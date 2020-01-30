Seniors Rally In Manhattan To Save Independent Living FacilityThere was a rally in Manhattan for seniors fighting to save their homes.

1 hour ago

Nursing Shortage Forces Schools, Hospitals To Find New Ways To RecruitThere's a nursing shortage nationwide, forcing many schools and hospitals to come up with new ways to recruit; CBSN New York's Alice Gainer reports.

2 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Taking Action To Prevent Bridge, Truck CrashesGov. Andrew Cuomo is taking action to prevent trucks from hitting bridges.

2 hours ago

Teenage Boy Files Discrimination Complaint Over Gymnastics Team BanA Westchester County high school student is fighting back against what he calls gender discrimination; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

NYPD Finds Large Drug Stash During Raid On Staten IslandThe NYPD uncovered a large stash of drugs during a raid on Staten Island.

2 hours ago

Fotis Dulos Dies Two Days After Apparent Suicide AttemptFotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with the murder of his missing estranged wife, is now dead; CBSN New York's Valerie Castro reports.

2 hours ago

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Combat Homeless CrisisA comprehensive plan to deal with the homeless crisis was unveiled Thursday by New York City's Council Speaker; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

2 hours ago

Graffiti-Covered Subway Trains Spark War Of WordsGraffiti sprayed on subway trains this week has sparked a nasty war of words between former New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton and the MTA; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

3 hours ago

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready To Wow In Super Bowl Half-Time ShowBronx native Jennifer Lopez and Shakira met with reporters to preview their big half-time show during Sunday's Super Bowl in Miami. CBS2's Lisa Petrillo reports.

3 hours ago

Police Investigate Murder Of Upper East Side ManThe NYPD is investigating a murder on the Upper East Side.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Declared Public Health Emergency Of International ConcernThe coronavirus is now being declared a public health emergency of international concern; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/30 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 30 at 5 p.m.

3 hours ago

'City Trees' Help London Fight Its Pollution ProblemMore and more European cities are getting clean air thanks to some unusual-looking foliage, and it could soon be heading our way; Gwen Baumgardner reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

White Plains' Solar Power Plan Will Save Residents 10% Off Electric BillsNew York State is mandating a dramatic expansion of renewable energy over the next decade, and White Plains has a new approach that other communities can follow; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

Fotis Dulos Dies Two Days After He Was Found UnresponsiveFotis Dulos has been declared dead, according to defense attorney Norm Pattis.

3 hours ago

PSEG Long Island Warns About Phone Scam Targeting CustomersThere's a scam warning from PSEG Long Island.

4 hours ago

TV Executive Fred Silverman Dies At Age 82Legendary television executive Fred Silverman has died.

4 hours ago

NYCHA To Test Community Centers For Lead-Based PaintNew York City's Housing Authority will test 174 community centers for lead-based paint.

4 hours ago

Report Says NYC Doesn't Have Enough Classes To Accommodate Pre-Schoolers With Special NeedsA new report find many pre-schoolers who need special education are forced to spend months out of school because New York City does not have enough classes to immediately accommodate them; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

Suspect In Fatal Drunk Driving Crash On Long Island Appears In CourtThe suspect accused in a drunk driving crash that killed a man on Long Island appeared in court Thursday; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

4 hours ago

Nassau County Residents Confused About New Property AssessmentsNew property assessments are in the mail for Nassau County's 1.5 million residents and that means taxes could be going up or down; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

4 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Promises More Money To Fight Hate CrimesGov. Andrew Cuomo is promising more money and easier access for communities fighting back against the recent increase in hate crimes, but some people are wondering when the funding will actually be put to use; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

New Testimony Heard In Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault TrialAs he was leaving court Thursday, Harvey Weinstein said he hired private investigators "for days like this."

4 hours ago

Two People Hit By Stray Bullets Inside Barbershop In BrooklynTwo people were hit by stray bullets while they were inside a barbershop in Brooklyn.

4 hours ago