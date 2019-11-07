Time Out New York's Things To Do: Craft Fairs, Cider Week & Black HistoryTime Out New York's Will Gleason shares this weekend's top things to do, including the Renegade Craft Fair located at the Metropolitan Pavilion, New York City Cider Week and the Black History and Museum installation.

9 minutes ago

87-Year-Old Veteran's Homemade Warship Models Raise Money, And Spirits, For SeniorsPicture this: No instructions, or kits. Just a building plan he created in his own head to create not just one model war ship, but nearly 100. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

40 minutes ago

Forgotten Families: Couple Says They Were Moved Again To Home With New Unlivable IssuesJarvis Cureton delivers mail by day and pesticides by night — inside his own apartment. That’s where he and his wife, Cabria Cummings, said there’s an infestation of roaches and mice. CBSN New York's Lisa Rozner updates on the state of New York's "forgotten families."

55 minutes ago

Bail Reform: Justice Expert Breaks Down How Jan. 1 Policy Will Impact New York CityResearchers at John Jay College of Criminal Justice wanted to know the possible impact of bail reform. Dr. Preeti Chauhan, director of Data Collaborative for Justice, shares with CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez how New York's bail reform plan is unique.

1 hour ago

Bronx Store Owner Shot In Chest, Gunman At LargeA business owner in the Bronx was shot in his store late Wednesday night and police are still looking for the gunman. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: 11/7 Thursday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. Showers and rain will fill in north and west this afternoon and arrive in the city mainly after 5 PM. The rain will be more on then off through the late evening hours before coming to an end around midnight. During this time frame, we will see some snow north and west, but we are not expecting much (if any) accumulation.

2 hours ago

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Now On Its Way To New York CityA 77-foot-tall, 14-ton Norway spruce is on its way to New York City to be this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

2 hours ago

Archdiocese Of Newark Holds Mass Honoring N.J. Law EnforcementThe 27th annual "blue mass" was held in Newark on Thursday to celebrate to honor the dedication and sacrifices by active, retired and deceased law enforcement personnel from Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

2 hours ago

Work Begins On New Bus Boarding Platforms On 14th StreetIn a matter of a month, 14th Street has transformed from a busy thoroughfare to a cross-street only allowing trucks and buses during daytime hours. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

Couple, 5-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead In Apparent Murder-SuicideA couple and their 5-year-old daughter were found dead last night in Harlem in what investigators say appears to be a murder-suicide. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Long Island Company Accused Of Selling Illegal Chinese-Made Security Gear To U.S. GovernmentInvestigators say Aventura Technologies in Commack, N.Y., imported Chinese-made security equipment and claimed it was made in the United States. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Burglar Punches Way Through Wall Into Paterson Deli, Robs Cash RegistersCameras capture the scene inside Sweet Cheese Deli on Washington Street in Paterson, N.J., on Wednesday night. A close look shows what police say is a burglar crawling inside the store through a hole he had punched in the back wall. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

3 hours ago

Caught On Video: Burglar Bashes Through Wall Of Deli In PatersonA burglar bashed his way through a wall to rob the Sweet Cheese Deli in Paterson, N.J. The whole thing was caught on video.

3 hours ago

Dulcé Sloan On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, Comedy SpecialThe New York based comedian talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new comedy special, growing her career, and working with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.

4 hours ago

Man Knocked Unconscious In Vicious Bx AttackThe NYPD has released new video of a vicious attack that left a 67-year-old employee unconscious outside a hardware store in the Bronx. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

7 hours ago

Carp Found In Bethesda FountainSomething fishy was going on at the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park.

7 hours ago

More Buses Added To American DreamNew York Waterway is making it easier to get to the new American Dream mega-mall in New Jersey.

7 hours ago

Do You Double-Dip?It turns out, while here in the U.S. double-dipping is frowned upon, that's not always the case elsewhere.

8 hours ago

Man Accused Of Groping Woman As She SleptPolice have released new images of a man accused of groping a woman while she slept last month in Brooklyn.

8 hours ago

Free Hep A Vaccines In Somerset CountyHealth officials in Somerset County will hold another walk-in clinic today to offer free hepatitis A vaccines.

8 hours ago

Parents Plan School SickoutSome Northport Middle School parents are planning a "sickout" today over a foul odor at their children's school.

8 hours ago

Lenox Terrace Project Voted DownA community board in Central Harlem voted against a developer's plan to transform an iconic property.

8 hours ago

Woman Charged For Climbing Into Lion ExhibitThe woman seen on video climbing into the Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit surrendered to police and was charged with two counts of criminal trespass.

8 hours ago

18-Year-Old Shot By Possible Stray BulletPolice say an 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle in another possible stray bullet shooting Wednesday night in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

8 hours ago