Hospital, School Celebrate Halloween With Classroom Trunk Or TreatTrick or treaters will soon head out for one of the biggest nights of the year, but a few special kids got a jump start on the Halloween celebrations in Valhalla. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

25 minutes ago

Time Out New York Things To Do: Dia De Los Muertos, Sake Festival, Winter VillageIf you're not able to join the Halloween festivities today, Will Gleason from Time Out New York recommends Dia De Los Muertos at the American Museum of Natural History, the Sake Festival at the Hester Street Fair or the Winter Village at Bryant Park. CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports.

1 hour ago

Snap Shot NY: 'The Black Pearl' Sails At A Home In Roxbury, N.J. Every HalloweenOne family in New Jersey has turned their front yard into an incredible adventure. CBSN New York's Steve Overymyer reports.

1 hour ago

$92 Million Mall Latest Victim Of National Grid Gas Pipeline StandoffA Nassau County redevelopment is being harmed because it has no access to natural gas, claims Long Island's Economic Development community. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.

2 hours ago

Gooding Jr. Faces New Charge From Third Accuser In Sexual Misconduct CaseActor Cuba Goodling Jr. is back in a Manhattan courtroom to face new charges in his sexual misconduct case. Goodling's lawyer says the charges involve a new accuser. CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Mamaroneck Mother Cynthia Arce Get 25 Years To Life For Murdering 2-Year-Old DaughterA Mamaroneck mother who pleaded guilty to killing her 2-year-old daughter was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison. Cynthia Arce, 29, was sentenced for the murder of her daughter Gabriella Maria Boyd on April 28, 2018. CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Celeste Barber On Showtime Comedy Special, Parody Instagram PhotosThe comedian talks with DJ Sixsmith about her Showtime comedy special "Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted" and explains how she started doing parody Instagram photos of celebrities.

3 hours ago

House Of Representatives Votes To Proceed With Trump Impeachment InquiryAs congressial members cast their votes, closed-door depositions continued with the first political appointee from the Trump administration. CBS2's Nikole Killion reports.

3 hours ago

NYPD Update On NYC Marathon Security MeasuresPolice officials give an update on security measures being put in place for Sunday's New York City Marathon run through the five boroughs.

3 hours ago

Cynthia Arce SentencingThe Mamaroneck mother who pleaded guilty to killing her 2-year-old daughter was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty. The girl's father made a powerful victim impact statement before the judge handed the sentence down.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: 10/31 Halloween Thursday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. There’s still some shower activity in the mix this afternoon for trick-or-treaters, but it looks like we won’t see quite as much activity as we did this morning. Outside of that, expect blustery conditions with highs in the low 70s.

4 hours ago

Traveler Stopped For Carrying Gun-Shaped Toilet Paper RollThe TSA says an agent spotted the suspicious item Tuesday during an x-ray at a security checkpoint. When the bag was opened, agents discovered what looked like a gun, was actually designed to hold toilet paper. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

City Council Committee To Consider First African-American History Museum In NYCFernando Cabrera, the bill's sponsor, says he's shocked that such a museum doesn't exist in a city rich in cultural institutions, and considering the contributions of African-Americans. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

4 hours ago

64-Year-Old Man walking Dog Struck By SUV In Fair Lawn, NJPolice say the 64-year-old was walking his dog, Mr. Wrinkles, at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night near Berdan Avenue and Sunnyside Drive when he was hit. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

4 hours ago

New Wildfires Break Out In CaliforniaCalifornians can't catch a break from deadly fires raging across both Northern and Southern California. CBS News' Tina Patel reports.

4 hours ago

16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Murder Of Queens TeenAshley Ermoogan still has a bullet lodged in her shoulder after being struck Monday while leaving New Dawn Charter High School on 161st Street in Jamaica.

4 hours ago

CBS Veterans Network Hosts ScreeningLocal veterans enjoyed a showing of the Smithsonian Chanel's new documentary "Memphis Belle in Color" at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

8 hours ago

Tens Of Thousands Expected At Village Halloween ParadeTens of thousands of revelers are expected to line Sixth Avenue to get a glimpse of tonight’s Halloween Parade in Greenwich Village. CBSN New York's Marc Liverman has more on the security measures.

8 hours ago

Cuba Gooding Jr. Faces New Groping ChargeActor Cuba Gooding Jr. is due in court today to face another arraignment on new charges.

9 hours ago

NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Back In CourtThe 59-year-old is due back in Brooklyn Federal Court for a hearing about a possible conflict of interest with his legal team.

9 hours ago

Suspects Wanted In Bronx Armed RobberiesPolice believe three men are behind three armed robberies since September in the Soundview section.

9 hours ago

Lady Gaga's Golden Globes Dress Up For AuctionA dress once worn on the red carpet by Lady Gaga is about to hit the auction block after she left it behind in a hotel room.

9 hours ago

Search For Suspect In East Village Church RobberyPolice say this man stole $47 from a wallet at St. Nicholas of Myra Orthodox Church on 10th Street.

9 hours ago

NYPD Prepares For Halloween ParadeTens of thousands of revelers are expected to line Sixth Avenue to get a glimpse of tonight’s Halloween Parade in Greenwich Village. CBS2's Marc Liverman has more on the security measures.

9 hours ago