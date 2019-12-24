Sgt. Lateef Shinaba from The Bronx, N.Y.GREETINGS FROM OUR TROOPS! Sgt. Lateef Shinaba from The Bronx, N.Y.

41 minutes ago

Spc. Keila Saunders of Queens, N.Y.GREETINGS FROM OUR TROOPS! Spc. Keila Saunders of Queens, N.Y.

45 minutes ago

A1C Lacy Potts from Landing, N.J.GREETINGS FROM OUR TROOPS! A1C Lacy Potts from Landing, N.J.

51 minutes ago

SSG. Francisco Viera Pereira from Huntington Station, N.Y.GREETINGS FROM OUR TROOPS! SSG. Francisco Viera Pereira from Huntington Station, N.Y.

55 minutes ago

Parks Department Says At Least One Coyote Seen In Central ParkOfficials urge people to give the animal space and keep all pets on leashes. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

2 hours ago

Tech Sergeant Assad Pharr of New York CityGREETINGS FROM OUR TROOPS! Tech Sergeant Assad Pharr of New York City

2 hours ago

CBS 2 News This Morning at 5:00 a.m.The clock is ticking to get final presents wrapped and under the tree, and some stores like Macy's are open for last-minute shoppers. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

BREAKING NEWS: Apartment Building On Fire In The BronxFirefighters responded to the Crotona Park section of the Bronx around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning after reports of an apartment building on fire. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.

2 hours ago

Men Wanted For Allegedly Robbing Subway NewsstandsThe NYPD is looking for four suspects wanted in connection to a pair of newsstand robberies at Brooklyn subway stations. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

2 hours ago

Vicious Elevator Attack Caught On Camera In The BronxPolice say a 40-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant got into the elevator with the suspect and the two got into an argument. The suspect then began punching the woman in the face, head and stomach and stole $400. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: 12/24 Tuesday Morning ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. Expect some colder temps than the lovely 57 we hit Monday. That was the normal for April 4th! So the 20s and 30s around the area will feel much colder by proximity to the warmth. Today's high: 42-47°.

4 hours ago

Tech Sergeant Anthony Kirincic of Kings Park, NYGREETINGS FROM OUR TROOPS! Tech Sergeant Anthony Kirincic of Kings Park, NY

4 hours ago

Fire Breaks Out In Vacant Home In Far Rockaway, QueensAt least three firefighters were injured while containing the fire on Ocean Crest Boulevard, which was unoccupied at the time. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

Last Minute Shopping Underway As Christmas Almost Upon UsThe clock is ticking to get final presents wrapped and under the tree, and some stores like Macy's are open for last-minute shoppers. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

MTA Holiday Schedule In Effect At 12:45 P.M.At 12:45 p.m. extra Long Island Railroad and Metro-North trains will be heading out of the city, and on Christmas Day subways and buses will run on a Sunday schedule.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 23 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

NYPD Helps With Early Christmas Celebration In The BronxThe NYPD and volunteers helped bring Christmas early to children in the Bronx.

10 hours ago

City Officials Warning New Yorkers To Stay Off The IceNYC officials are urging people to not walk on the ice in Central Park, especially as temperatures rise above freezing.

10 hours ago

Schumer Demands More Documents From White House In Impeachment FightSen. Schumer is demanding more documents from the White House before a Senate impeachment trial for President Trump.

10 hours ago

Shoppers Still Shopping As Christmas Draws CloserCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the packed stores open late as shoppers cram in last-minute Christmas gift-buying.

10 hours ago

School Bus Driver Pleads Guilty After Fatal AccidentA Paramus school bus driver has pleaded guilty to causing a fatal accident that killed a 5th grader and teacher.

10 hours ago

New Jersey Soldier Killed In AfghanistanA New Jersey native has been killed in combat in Afghanistan.

10 hours ago

81-Year-Old Struck By SUV In BrooklynCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the 81-year-old woman struck and seriously injured by an SUV in Brooklyn.

10 hours ago

Long Island Police Treat Children To An Early ChristmasCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on police on Long Island taking children to a local toy store to shop for early Christmas gifts.

14 hours ago