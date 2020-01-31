New York Readies To Celebrate Centennial Anniversary Of The Harlem RenaissanceHistorian John Reddick joined CBSN New York's Dana Tyler to talk about the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 30s when the neighborhood became a Mecca of Black art and culture in America.

1 hour ago

J31 Anti-Police Protests Focus On Transportation Fare StrikesA group calling itself the FTP Coalition, an anti-police movement calling for violence and anarchy, is focusing on fare strikes and disorderly conduct directed at public transportation on Friday. CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

2 hours ago

José Feliciano On New Album Behind This Guitar & Feliz NavidadThe GRAMMY award winning musician talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new album, creating a worldwide hit, and performing at the 1968 World Series.

2 hours ago

Queens Crash With Police Cruiser Overturns Cars, Injures 5A crash left five people hurt, two of them believed to be NYPD police officers, when an NYPD cruiser hit a car causing it to overturn from the impact. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 1/31 Friday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. We’re leaving in a chance of rain tonight, but mainly south and east, as a disturbance makes its pass. It won’t be as cold either with temperatures only dipping into the upper 30s or so.

4 hours ago

Retired Firefighter Heads Home After Brain Injury In AssaultThere was applause and hugs this morning for 69-year-old Jack Carter at the Quantum Rehabilitation Center in Middle Island, N.Y. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

4 hours ago

Marcal Paper Restarts Operations After Devastating FireAlmost a year after being destroyed by fire, the Marcal Paper factory off Route 80 in New Jersey is making a comeback. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

4 hours ago

Man Impersonating Police Officer Assaults UPS Driver In QueensThe NYPD is looking for a man they say posed as a police officer as he tried to rob a UPS truck in Queens. The incident happened earlier this month on 118th street in South Ozone Park. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

4 hours ago

Task Force Working On How To Help Taxi Medallion Owners Drowning In DebtOn Friday a taxi medallion task force will outline its recommendations to help owners who are drowning in debt. Over the past six months, the panel of City Council members, academics and union representatives has met every other week to discuss the struggling industry. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

4 hours ago

Police Arrest Suspect For Murder Of Man On Upper East SideA suspect is under arrest in the death of a man found lying in a pool of blood inside his Upper East Side apartment. Police say 24-year-old Alex Ray Scott, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, killed 64-year-old Kenneth Savinski earlier this week. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

4 hours ago

Suspect With Box Cutter Robs Woman In Hell’s KitchenPolice are searching for a robbery suspect armed with a box cutter in Hell’s Kitchen. It happened Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. on West 51st Street between 9th and 10th Avenues. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

4 hours ago

Retired Firefighter Released From Rehab Facility After Serious InjuryFormer FDNY Firefighter Jack Carter was released from a rehab facility after an assault that left him with traumatic brain injury. Firefighters, Tunnel to Towers representatives and more celebrated his release from rehab.

4 hours ago

Marcal Paper Factory Returns After Devastating FireThe Marcal paper company is making a comeback today, one year after its Bergen County plant was destroyed by a massive fire.

5 hours ago

Liebman's Deli: A Riverdale Tradition Since 1953"It's our job. It's our lifeline. It's our tradition," owner Yuval Dekel told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

5 hours ago

Ambulance Crashes Into New Jersey HomeChopper 2 is over the scene of an ambulance that crashed into a home in Franklin Township.

8 hours ago

Suspect In Custody In UES HomicideA suspect is in custody following the death of a 64-year-old man who was found lying in a pool of blood inside his Upper East Side apartment.

8 hours ago

Travel Warning Issued Over Coronavirusunited states issues travel warning in coronavirus outbreak

9 hours ago

Do You Have An Internal Monologue?What began as a blog post sparked a new conversation about people's internal monologues.

9 hours ago

Task Force Releasing Taxi Driver Bailout PlanToday a taxi medallion task force will outline its recommendations to help owners who are drowning in debt. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

9 hours ago

See This Year's New EmojisIf you're having trouble expressing yourself, help is on the way.

10 hours ago

'Carpool Karaoke' With Meghan Trainor And Dr. PhilMeghan Trainer joined "The Late Late Show" host James Corden for a round of Carpool Karaoke, and got a surprise visit from the good doctor.

10 hours ago

Marcal Paper Set To Resume OperationsThe Marcal Paper Company is set to make a comeback today, one year after its Bergen County plant was destroyed by a massive fire.

10 hours ago

2nd Woman At Center Of Trial To Testify Against WeinsteinToday one of two woman whose allegations led to charges in the Harvey Weinstein trial is expected to take the stand.

10 hours ago

Police Impersonator Tries To Rob UPS TruckThe NYPD is looking for a man it says posed as police officer as he tried to rob a UPS truck in Queens.

10 hours ago