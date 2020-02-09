NYPD Ties Same Cop Shooter To Sunday's Bronx Precinct Shooting, Saturday's Street Ambush On SaturdayPolice officials are calling a man's alleged attacks on police "assassination attempts" after one officer was shot in the face and the arm on Saturday night, then opening fire in the 41st Precinct house on Saturday morning. CBSN New York's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Police Union Head Blasts Anti-NYPD Protests, Justice Reform After Gunman Targets CopsPat Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, spoke out against the 12-hour span of gun violence targeting Bronx NYPD officers on Saturday night and Sunday morning, allegedly by the same suspect.

NYPD Officer Shot In Saturday Night Ambush Released From HospitalAn NYPD shot in the chin and the neck in what police officials are calling an "assassination attempt" on Feb. 8, 2020, was released from Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx on Sunday, just hours after the accused gunman opened fire inside the 41st Precinct.

Furry Friend Finder: Watson And Warrington Need Forever HomesWatson is a 6-month-old Yorkshire Terrier mix who weighs 10 pounds, has lovely hair that needs to be brushed and is housebroken. Warrington is a 3-year-old, Yorkshire Terrier mix who weighs 7 pounds and was originally found in Kentucky. CBS2's Cindy Hsu and John Elliott report.

Mayor, NYPD Commissioner On Sunday Morning's 'Assassination' Attempt In Bronx Precinct HouseMayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Police commissioner Dermot Shea give an update on a gunman who opened fire on cops and a civilian inside the 41st Precinct in the Bronx on Sunday morning, and the attempt on two other officers' lives 12 hours earlier in the Bronx.

New Views Of Gunman's Shooting, Capture In NYPD 41st PrecinctVideo shows the moment a gunman fired on police before being captured in the NYPD 41st Precinct house in the Bronx on Sunday morning. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Baking Sweet Treats For The One You Love On Valentine's DayWith Valentine’s Day fast approaching, you may want to make some sweet treats for your sweetheart. Edan Leshnick, head pastry chef at Breads Bakery, has a recipe that’s a sweet seasonal twist on a classic pastry.

Gunman Shoots NYPD Officer Inside 41st Precinct, Believed To Be Same Suspect As From Saturday Night AttackAnother NYPD police officer, possibly a lieutenant, was shot in a police precinct Sunday morning, just 12 hours after two cops were wounded Saturday in an ambush in the Bronx. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Celebrating National Pizza Day With Donatella ArpaiaDonatella Arpaia from Prova Pizza Bar stops by to show off the art and science of perfect pizza with Steve Overmyer, Cindy Hsu and John Elliott.

New York Weather: 2/9 Sunday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Spotty showers are expected throughout today with highs around 45 and lows in the low 30s.

NYPD's Shea Calls Officer Shooting An Assassination AttemptA New York Police Department officer was shot after he and his partner were ambushed while sitting in their marked police van in the Bronx. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Gem Expert Shows How To Pick The Perfect DiamondDiamonds come in all shapes and sizes – and price points. Gemological Science International president Debbie Azar has some advice.

Expert Offers Tips On How To Stay In LoveWhether you're a newlywed or a long-loving veteran, all relationships take work. Divorce attorney James Sexton, author of the book "How To Stay In Love," offers advice with CBS2's Cindy Hsu and John Elliott.

Officials Offer Update On Police-Involved Shooting In The BronxPolice Commissioner Dermot Shea, Mayor Bill de Blasio and PBA President Pat Lynch speak at a press conference about a police-involved shooting in the Bronx on Feb. 8, 2020.

Police Officer Grazed In The Chin After Shooting In The BronxTwo NYPD officers came under fire while sitting in their police van in the Longwood section of the Bronx on Saturday night.

New York Weather: CBS2 2/8 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for February 8 at 11 p.m.

Actor Robert Conrad Passes Away At 84 Years OldRobert Conrad, an actor from Hollywood's Golden Age of TV, has died.

2-Year-Old Injured After Man Smashes Barbershop Window In The BronxA random attack that left a 2-year-old boy injured was caught on camera in the Bronx.

Two Retired Firefighters Die From 9/11-Related IllnessesThe New York City Fire Department is mourning the loss of two retired firefighters to 9/11-related illnesses.

City Officials Urge New Yorkers To Visit Chinatown Amid Coronavirus OutbreakAmid the coronavirus outbreak, New York City officials are reminding the public that it's safe to head to Chinatown.

Cruise Ship Set To Leave New Jersey On Monday After Passengers Test Negative For CoronavirusA cruise ship that was delayed in Bayonne over coronavirus fears was expected to set sail again Saturday, but its departure has been pushed back for a second time; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Soldier Goes On Rampage In Thailand, At Least 21 DeadA mass shooting in Thailand left at least 21 people dead and another 31 injured; Roxana Saberi reports for CBS2.

Mets Beat Reporter Deesha Thosar Breaks Down A Wild Off-Season With Steve OvermyerEven though the Mets roster hasn’t changed a great deal, this off-season has been a wild one. It includes two new managers, a team sale that fell through and a wild boar. Deesha Thosar, the Mets beat reporter for the New York Daily News, spoke to TV 10/55’s Steve Overmyer to make sense of what this means for spring training.

