for the start of his trial on forcible touching charges.

9 hours ago

Search For Suspect In Jewish Center ArsonThe arson squad is investigating a fire at a Jewish center in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

9 hours ago

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Karate Instructor Charged With Raping StudentA Queens karate instructor has been charged with sexually assaulting and raping a 12-year-old student.

10 hours ago

Woman Found Dead In New Windsor ApartmentPolice in Orange County are investigating the second homicide in less than a month.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: Another Wet DayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/9 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 9 at 11 p.m.

16 hours ago

Teen May Have Saved Victim Of Chinatown Murder SuspectCBS2's Valerie Castro speaks with a Good Samaritan who may have helped save another victim of the Chinatown murder spree suspect.

16 hours ago