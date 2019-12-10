Bill Clinton Talks Another Possible Run For HillaryCBS2's Marcia Kramer speaks with former President Bill Clinton about speculation Hillary Clinton will run again for president in 2020.

8 minutes ago

NYC To Reveal Addresses Where Homeless Were Relocated In NewarkCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on New York City's controversial SOTA program after it was put on hold and a lawsuit was filed by New Jersey officials.

14 minutes ago

Residents React To Jersey City ShootoutCBS2's Tara Jakeway speaks with local residents near the scene of a deadly New Jersey shootout that killed 6 people Tuesday.

20 minutes ago

Witnesses Describe Terrifying Scene At Jersey City ShootoutCBS2's Hazel Sanchez speaks with witnesses at the scene of the New Jersey shootout that left 6 people dead Tuesday.

24 minutes ago

6 People Killed In Jersey City ShootoutCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the deadly shootout in New Jersey that left one police officer, three civilians, and two suspects dead.

28 minutes ago

Jersey City Shooting: Mayor Says 'Multiple Deceased' At The Scene Of GunfightMayor Steven Fulop says one officer is dead, another suffered serious injury from a gunshot wound and two more officers suffered shrapnel wounds in the shootout with suspect in Jersey City on Dec. 10, 2019. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Jersey City Shooting: Witness Recounts 'This Must Be Some Terrorism Stuff'Witness George Forge describes seeing police and SWAT officers forced back by gunfire during the shootout in Jersey City on Dec. 10, 2019. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.

2 hours ago

Jersey City Shooting: Bystanders Kept Indoors As Police Lock Down Firefight ZonePeople in Jersey City are on edge as the gunfight reaches a lull in shooting. CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Jersey City Shooting: More Sound Of Gunfire In NeighborhoodResidents and business owners have been told to stay indoors as the ongoing gun battle between police and suspects continues in Jersey City, N.J., on Dec. 10, 2019.

2 hours ago

Gunfight In Jersey City: 'Warzone,' 'Like Something Out Of A Movie'CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez talks with witness Genesis Lorenz about what she saw and heard when a barrage of bullets were fired in Jersey City on Dec. 10, 2019.

3 hours ago

Julia Stiles On "Hustlers," Matt Damon, "10 Things I Hate About You"The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her movie with Jennifer Lopez, doing The Bourne Identity with Matt Damon, and life before 10 Things I Hate About You blew up. #Interview

3 hours ago

Witness Describes Gunfight Breaking Out In Jersey CityCBSN New York's Alice Gainer talks with a witness who said he heard over 200 gunshots fired in Jersey City on Monday.

3 hours ago

Barrage Of Gunfire Heard In Jersey City As Police Move On Shooting SuspectsPolice report schools are on lockdown after one officer was shot and two suspects are being sought in Jersey City, leading to a barrage of gunfire on Nov. 10, 2019. CBSN's Aundrea Cline-Thomas and Dick Brennan.

3 hours ago

Police In Gunfight With Suspects In Jersey CityPolice report schools are on lockdown after one officer was shot and two suspects are being sought in Jersey City. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

Officer Shot In Jersey City, Police Searching For 2 Suspects On The LooseThe incident is still developing and shots are still being fired in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

Officer Shot In Jersey City, Police Looking For 2 SuspectsPolice confirm one officer was shot and two suspects are actively being sought in Jersey City. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: 12/10 Tuesday Afternoon ForecastVanessa Murdock reports. It will be mild this afternoon - about 60° for a high - with on and off rain through this evening. Rain will then change to snow overnight and last through the early morning hours tomorrow.

5 hours ago

Dept. Of Sanitation Gives Update On Snow PreparationsRain is expected to switch over to snow overnight in some parts of our area.

5 hours ago

Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Transporting HempProsecutors have dropped charges against a man accused of picking up 106 pounds of marijuana that were actually hemp bound for a CBD shop in Brooklyn. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

5 hours ago

NYC On Snow ApproachingNew York City Departments of Emergency Management and Sanitation provide update on preparations for tomorrow's snowstorm.

5 hours ago

Man Accused of Shouting Anti-Semitic Remarks At Long Island CostcoA 20-year-old man is accused of threatening three people, including a child, and yelling religious slurs outside the Five Towns Costco on Long Island. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

5 hours ago

Carbon Monoxide Incident Sends 5 To Hospital In ManhattanFirefighters responded to the scene on Broom Street on the Lower East Side just after 7:30 a.m. after detecting high levels of carbon monoxide inside a 7-story building with a deli on the ground level. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

5 hours ago

U.S. House Committee Moving Ahead On Trump ImpeachmentThe U.S. House Judiciary Committee is introducing two articles of impeachment, charging President Donald Trump with committing high crimes and misdemeanors. CBS2's Renee Roy reports.

5 hours ago

Police Respond To Deadly Stabbing In NewarkPolice are responding to a deadly stabbing near a school in Newark, New Jersey. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.

5 hours ago