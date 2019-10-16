New York Weather: CBS2 10/16 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 16 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Famous Haunted House Comes To NYCCBS2's Ali Bauman takes a terrifying tour of the Bane Haunted House, a New Jersey staple that's made its way to Manhattan.

2 hours ago

Young Girl Badly Burned At SchoolA 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being burned inside a Brooklyn charter school.

3 hours ago

Vandals Destroys Subway DoorPolice are looking for the suspects seen destroying the window of a subway car door.

3 hours ago

Heated Exchange Between President Trump, DemocratsCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the heated exchange between Democrats and the president over the U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

3 hours ago

Deadly Hit-And-Run In BrooklynPolice are looking for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Brooklyn.

3 hours ago

Storms Down Trees, Flood Roads On Long IslandSevere weather downed trees and flooded local roads on Long Island Wednesday night.

3 hours ago

Michelin Guide Now Including Westchester EateriesCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the decision to now include Westchester dining spots in the famed Michelin Guide.

7 hours ago

NYC Schools To Get Internet UpgradeNew York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced all city schools will be getting an internet upgrade.

7 hours ago

Rocks Thrown Through 84-Year-Old's WindowCBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest on the rocks thrown through an 84-year-old's window in Brooklyn.

7 hours ago

City Council Moves Closer To Closing Rikers IslandCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the city council vote to close Rikers Island.

8 hours ago

New Claims Of Contaminated Water On Long IslandCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on the concerns over 1,4 Dioxane in tap water on Long Island.

8 hours ago

NJ TRANSIT Bus Slams Into Toll PlazaAn NJ TRANSIT bus slammed into a toll plaza on the New Jersey Turnpike in Jersey City.

8 hours ago

Price Is Right Winner Set Game Show RecordCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest on the New Jersey man who became the biggest winner in the history of The Price Is Right.

8 hours ago

Living Large: Sky High Penthouse In ManhattanCBS2's Natalie Duddridge tours a sky high penthouse on East 57th Street in Manhattan in the latest edition of Living Large.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/16 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 16 at 5 p.m.

8 hours ago

Doctors Urging Wellness Checks For TeensCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on the new call to get teens wellness checks to help combat low vaccination numbers.

8 hours ago

Paterson Looks At Possible Opioid Ties To CrimeCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on Paterson, New Jersey's new program they hope will reduce crime by targeting the opioid crisis.

8 hours ago

Father, Daughter Reunited Through DNA TestCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on a father and daughter from New York who never knew they were related until a global DNA test reunited them.

8 hours ago

911 Calls Of Woman Trapped In Bus ReleasedPolice in Connecticut have released 911 calls of a woman who was trapped in the luggage compartment of a bus.

8 hours ago

Gunman Wounded In Bronx Police-Involved ShootingA gunman is in the hospital after police wounded him during a shootout in the Bronx.

8 hours ago

Man Just Released From Prison Killed In Police ShootingCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the gunman, who was just released from prison, shot dead in a gun battle with police.

8 hours ago

Cops: Homeless Man Tried To Lure Child From LibraryCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the arrest of a homeless man who allegedly touched and tried to lure a 4-year-old from a Long Island library.

8 hours ago

Cuomo Signs Law Closing 'Double Jeopardy' LoopholeGov. Cuomo has signed a law eliminating the 'double jeopardy' legal loophole in New York.

8 hours ago