Talking Points: New Yorkers Bracing For Possible Tax HikesChris Coffey, head of the New York practice for Tusk Ventures, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss possible tax hikes for New Yorkers and more.

11 minutes ago

Point Of View: Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis Reacts To Cuomo's Budget PlanRepublican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis sat down with CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”

23 minutes ago

Astronaut Chats With Fifth Graders From Her Old Elementary SchoolSome fifth graders on Long Island had a virtual meeting with a new astronaut who went to the same elementary school; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

45 minutes ago

Caught On Camera: City Worker Assaulted In Broad Daylight In The BronxA random attack on a city worker was caught on camera in the Bronx; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

49 minutes ago

Video Of Epstein's Jail Cell Exterior No Longer ExistsFederal prosecutors say video no longer exists of the jail cell exterior where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein first tried to end his life.

53 minutes ago

Bail Reform: Suspect Released Despite Being Accused In 2 Unprovoked Attacks On WomenThere's more pressure to change New York's new criminal justice reform laws as one suspect is released without bail despite being accused of two unprovoked attacks on women; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says the man was freed even though he hadn't shown up in court for a previous assault.

56 minutes ago

Exemptions In New Jersey Vaccination Bill Cause ControversyNew Jersey lawmakers have made compromises in hopes of getting a vaccination bill passed next week. The plan, which is much different than New York's, is at the center of a heated debate. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

59 minutes ago

NYPD To Install 100 New Security Cameras In Parts Of BrooklynThe city is planning to add dozens of security cameras in Brooklyn in response to the recent anti-Semitic hate crimes.

1 hour ago

Two Infants Dead After Being Found Unresponsive At Queens ShelterPolice say two children, each just two months old, have died after being found unresponsive in their cribs at a homeless shelter; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

1 hour ago

The Dig's Elle McLogan On Bonnie Slotnick CookbooksIn the latest episode of The Dig, CBS2's Elle McLogan visits a New York City shop full of old cookbooks.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/10 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 10 at 5 p.m.

1 hour ago

AI Being Integrated Into Everyday ProductsArtificial intelligence is improving and it's not just for self-driving cars and robots; Kara Tsuboi reports for CBS2.

1 hour ago

'Yes To' Recalling Popular Peel-Off Face MasksA face mask popular among young girls is being recalled.

1 hour ago

Concerns Growing About Popular Heartburn MedicationThere's new information about a chemical with possible links to cancer that some heartburn medications may contain; Dr. Jon Lapook reports for CBS2.

1 hour ago

Nassau County Recovers $710K Stolen In Cyber ScamNassau County officials have recovered more than $700,000 stolen in a cyber scam.

1 hour ago

Bail Reform: Sheriff Says Some Released Inmates Aren't Getting The Help They NeedJails are emptier as defendants are set free while awaiting trial, but one sheriff says some of those arrested are not getting much-needed help; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

1 hour ago

Two Infants Dead At Homeless Shelter In East ElmhurstTwo infants are dead at a hotel used at a homeless shelter in Queens; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

2 hours ago

'Entertainment Tonight' Celebrates 10,000 Episodes"Entertainment Tonight" is making history, celebrating 10,000 episodes; ET's Kevin Frazier joins CBS2's Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson.

2 hours ago

NYPD Looking For 4 Assault, Robbery Suspects In The BronxPolice are looking for four people accused of a violent robbery in the Bronx.

2 hours ago

Emails, Texts Show Boeing Employees' Concerns About 737 Max PlaneNewly released emails and text messages show Boeing employees raised concern about the safety of the 737 Max plane; Kris Van Cleave reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

Connecticut Senator Wants To Make Family Court Less Of An Ordeal, Strengthen Protections For WomenIn an effort to honor missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, a state senator is proposing changes to make family court less of an ordeal and strengthen protections for women; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

Yonkers Mayor Asking Governor To Step In For Resolution Regarding NYC-Owned Waterfront PropertyA long-standing dispute over prime waterfront property in downtown Yonkers is heating up; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

2 hours ago

12 Families Displaced By Bronx Apartment Building FireA dozen families lost their homes when their Bronx apartment building caught fire overnight; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

2 hours ago

New Report Says Second Iranian General Was Targeted In StrikeA new report says Iran's top general wasn't the only U.S. target in this week's strike; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago