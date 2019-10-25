Fanalysis NFL Week 8: Toss-Up BetsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the biggest toss-ups for NFL Week 8 with sports handicapper Frank Stampfl in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

28 minutes ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 8: Lean BetsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the tricky edge or lean plays for NFL Week 8 with sports handicapper Frank Stampfl in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

31 minutes ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 8: Top PlaysCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the best bets for NFL Week 8 with sports handicapper Frank Stampfl in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

33 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 25 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Port Authority Green Lights LaGuardia Airport Rail LinkThe Port Authority has approved a $2 billion plan to build a rail link to LaGuardia Airport.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

Army Veteran Given Free Surgery After Road Rage AttackAn Army veteran, disfigured in a brutal road rage attack, has been given his life back through reconstructive surgery.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

NYC Watchtower RestoredCBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the latest on the restoration of a New York City landmark -- the Harlem fire watchtower.

7 hours ago

Hidden Suitcase Compartment With Cocaine Found At JFKSecurity at JFK Airport found a hidden compartment in a suitcase filled with cocaine.

7 hours ago

NYC Parents Raise More Concerns Over Early VotingNew York City parents are sounding off about the mayor's refusal to reconsider putting early voting stations inside active public schools.

7 hours ago

New Jersey Students Working To End Lunch ShamingCBS2's Charlie Cooper has the latest on a group of New Jersey students trying to end the shaming of children who don't have enough money for school lunch.

7 hours ago

Can New York Actually Ban People From MTA Transit?CBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on Gov. Cuomo's proposed legislation that would try to ban violent criminals from taking buses or trains.

7 hours ago

Are Your Children Getting Enough Sleep?CBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on the new research into children's sleeping habits.

7 hours ago

The Dig: Beloved Hardware Store Still Around After 70 YearsCBSN New York's Elle McLogan introduces you to a beloved Brooklyn shop around for more than 70 years in the latest edition of The Dig.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/25 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 25 at 5 p.m.

7 hours ago

BREAKING: Police-Involved Shooting In Brownsville, BrooklynAn incident outside a nail salon in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn sent one NYPD officer to the hospital. One suspect was shot and two suspects are under arrest. CBS2's Dan Rice reports.

7 hours ago

Rare Bottle Of Scotch Sells For $2 MillionA rare bottle of 1926 scotch whiskey has sold at auction for $1.9 million.

7 hours ago

Catholic Leaders To Vote On Allowing Priests To MarryCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on the upcoming vote between the Pope and Catholic leaders on allowing priests to marry.

7 hours ago

Historic New Jersey Home Faces Wrecking BallCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest on the effort to save the Taylor bliss House in Englewood.

8 hours ago

Bleach Attack At Brooklyn Health ClubPolice are looking for the suspect accused of throwing bleach in a health club worker's face.

8 hours ago