2019 CBS2 Kids Halloween Costume SpooktacularHalloween is all about trick-or-treating and, of course, the costumes. CBS2 held a fashion show featuring children from our CBS family, and if you're still looking for a costume idea, maybe they'll inspire you!

1 hour ago

Halloween Party Tips From Lifestyle Expert Limor SussHalloween is just around the corner, and lifestyle expert Limor Suss has some spook-tacular ideas for your party.

1 hour ago

Halloween Safety Tips For Pet OwnersHalloween is the spookiest night of the year, but for pets, it could be a nightmare. Jennifer Tufts, manager of Camp Bow Wow Rockaway, has a few Halloween safety tips for pet owners.

2 hours ago

Three Suspects Accused In Citywide Robbery SpreeThe search is on for three men accused in a citywide armed robbery spree.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 10/26 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast.

4 hours ago

Bronx Event Allows New Yorkers To Clear Minor Criminal WarrantsSome New Yorkers are being offered another chance at an event in the Bronx on Saturday.

4 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: Purple CauliflowerTony Tantillo reports.

4 hours ago

Saturday Is National Prescription Take Back DaySaturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and for the first time ever, the Drug Enforcement Administration is taking vaping devices.

4 hours ago

Some Parents Concerned Over Security At Early Voting SitesEarly voting starts Saturday across New York State, but it's causing concern for some city public school parents.

5 hours ago

Man Stabbed In Torso After Argument In Times SquarePolice say the 30-year-old victim got into an argument with another man on 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues.

5 hours ago

Man Accused Of Groping 16-Year-Old Girl At Subway StationPolice are searching for a man accused of groping a 16-year-old girl at a Midtown subway station.

5 hours ago

NYPD Officer Critically Hurt, Suspect Killed In Police-Involved ShootingAn NYPD officer was critically hurt and a suspect was killed after a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn on Friday.

5 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 8: Toss-Up BetsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the biggest toss-ups for NFL Week 8 with sports handicapper Frank Stampfl in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

11 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 8: Lean BetsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the tricky edge or lean plays for NFL Week 8 with sports handicapper Frank Stampfl in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

11 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 8: Top PlaysCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the best bets for NFL Week 8 with sports handicapper Frank Stampfl in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 25 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

Port Authority Green Lights LaGuardia Airport Rail LinkThe Port Authority has approved a $2 billion plan to build a rail link to LaGuardia Airport.

12 hours ago

Officer In A Coma After Deadly Police-Involved ShootingCBS2's Ali Bauman and Natalie Duddridge have the latest on the deadly police-involved shooting in Brownsville after an officer is attacked by another person while making an arrest.

12 hours ago

NYPD Officer In A Coma After Police-Involved ShootingThe NYPD provides the latest details on the 5th police-involved shooting in 2 weeks. One suspect is dead and 2 officers have been injured in Brownsville.

14 hours ago

Suspect Dead After Brooklyn Police-Involved ShootingCBSN New York's Dick Brennan has the latest on a deadly police-involved shooting in Brownsville.

15 hours ago

2 Officers Hurt In Police-Involved Shooting In BrooklynChopper 2 is over the scene of a police-involved shooting in Brownsville, the fifth NYPD shooting in two weeks.

17 hours ago

Army Veteran Given Free Surgery After Road Rage AttackAn Army veteran, disfigured in a brutal road rage attack, has been given his life back through reconstructive surgery.

17 hours ago

Police-Involved Shooting In BrownsvilleChopper 2 is over the scene of a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn.

17 hours ago

NYC Watchtower RestoredCBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the latest on the restoration of a New York City landmark -- the Harlem fire watchtower.

17 hours ago