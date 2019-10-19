New York Weather: CBS2 10/19 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for October 19 at 11 p.m.

1 hour ago

Food Trucks Banned From Dyker Heights Christmas DisplayThe New York City Council has banned food trucks from a popular Brooklyn neighborhood known for their Christmas displays.

1 hour ago

NYPD Vehicle Overturns In BrooklynTwo police officers were hurt when their cruiser overturned in Brooklyn.

1 hour ago

THC Vaping Products Seized In N.J. Drug BustSeven people have been arrested in New Jersey in a drug bust involving marijuana and THC vaping cartridges.

3 hours ago

Teacher Disarms Student With A HugA teacher in Oregon was able to disarm a student that came into a school with a gun, then hugging the troubled teen.

3 hours ago

Bernie Sanders Holds Packed Rally In Queens2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders held a rally in Queens Saturday, getting the support of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

3 hours ago

Bronx Serial Burglars On the LooseCBSN New York's Christina Fan has the latest on a months-long crime spree by a group of burglars in the Bronx.

3 hours ago

New Suspects Spotted, Reward Offered After NYC Sucker Punch AttackCBSN New York's Matt Kozar has the latest on the vicious sucker punch attack and attempted robbery of a woman on the Upper West Side.

4 hours ago

Charity Horse Racing Steeplechase In New JerseyA horse racing steeplechase was held in New Jersey to raise money for local health care organization.

6 hours ago

NY Cares Day Helps Renovate Local SchoolsCBSN New York's Marc Liverman has the latest on NY Cares Day and the 15 local schools getting a makeover before class on Monday.

7 hours ago

Bronx Street Renamed In Honor Of Navy VeteranCBSN New York's Dave Carlin has the latest on the renaming of a Bronx street to honor a Navy veteran killed in a tragic wrong way crash.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: 10/19 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast.

16 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: Anaheim PeppersTony Tantillo reports.

16 hours ago

Report Finds Military Members, Veterans Lose More Money To Scammers Than OthersAnyone can be the target of a scam, but a recent report finds members of the military and veterans tend to lose more money to con artists; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

16 hours ago

NYPD: Body Found Wrapped In Blanket In University HeightsPolice are investigating the death of a person in the Bronx.

16 hours ago

Deadly Police-Involved Shooting Under Investigation In NJAn investigation is underway in Monmouth County after a deadly police-involved shooting.

16 hours ago

Three People Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide In HarlemThree people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Harlem, and the killer may have tried to cover up the crime by starting an apartment fire; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

17 hours ago

'Lightning Thief' Composer, Director Discuss Musical's Road To Broadway"The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" is now on Broadway. CBS2 spoke with the show’s director about their social media campaign and the composer about writing the music.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 18 at 11 p.m.

1 day ago

Package Delivery Worker Seen Trying To Break Into HomeCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on a FedEx worker in the Bronx recorded trying to break into a customer's home.

1 day ago

Woman Sucker Punched In ManhattanPolice are looking for two suspects seen sucker punching and then trying to rob a woman on the Upper West Side.

1 day ago

Body Found Floating In Hudson RiverPolice in New Jersey are trying to identify a woman who was found dead in Hoboken.

1 day ago

Woman Falls Through Sidewalk Hole In MidtownCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the woman who fell through a hole in the Manhattan sidewalk Friday afternoon.

1 day ago

3 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In HarlemCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the murder-suicide investigation in Harlem that started after a 2-alarm fire at that location.

1 day ago