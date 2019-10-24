NYPD Update On Officer Shot, Save By Bullet Resistant VestNew York Police Department officials update on the shooting of Christopher Wintermute, a 34-year-old, seven-year veteran of the force, who was struck once in his bullet-resistant vest during a struggle with a suspect early Wednesday morning in Harlem.

25 minutes ago

Which Costumes Are Flying Off The Shelves?CBSN New York's Vanessa Murdock shows off this Halloween's most popular children's costumes.

1 hour ago

Things To Do This Weekend From Time Out New YorkFrom a Halloween masquerade, to the Great PUPkin Dog Costumes, to a celebration of film's "master of suspense" Alfred Hitchcock, there's plenty of Halloween happenings this week. Time Out New York's Will Gleason sums it all up.

1 hour ago

Suffolk County Officer Hailed A HeroA Long Island police officer ran into a burning home to rescue a 73-year-old man in North Babylon. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

2 hours ago

N.J. City Axing Trees To Combat BeetleThe city of Montclair, N.J. is cutting down 2,000 ash trees in attempt to fight off the troublesome emerald ash borer beetle. CBSN New York's Charlie Cooper reports

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 10/24 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon HeadlinesCBS2's Elise Finch reports. Grab the coats out the door, its chilly to downright cold in spots. We’re starting off in the 40s in NYC, but you’re in the 30s north and west.

2 hours ago

Woman Pushed Into Side Of Subway Train In BrooklynCell phone video shows a man pushing a woman into a stopped subway train at the DeKalb Avenue station in Brooklyn. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Shoppers Flock To Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Store In MidtownNordstrom opened the doors on its glitzy new flagship women’s store on Thursday, making a big splash in the New York City retail scene. It comes a year after the retailer opened a men’s store across the street. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

NJ Police Make Arrest For Murder Of Man Found On Howell RoadA New Jersey man has been charged with murder in the death of another man found lying face down in the street last week. Domingo Merino Rafael was discovered around 3:45 a.m. Friday on Hurley Pond Road in Howell Township. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Gase: Jets Taking ‘Really Deep Dive’ On Ailing MosleyThe New York Jets are concerned linebacker C.J. Mosley could be dealing with more than just a groin injury. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Mayor Announces Free Mental Health Services For NYPDOn Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new joint effort to address the city's mental health crisis. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Mayor Announces 'Finest Care' Program For Police OfficersNew York City and the NYPD are partnering with New York Presbyterian Hospital to offer officers confidential counseling services, free of charge.

3 hours ago

Violent Sexual Assault Suspect ID’d As Rahway Man; Authorities Want Your Help Finding HimA Rahway man allegedly pulled a knife, threatened and repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman he met in Penn Station, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

How Will Nordstrom's Flagship Store Fare In NYC?Nordstrom is opening its new flagship store today in NYC. How will it fare in volatile retail industry? Dan Geiger, a senior reporter with Crain's New York Business, joins CBSN New York to explain.

7 hours ago

De Blasio, O'Neill Team Up On Mental HealthMayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill say there’s a new joint effort to tackle the mental health crisis the NYPD has been facing. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has the details.

8 hours ago

Popular Waterfront Restaurant Shuts Its DoorsThe Boat Basin cafe at 79th Street has closed, just as the city gets ready to begin a construction project there.

8 hours ago

Woman, 38, Shot In Her Staten Island HomeA 38-year-old mother was fatally shot in the head early this morning on Staten Island. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from the scene.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Nordstrom Opening NYC FlagshipNordstrom's flagship store opens its doors to shoppers today in Midtown.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

New York Weather: Sunny StretchCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

Woman Shot To Death On Staten IslandA woman was shot to death inside her home early this morning on Staten Island. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from the scene.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 23 at 11 p.m.

16 hours ago