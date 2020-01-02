New York Weather: CBS2 1/2 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for January 2 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Which Is Your Favorite Seat On The Subway?CBS2's Valerie Castro asks New Yorkers which is their favorite seat on the subway after a poll on social media goes viral.

2 hours ago

Parents Storm Board Meeting To Protest Diversity PlanParents in Queens stormed a school meeting Thursday, protesting potential plans to bring a controversial diversity plan to their district.

3 hours ago

NYC Parking Meters Not Taking Credit CardsThanks to outdated software, New York City parking meters are not taking credit cards.

3 hours ago

Security On Alert After Spike In Anti-Semitic AttacksCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the heighten level of security in Jewish neighborhoods following a rash of attacks.

3 hours ago

5 Injured In Long Island CrashCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the crash in Plainview that reportedly started with a teenager being struck in an accidental shooting.

3 hours ago

U.S. Military Strike Kills Top Iranian GeneralCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the U.S. military strike on a top Iranian general.

3 hours ago

Missing Brooklyn Boys Found SafeCBSN New York's Dick Brennan has the latest on the 2 missing boys in Crown Heights who were found safe Thursday night.

6 hours ago

Spike In Dangerous Lung Infections In BabiesDoctors warn of a spike in dangerous respiratory infections in babies. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.

6 hours ago

Professional Bull Riding Comes To MSGCBS2's Scott Rapoport has the latest on the Professional Bull Riding event coming to Madison Square Garden.

7 hours ago

Massapequa Fire Department Gets Donated SuppliesAfter a fire destroyed their headquarters, the Massapequa Fire Department got some much needed supplies from local donations.

7 hours ago

Driver Fell Asleep During Westchester CrashA driver in Westchester allegedly fell asleep during a accident which injured 3 children.

7 hours ago

2-Alarm Fire At Brooklyn ApartmentThe FDNY is on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in Bushwick.

8 hours ago

Ramapo Police Look At New Measures To Protect Jewish CommunityCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the security measures Ramapo police are looking at to protect the local community from anti-Semitic attacks.

8 hours ago

Fireworks Sparks Panic At New Jersey Movie TheaterCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the evacuation of a New Jersey movie theater after a marriage proposal gone wrong.

8 hours ago

Ricki Lake Reveals New Look Caused By Hair LossCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on celebrity Ricki Lake's new look sparked by her hair loss.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/2 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for January 2 at 5 p.m.

8 hours ago

Queens Parents Speak Out Against Education Diversity PlanCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the controversial education plans that may be coming to a Queens school district.

8 hours ago

Private Security Experts Helping Create Plan To Protect Jewish CommunitiesCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the private security experts helping to create a plan to protect Jewish communities.

8 hours ago

U.S. Health Officials To Ban Flavored E-CigarettesCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the federal bans coming to flavored e-cigarettes.

9 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Signs Bill Providing Family Planning ServicesNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new bill providing funding for new family planning services.

9 hours ago

Lawsuit Filed Against NYPD By Breastfeeding MothersCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest on the lawsuit filed against the NYPD, claiming the department did not provide proper accommodations for breastfeeding employees.

9 hours ago

Suspect Struck Mother While Attempting To Attack 8-Year-OldCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the search for an attacker who allegedly punched a mother in the subway while trying to attack her child.

9 hours ago

Suspect In Tessa Majors Murder Appears In Family CourtThe 13-year-old suspect in the deadly stabbing of Tessa Majors appeared in family court Thursday.

9 hours ago