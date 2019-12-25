Saluting Those Who Work On ChristmasCBSN New York's Charlie Cooper takes a look at the people who have to work on Christmas while the majority of Americans take the day off.

3 hours ago

Meals On Wheels Bringing Christmas Cheer To SeniorsThe Citymeals On Wheels program was serving meals to senior across New York on Christmas.

4 hours ago

'The Point' Looks At The Big Issues Facing NYC In 2020CBS2's Marcia Kramer looks at the top issues facing New Yorker's heading into 2020.

4 hours ago

Man Brutally Beaten For $1 On Christmas EvePolice are looking for the suspects caught on camera viciously beating a man to steal $1 on Christmas Eve.

4 hours ago

Interfaith Christmas Meal Shared On Long IslandCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on the local mosque and church that came together for an interfaith Christmas meal.

4 hours ago

Christians Gather For Christmas Services Around The WorldCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the Christmas services taking place around the New York area.

4 hours ago

Long Island Fire Department Goes Up In FlamesCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the fire at the North Massapequa Fire Department's headquarters.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/25 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 25 at 5 p.m.

4 hours ago

Rockette Becomes First With A Visible DisabilityA member of the Radio City Rockettes has become the first dancer with a visible disability to take the stage with the group.

4 hours ago

Royals Celebrate ChristmasPhotos of the British royal family celebrating Christmas have been released.

4 hours ago

6 Injured In Queens When Bus And Car CollideSix people were injured when an MTA bus and a car collided in Queens.

4 hours ago

Firefighters Battle Mahwah Fire For HoursFirefighters in Mahwah battled a fire at a materials supplier.

4 hours ago

Good Samaritans Save Man Shoved Onto Subway TracksCBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest on the good Samaritans who saved a man pushed onto the Harlem subway tracks.

4 hours ago

Organ Donor Saves Two SavesCBS2's Kenneth Craig speaks with the Brooklyn man who has donated his organ to save a life twice.

4 hours ago

NYC Rolls Out Rules For Christmas Tree RemovalNew York City has unveiled this season's policy for Christmas tree collection.

4 hours ago

Chanukah Mural Begins The Healing After Jersey City ShootingCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the Chanukah mural in Jersey City, painted days after a deadly shooting at a kosher market.

5 hours ago

N.J. Soup Kitchen Continues Making Christmas BrightCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the woman known as 'Miss Soup Kitchen' overseeing the holiday meals provided to those in need for years.

5 hours ago

Body Of New Jersey Soldier Brought HomeThe body of Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble has been brought back from overseas after the New Jersey native killed in combat on Monday.

5 hours ago

Living Large: Private Jets, Exquisite Shopping And Iconic New York DiningThere are lots of ways to live large, and it's not just in a jaw-dropping home. Residents who live in these homes and estates have a lifestyle that may take them to places many of us will never see. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.

5 hours ago

Another Jewish Resident Attacked In BrooklynA reward has been offered after another anti-Semitic attack in Crown Heights this week.

5 hours ago

Upper East Side Fire Injures FirefightersCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on the Upper East Side fire that injured four members of the FDNY.

5 hours ago

Child Found Wandering Alone In The BronxCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the toddler found alone in the Bronx.

5 hours ago

Children Fall Through Ice At Queens PondCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the two children who fell through the ice of a pond in Forest Park.

5 hours ago

President Trump And First Lady Deliver Christmas MessagePresident Trump and First Lady Melania Trump delivered their Christmas message from the White House.

5 hours ago