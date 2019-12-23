How To Stay Happy Around Difficult Gatherings This Holiday SeasonIt's the most wonderful time of the year, but for some people, holiday excitement mixed with family drama can lead to anxiety and dread. CBSN New York's Valerie Castro is joined by psychologist Dr. Michael Klein of Gracie Square Hospital with tips for a happier holiday.

2 hours ago

Business Owners Say 14th Street Busway Hurting ThemBusiness owners near the 14th Street busway in lower Manhattan say they are seeing a dramatic drop in sales, adding it's because their customers can no longer drive to the area and park close by.

2 hours ago

New York City Officials Talk On Spike In Pedestrian DeathsNYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg and other city officials shared plans on curbing a rise in pedestrian deaths after a rise since 2018.

3 hours ago

Experts: Social Media Influencing Teen's Decisions On SexThe Centers for Disease Control surveyed more than 14,000 teenagers from high schools across the country and found the lowest rate of sex among high school students in more than 25 years. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports

3 hours ago

Video: Christmas Decorations Vandalized In N.J. TownPolice are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to acts of Christmas decoration vandalism in a Westfield, N.J. neighborhood.

3 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: Opal ApplesTony Tantillo reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: 12/23 Monday Afternoon ForecastExpect mostly sunny skies this afternoon and milder with temps in the low 50s. No issues tonight as Chanukah celebrations continue… mainly clear skies with overnight lows around 37 in the city; 20s N&W. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

3 hours ago

168th St. Station In Washington Heights Reopens After RepairsThe station reopened Friday night after having been closed to have its elevators repaired. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Safety Fencing To Be Installed On Verrazzano BridgeThe MTA is installing a safety fence on the upper and lower levels. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

After Spike In Pedestrian Deaths, Officials Promise Aggressive ChangesThe de Blasio administration announced new plans to protect pedestrians. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports from Long Island City.

3 hours ago

115 Million Americans Expected To Travel This Holiday SeasonIn addition to heavy air travel, AAA estimates more than 104 million people will hit the roads with the worst delays expected the day after Christmas. CBS2's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi report.

4 hours ago

Last Minute Christmas Prep Heads To Arthur Avenue In The BronxCBS2's Andrea Grymes checks in on Arthur Avenue in the Belmont section of the Bronx, one of the most popular spots on families' countdown to Christmas.

4 hours ago

Early Morning Fire Rips Through Franklin Square HomeEight people are left without a home for the holidays. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

4 hours ago

Police: Lexus Crashes Into Car, Splits It In 2 Before Speeding OffPolice are looking for the driver who hit an SUV in the Bronx, sent it into a swampy ditch and fled. The NYPD says someone in a Lexus caused the crash on Hutchinson River Parkway near the Orchard Beach exit and then took off. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

Falling Ice Causing Street Closures Around MidtownFalling ice from buildings has become a dangerous problem across the city, a new fear for pedestrians and drivers. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

Neil deGrasse Tyson On MasterClass, Hayden Planetarium, CareerThe astrophysicist talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his path to becoming a world renowned astrophysicist and how the Hayden Planetarium has grown over the past two decades.

7 hours ago

Vision Zero Crackdown To Focus On Safety Over Holidays After Spike In Pedestrians KilledThe plans come on the heels of a deadly week for pedestrians in New York City. Four people were struck and killed by vehicles in a span of 24 hours from Thursday to Friday. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

168th St. Station In Washington Heights Reopens After Elevator RepairsThe subway station reopened Friday night after nearly a year to have its elevators repaired. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

9 hours ago

Violent Subway Incidents Prompts Call For Better SecurityCommunity leaders are calling for more safety measures on subways after violent incidents over the weekend, including two incidents along the Q subway line. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

10 hours ago

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Wins Weekend Box OfficeThe final film in the "Skywalker" sage made its big screen debut this weekend, bringing $176 million in the United States.

10 hours ago

American Airlines Offering Non-Binary Gender Booking Options For PassengersInstead of being required to declare themselves male or female, customers will be able to choose either "undisclosed" or "unspecified" when booking a flight over the phone. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

10 hours ago

Line Of Hallmark Candles Recalled Over Fire FearsThe recall involves more than four thousand of the balsam soy blend jar candles. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, when the candles are lit, the glass jar can break causing possible cuts and fire hazards. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: 12/23 Monday Morning WeatherCBS2's Elise Finch reports. Today starts off with a chill in the air but a shift in the winds and abundant sun will allow the temps to jump even higher...expect temps to peak right around 50 degrees tomorrow afternoon, which is about 10 degrees above normal!

10 hours ago

Driver Arrested After Hitting 9 Parked Cars In FlatbushPolice eventually caught up to the 33-year-old driver. Darryl Baker is now facing more than a dozen charges including reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

10 hours ago