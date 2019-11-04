Everything You Need To Know For Election Day 2019Larry Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University, joins CBSN New York's Dick Brennan to break down Tuesday's general election.

1 hour ago

New Entrance Opens At L Train Station In Far East VillageThere's an update on the L train overhaul and welcome news for residents of the far East Village.

2 hours ago

Research Reveals Major Lead Concerns In NYC GardensGardening season may be over, but there could be lingering problems for those exposed to New York City's soil; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Karate Instructor Gets 10 Years In Prison For Sex Abuse Of StudentsA former karate instructor who sexually abused underage students learned his fate in a Manhattan courtroom Monday.

2 hours ago

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Expands Access To Coding, Technology Education In Public SchoolsNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he's expanding access to coding and other technology education in public schools; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

NYPD Searches For Suspect In Elevator Beating In The BronxA suspect caught on camera beating a man inside an elevator in the Bronx is still on the loose.

3 hours ago

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill ResignsNYPD Commissioner James O'Neill says he's leaving the NYPD to join the private sector; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

3 hours ago

Moms Launch Slime-Making Shop In LarchmontMaking slime can be a slimy business. That's why two mom entrepreneurs created a plan to help solve the problem and let families have more fun; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/4 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 4 at 5 p.m.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Experiencing Uncommonly Active Year For TornadoesA twister on Halloween night was one of several to hit New Jersey during an uncommonly active year. So what's going on with all this severe weather? CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

3 hours ago

Jersey City Residents Will Vote On New Airbnb RulesJersey City residents are a day away from voting on some hotly contested Airbnb rules; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

Dow Reaches Record HighMonday on Wall Street, the Dow reached a record high, its first since July, joining the S&P and Nasdaq; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

New Criminal Justice Reforms Would Offer Incentives To Get Defendants To Show Up In CourtCash bail will be eliminated Jan. 1 for hundreds of offenses. Now, we're learning some defendants could be let out earlier and given rewards to get them to show up to court; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

3 hours ago

Police Search For Gunman In Deadly Shooting In The BronxPolice are looking for the gunman in a deadly shooting in the Bronx.

3 hours ago

Police Search Staten Island Woods For Missing NJ WomanPolice searched through the woods on Staten Island on Monday, looking for a missing 25-year-old woman from New Jersey; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

LI High School Football Coach Suspended, Accused Of Running Up ScoreA high school football coach in Nassau County has become the first to be suspended for running up a score; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

Court: President Trump's Tax Returns Can Be Turned Over To DAA federal appeals court in Manhattan ruled Monday that President Donald Trump's personal accountant can turn over eight years of tax returns to New York prosecutors.

3 hours ago

Transcripts Released From Two Closed-Door DepositionsHouse investigators released transcripts from two closed-door depositions as part of the impeachment inquiry investigation Monday.

3 hours ago

Teen Killed In Stray Bullet Shooting On Queens Basketball Court Laid To RestA 14-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet while playing basketball was laid to rest Monday; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

3 hours ago

Medical Examiner Says Pilot Was Alive When Plane Crashed Into NJ HomeA preliminary autopsy report reveals Dr. Michael Schloss was alive when his small plane crashed into a house in New Jersey last Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Long Island BeachA small plane made an emergency landing on a Long Island beach Monday; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

James O'Neill Steps Down As NYC Police CommissionerPolice Commissioner James O'Neill announced Monday he's leaving the post; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago