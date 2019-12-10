Jersey City Shooting: Bystanders Kept Indoors As Police Lock Down Firefight ZonePeople in Jersey City are on edge as the gunfight reaches a lull in shooting. CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

4 minutes ago

Jersey City Shooting: More Sound Of Gunfire In NeighborhoodResidents and business owners have been told to stay indoors as the ongoing gun battle between police and suspects continues in Jersey City, N.J., on Dec. 10, 2019.

9 minutes ago

Gunfight In Jersey City: 'Warzone,' 'Like Something Out Of A Movie'CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez talks with witness Genesis Lorenz about what she saw and heard when a barrage of bullets were fired in Jersey City on Dec. 10, 2019.

34 minutes ago

Julia Stiles On "Hustlers," Matt Damon, "10 Things I Hate About You"The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her movie with Jennifer Lopez, doing The Bourne Identity with Matt Damon, and life before 10 Things I Hate About You blew up. #Interview

51 minutes ago

Witness Describes Gunfight Breaking Out In Jersey CityCBSN New York's Alice Gainer talks with a witness who said he heard over 200 gunshots fired in Jersey City on Monday.

52 minutes ago

Barrage Of Gunfire Heard In Jersey City As Police Move On Shooting SuspectsPolice report schools are on lockdown after one officer was shot and two suspects are being sought in Jersey City, leading to a barrage of gunfire on Nov. 10, 2019. CBSN's Aundrea Cline-Thomas and Dick Brennan.

1 hour ago

Police In Gunfight With Suspects In Jersey CityPolice report schools are on lockdown after one officer was shot and two suspects are being sought in Jersey City. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

2 hours ago

Officer Shot In Jersey City, Police Searching For 2 Suspects On The LooseThe incident is still developing and shots are still being fired in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

2 hours ago

Officer Shot In Jersey City, Police Looking For 2 SuspectsPolice confirm one officer was shot and two suspects are actively being sought in Jersey City. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 12/10 Tuesday Afternoon ForecastVanessa Murdock reports. It will be mild this afternoon - about 60° for a high - with on and off rain through this evening. Rain will then change to snow overnight and last through the early morning hours tomorrow.

3 hours ago

Dept. Of Sanitation Gives Update On Snow PreparationsRain is expected to switch over to snow overnight in some parts of our area.

3 hours ago

Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Transporting HempProsecutors have dropped charges against a man accused of picking up 106 pounds of marijuana that were actually hemp bound for a CBD shop in Brooklyn. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

NYC On Snow ApproachingNew York City Departments of Emergency Management and Sanitation provide update on preparations for tomorrow's snowstorm.

3 hours ago

Man Accused of Shouting Anti-Semitic Remarks At Long Island CostcoA 20-year-old man is accused of threatening three people, including a child, and yelling religious slurs outside the Five Towns Costco on Long Island. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Carbon Monoxide Incident Sends 5 To Hospital In ManhattanFirefighters responded to the scene on Broom Street on the Lower East Side just after 7:30 a.m. after detecting high levels of carbon monoxide inside a 7-story building with a deli on the ground level. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

U.S. House Committee Moving Ahead On Trump ImpeachmentThe U.S. House Judiciary Committee is introducing two articles of impeachment, charging President Donald Trump with committing high crimes and misdemeanors. CBS2's Renee Roy reports.

3 hours ago

Police Respond To Deadly Stabbing In NewarkPolice are responding to a deadly stabbing near a school in Newark, New Jersey. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.

3 hours ago

Carbon Monoxide Incident On Lower East SideAt least five people have been sickened by a carbon monoxide incident on the Lower East Side.

6 hours ago

Suspect Wanted In Brutal Subway AttackA 71-year-old homeless man was viciously attacked Monday at a subway station in Midtown. Now, police are searching for the suspect who used a metal belt buckle as a weapon. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

'The Late Late Show' Gets Celebrity Guest HostsSome big names will be filling in for James Corden as he takes a break from "The Late Late Show" to film the upcoming musical comedy "Prom."

8 hours ago

Car Slams Into Brooklyn PizzeriaChopper 2 is over the scene of a car that crashed into a pizzeria in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

9 hours ago

Fire Rips Through Bus DepotAt least 10 school buses were damaged when a fire ripped through a depot in East Orange, N.J.

9 hours ago

Milwaukee Family's Interactive Light DisplayThe snowman, deer and trees all turn on when someone clicks a button on the family's website.

9 hours ago

First Trailer For 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'We've got a first look at the trailer for the Ghostbusters sequel.

9 hours ago