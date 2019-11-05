Gunman Opens Fire In Streets Of HarlemA gunman was caught on camera opening fire on a busy Harlem street in broad daylight. Police released surveillance video of the shocking incident Monday. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

What Challenges Will New Police Commissioner Face?With NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill stepping down, what challenges will his replacement - Dermot Shea - face? CBSN New York's urban affairs expert Mark Peters explains.

Election Day: N.Y. Races To WatchIt’s Election Day 2019, and polls are open across the area. New York City voters will cast their ballots in two closely watched races. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

1 Killed, 1 Wounded In Bronx ShootingThe NYPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.

Matthew McConaughey Turns 50, Joins InstagramYesterday was a big day for Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey, who turned 50 and joined Instagram.

NYS Raising Tobacco Age To 21A week from tomorrow, the legal age to purchase tobacco or e-cigarette products will rise from 18 to 21 in New York State.

Vegetables Recalled Over Listeria ConcernsMore than 100 vegetable products are being recalled over listeria concerns.

New York Weather: Chance Of ShowersCBS2's Elise Finch has you covered with the latest forecast.

New York Weather: CBS2 11/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 4 at 11 p.m.

ShopRite Worker In Somerville, NJ Tests Positive For Hepatitis AThe New Jersey health department says a deli worker at a ShopRite in Somerville has tested positive for the virus.

Borough Park Jewish Community On Edge After Reports Of Hate CrimesIn Brooklyn, four alleged hate crimes in one night left the Jewish community on edge; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

Man Wanted For Opening Fire Into Harlem IntersectionA terrifying scene was caught on camera in Harlem last week.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill Resigns, Will Be Replaced By Dermot SheaPolice Commissioner James O'Neill announced his resignation Monday. He will be replaced by Dermot Shea, who is currently the chief of detectives; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Everything You Need To Know For Election Day 2019Larry Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University, joins CBSN New York's Dick Brennan to break down Tuesday's general election.

New Entrance Opens At L Train Station In Far East VillageThere's an update on the L train overhaul and welcome news for residents of the far East Village.

Research Reveals Major Lead Concerns In NYC GardensGardening season may be over, but there could be lingering problems for those exposed to New York City's soil; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Karate Instructor Gets 10 Years In Prison For Sex Abuse Of StudentsA former karate instructor who sexually abused underage students learned his fate in a Manhattan courtroom Monday.

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Expands Access To Coding, Technology Education In Public SchoolsNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he's expanding access to coding and other technology education in public schools; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

NYPD Searches For Suspect In Elevator Beating In The BronxA suspect caught on camera beating a man inside an elevator in the Bronx is still on the loose.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill ResignsNYPD Commissioner James O'Neill says he's leaving the NYPD to join the private sector; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

Moms Launch Slime-Making Shop In LarchmontMaking slime can be a slimy business. That's why two mom entrepreneurs created a plan to help solve the problem and let families have more fun; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 11/4 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 4 at 5 p.m.

