Ice Falling From Buildings Prompts More Street Closures In MidtownPolice are reporting falling ice around Columbus Circle near the intersection of 58th Street and Sixth Avenue. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.

2 hours ago

Dining Deals: Mario's Restaurant On Arthur AvenueThis week Tony Tantillo checks out Mario's Restaurant on Arthur Avenue in the Bronx.

2 hours ago

Former White House Pastry Chef Shares Recipe For Holiday ClassicFormer White House executive pastry chef Bill Yosses just opened Palais by Perfect Pie in Manhattan's Upper East Side and joined CBS2's Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu to show off his classic holiday pie recipe.

2 hours ago

USDA Recalls 16,000 Pounds Of Beef Due To Plastic Found In MeatThe product was not sold in retail stores but distributed from an Iowa warehouse to institutions, including schools.

3 hours ago

Holiday Cocktails: Brian Facquet Mixes Up SomeWondering what to serve that's fun but not labor-intensive at your holiday parties this season? Check out these fun and festive drinks from Brian Facquet, master distiller at Bootlegger 21 New York. CBS2's Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu reports.

3 hours ago

Furry Friend Finder: Meet Bessie And KatieBessie is a 5-month-old, 14-pound, Beagle puppy. Katie is a 2-year-old, 7-pound, hypoallergenic, Shih Tzu. John Elliott and Cindy Hsu report.

4 hours ago

Memorial Held For Tessa Majors In Her HometownThe murdered Barnard College student stabbed in Morningside Park was honored during a vigil in her home state of Virginia. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: 12/22 Sunday ForecastJohn Elliott reports. The first full day of winter sure will start off feelin' like it, as temps around the area are starting off in the teens & 20s for the outlying 'burbs, and right around 30 here in NYC.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for December 21 at 11 p.m.

13 hours ago

Child Survives Fall Through Sidewalk Cellar DoorA child in Brooklyn has survived a fall through a sidewalk cellar door.

14 hours ago

Celebration Of Life Held For Slain Student Tessa MajorsFriends and family of murdered Barnard College student Tessa Majors held a celebration of life in her hometown in Virginia. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

14 hours ago

Violent Brooklyn Robbery Caught On CameraCBS2's Christina Fan speaks with the victim of a sucker punch attack and robbery in Bushwick.

14 hours ago

Deadly Fire In Manhattan ApartmentOne person is dead and another is in critical condition after a Manhattan apartment fire.

14 hours ago

Rally Held For Teen Chased Into Traffic By Deranged ManThe father of a teen struck by traffic after being chased into a Queens street by a mentally deranged man is demanding Melinda Katz bring felony charges against the suspect.

15 hours ago

Super Saturday Shoppers Crowd Stores For Last Minute GiftsCBSN New York's Matt Kozar has the latest on the crowds at New York stores as shoppers try to find last minute holiday gifts.

16 hours ago

CT Man Accused Of Making Threat Sparked By Tessa Majors MurderA Connecticut man has been charged with making an online threat that was allegedly sparked by anger over the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

16 hours ago

Children With Disabilities Treated To Special Holiday PartyCBSN New York's Marc Liverman has the latest on the special event held for nearly 1,000 children with disabilities and chronic medical conditions.

20 hours ago

3 Women Killed In New Jersey CrashCBSN New York's Dave Carlin has the latest on the fatal accident that killed three young women when their car crashed into a tractor trailer.

20 hours ago

Caught On Camera: Man Beaten, Robbed In BrooklynThe NYPD is searching for a man and woman seen on video beating and robbing a man earlier this month in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

22 hours ago

Traffic Changes At LaGuardia AirportThere’s a brand new traffic pattern at LaGuardia Airport this morning. As CBSN New York's Marc Liverman reports, the changes come just in time for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

1 day ago

FDNY: Man Sets Multiple Fires Inside Yeshiva DormA man is accused of setting multiple fires inside a yeshiva university dormitory while students were asleep inside.

1 day ago

Man Accused Of Setting Fire At Yeshiva DormA suspect is under arrest fro allegedly setting fires at a yeshiva university dorm early Friday morning.

1 day ago

Tip of The Day: Opal ApplesCBS2's fresh grocer Tony Tantillo has the tip of the day.

1 day ago

Worker Accused Of Stealing From Apartment ComplexA maintenance worker at a senior apartment complex on Long Island is now under arrest for allegedly stealing from a resident and possessing stolen property from other apartments.

1 day ago