New York Puts On The Purple For Spirit DayThousands across the country are wearing purple in support of Spirit Day as a way to spread a message of compassion, specifically for LGBT youth. CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.

23 minutes ago

What Do The Yankees Need To Do To Tie Up The ALCS?The New York Yankees are 1-2 against the Houston Astros going into Game 4 of the Americal League Championship Series Thursday night at Yankee Stadium. Executive Producer for Sports Chris Scaglione breaks down what the team has to do next to even up.

1 hour ago

Blue Pumpkin Candy Buckets Aim To Raise Awareness Of Autistic Trick-Or-TreatersTrick or treating can be a fun experience for some children, but not necessarily for those who have autism and trouble communicating. Now there's a new way of trick or treating that aims to help ease the process. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

Injured Bald Eagle On The Mend In CTConnecticut State Troopers got a report of a bald eagle laying on the right shoulder near Exit 25 by Bethany. CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Gear Up For Windy Weather!The rain may have passed, but heavy winds whipped through the night leaving many Long Island residents waking up to a mess. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 10/17 Thursday Afternoon ForecastIt will be very windy this afternoon with gusts of 50+ mph. That said, there’s a risk for downed trees, branches and power lines. Outside of that, expect a much cooler day with highs only in the upper 50s. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

3 hours ago

City's Mental Health Programs Under Review By NYPDMayor Bill de Blasio has ordered the police department to review the programs for 30 days to see what can be done to make them better. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Council To Vote On Plan To Close Rikers Island, Open Local JailsThe New York City Council will vote Thursday on Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to close Rikers Island amid controversy by those who wonder what impact it will have on the city. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

3 hours ago

Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings Dead At Age 68Elijah Cummings passed away at a hospice center in Baltimore, ending his career as a civil rights leader and chairman of the House Oversight Committee. CBS2's Nikole Killion reports.

3 hours ago

High Wind Warning In Effect Until FridayDangerously high winds toppled a huge tree onto a house in Rocky Point, and in New Jersey, crews were trying to clear a tree that came crashing down onto a utility pole and a parked car, and trees blocked streets in Brooklyn. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock and Jessica Moore report.

3 hours ago

Winds Fuel Massive Fire On Fire IslandFlames broke out around 1:30 a.m. at a home in Ocean Bay Park and quickly spread to other houses.

7 hours ago

Boroughs Pushing Back On Rikers PlanThe co-chair of the Queens community board 9 land-use committee tells CBSN New York why the board unanimously voted against the city's plan to replace Rikers with borough-based jails, including one in Kew Gardens.

7 hours ago

General Mattis Speaking At Al Smith DinnerThe 74th annual Al Smith dinner will be held at the New York Hilton tonight. Former Defense Secretary and retired Marine Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis will deliver the keynote address.

8 hours ago

Crucial Council Vote To Replace RikersCouncil members are scheduled to vote today on the controversial plan to create borough-based jails. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

8 hours ago

Man Faces Sentencing In Deli Clerk MurderMark Thomas was convicted of shooting 80-year-old clerk Abdulla Yafaee over a 50 cent dispute. A witness said Thomas was trying to buy a $2 beer and only had $1.50. Thomas left and then came back and shot Yafaee in the chest, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Giuliani Associates Face ArraignmentSeveral associates of Rudy Giuliani will appear in a Manhattan courtroom to face arraignment on federal charges today.

8 hours ago

Mom Encourages Kids With Autism To Use Blue Halloween BucketsAs we get ready for Halloween, here's something to keep in mind when trick-or-treaters come to your door.

9 hours ago

Twin Nurses Help Deliver Twin BabiesSome new parents were seeing double at the hospital - and it wasn't just their newborn twins.

9 hours ago

CT Gov. Proposes Speeding Up Metro-NorthConnecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to propose spending $5 billion to speed up Metro-North service, the Wall Street Journal reports.

9 hours ago

Worker Stabbed At Brooklyn LaundromatPolice are searching for a group of people wanted for assaulting two workers at a laundromat in Gowanus.

9 hours ago

Broadway Goes Dark In Honor Of Diahann CarrollThe Great White Way dimmed its lights last night in honor of the acting icon.

9 hours ago

Man, 63, Slashed In The FacePolice are trying to track down a man seen on surveillance video after the 63-year-old victim was slashed at a Bronx bodega.

9 hours ago