Family Desperate To Find Missing 76-Year-Old Czesiawa Konefal Last Seen In BrooklynThe family of 76-year-old Czesiawa Konefal is hoping someone can help them or police find her after she disappeared Sunday leaving a church in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn. CBSN New York's Kevin Rincon reports.

53 minutes ago

Demanding Answers: NJ Company Accused Of Posing As Local Florists, Disappointing CustomersCustomers nationwide are accusing a New Jersey company of posing as a local florist. They say instead of getting the flowers they ordered, they're left with disappointing bouquets and broken hearts; CBSN New York's Lisa Rozner reports.

2 hours ago

Time Out New York's Things To Do This WeekendWill Gleason from Time Out New York stopped by CBSN New York with his suggestions of things to do this weekend.

2 hours ago

Legally Blind Athlete Excels At Oyster Bay High SchoolCheerleader Bianca McEvoy can do it all, despite not having one of her senses. CBSN New York's Nina Kapur reports

3 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Talks On His Proposed Compromise To Trump Over Trusted Travel Program For New YorkersCBS2's Marcia Kramer questioned Gov. Andrew Cuomo prior to his trip to Washington D.C. and planned meeting with President Donald Trump regarding the federal ban on New Yorkers applying for Global Access and Trusted Travel programs.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: 2/13 Thursday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports.The rain will taper this afternoon and give way to mainly cloudy skies into the afternoon rush. Temperature-wise, we’re aiming for the 50° mark which would put us nearly 10° above normal.

3 hours ago

Voice Of 'Love Island' Giving Senior Center The Hollywood TreatmentMatthew Hoffman has turned his passion for movies into a weekly class at the center called "Tuesdays With Matthew." CBS2's Jamie Yuccas went along to see one of his classes. Matthew Hoffman has turned his passion for movies into a weekly class at the center called "Tuesdays With Matthew." CBS2's Jamie Yuccas went along to see one of his classes.

3 hours ago

Eric Braeden Celebrates 40 Years Playing Victor Newman On 'The Young And The Restless'For decades, he's been one of daytime TV's biggest stars. Eric Braeden, who plays the infamous Victor Newman on "The Young And The Restless," is celebrating his 40th anniversary on the popular CBS soap. CBS2's Chris Martinez reports.

3 hours ago

New Technology Reveals Fingerprints Previously Impossible To DetectWestchester Police unveiled a new fingerprint device called vacuum metal disposition technology that allows detectives to lift fingerprints from items that produced either little or no evidence in the past. CBS2's Chris Wragge. .

4 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Takes New York Travel Ban Compromise Proposal To TrumpGov. Andrew Cuomo is taking a compromise proposal to Washington DC to meet with President Donald Trump regarding the federal ban on New Yorkers applying for Trusted Traveler access. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Closing Arguments UnderwayClosing arguments happened Thursday in the former movie mogul's rape and sex assault trial. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

4 hours ago

Slashing Victim Speaks Out From Hospital After Attack On Subway 6 TrainRabia Begum is getting better physically but not emotionally after being attacked in the subway by a man armed with a blade. CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke with her at the hospital.

4 hours ago

With Local Grocery Stores Having Trouble Staying Afloat, What Does It Mean For Shoppers?Running any business in New York is tough, but the grocery business is notoriously challenging. Alan Sytsma from Grub Street, New York Magazine's food and restaurant blog, stopped by CBSN New York to discuss it.

7 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Reported ExpectingAccording to Entertainment Tonight and other outlets, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child.

9 hours ago

98-Year-Old Girl Scout Still Selling CookiesThis Girl Scout has a lot of experience when it comes to selling cookies.

9 hours ago

Unique Valentine's IdeasIn case you forgot, a friendly reminder Valentine's Day is tomorrow, and it's not too late to get your hands on a unique gift. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has more.

9 hours ago

Deadly Shooting On East Harlem StreetPolice are searching for the suspect who fatally shot a man on the streets of East Harlem yesterday evening.

9 hours ago

Easing Coronavirus Fears In Flushing, QueensSome Queens lawmakers and experts from the New York City health department will meet with residents in Flushing today to try and ease fears about the coronavirus in Asian communities here at home.

9 hours ago

Jersey City Food Truck FightJersey City is considering a policy change after a food truck fight over fees.

9 hours ago

Hearing On LI To Discuss Bail Reform ChangesNassau County legislators and the New York City public advocate will discuss the state's controversial bail reform law at separate events Thursday.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 hours ago