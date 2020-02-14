Worker Fatally Shot Inside Bronx Deli, Police Search For SuspectA cashier was shot and killed on the job at a bodega in the Bronx on Friday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

7 minutes ago

Father Surprises His Daughter After 3rd Deployment In AfghanistanA Long Island girl thought the news was filming at her school on Friday for a story on her physical education class, but instead she got the ultimate Valentine's Day treat; CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

1 hour ago

Black History Month: Woman Preserves Artifacts Of The African-American ExperienceA Staten Island woman has a jaw-dropping collection of historical artifacts charting the African-American experience, and she's got it all especially well-preserved inside her home; CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

Rep. Max Rose: Trusted Traveler Ban Compromise PossibleA day after the president and Gov. Andrew Cuomo met in Washington to discuss the decision to ban New Yorkers from Global Entry and Trusted Traveler programs, one lawmaker is optimistic.

2 hours ago

Demanding Answers: Grand Central Restaurants Say Homeless Are Costing Them BusinessLess than 24 hours after CBS2 demanded answers about the homeless population in Grand Central Terminal, we're getting action; CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Talking Points: Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg Facing Backlash Over 2015 CommentsJohn Jay College of Criminal Justice associate professor of public policy Heath Brown joins CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer and urban affairs expert Mark Peters to break things down.

4 hours ago

Mets On Houston Astros Scandal: Davis Feels 'Ashamed,' Marisnick Knew 'Something Was Going Too Far'Two current Mets who are former players of the 40-man Houston Astros roster that won a World Series are now apologizing for their role in their former team's sign-stealing scandal. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

4 hours ago

Point Of View: Congressman Max Rose Discusses Endorsing Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg & MoreCongressman Max Rose joined CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”

4 hours ago

New York Possibly Facing Worst Flu Season On RecordNew York may be facing the worst flu season on record with more than 17,000 new flu cases confirmed just last week; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

5 hours ago

Long Island Woman Creates 'P.S. I Love You' Day To Address Mental Health CrisisA Long Island woman is speaking out and spreading a message of kindness and love; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

5 hours ago

Tourist Violently Attacked In HarlemA tourist was the victim of a violent attack in Harlem; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

5 hours ago

34 Arrested At Airline Catering Workers' Rally At JFK AirportA protest at John F. Kennedy Airport ended with nearly three dozen arrests Friday.

5 hours ago

Soldier Surprises Daughter At School In LindenhurstAfter months apart, the father of a little girl on Long Island traveled thousands of miles to surprise her for Valentine's Day.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/14 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 14 at 5 p.m.

5 hours ago

Ring To Tighten Privacy Settings Over Security ConcernsHome security company Ring plans to tighten privacy settings after a study revealed security concerns involving customer data.

5 hours ago

Small Device Helps Opioid Addicts During RecoveryAddiction experts say a small device is helping people make big strides recovering from opioid addiction.

5 hours ago

Oh My Goodness: Backpacks For The Street Provides Supplies For Homeless IndividualsIn the latest Oh My Goodness, CBS2's Cindy Hsu met volunteers who are helping the homeless through the group Backpacks for the Street.

5 hours ago

New York Teen Pushing For Legislation To Honor Cousin Who Died In Parkland ShootingA teen in Rockland County whose cousin died in the Parkland shooting is pushing for statewide legislation in her honor; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

5 hours ago

Crash On Brooklyn-Queens Expressway Slows Down TrafficA crash on the BQE impacted the evening commute Friday.

6 hours ago

The Dig's Elle McLogan On Tsion CafeIn the latest episode of The Dig, CBS2's Elle McLogan meets a Jewish Ethiopian chef serving a menu in Harlem that's a tribute to her heritage.

6 hours ago

Village Of Lindenhurst Officials Considering Expanding Generic Noise OrdinanceThe Village of Lindenhurst wants to quiet things down in order to keep people happy; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

6 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Prosecution Gives Closing ArgumentsOn Friday, the prosecution gave its closing argument in the rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

6 hours ago

Michael Avenatti Convicted On All Counts In Nike Extortion TrialMichael Avenatti, who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, has been found guilty on all counts of trying to extort Nike.

6 hours ago

Trump Administration Plans To Send Elite Border Patrol Agents To NYC, NewarkThe Trump Administration is ready to implement a controversial new plan on border security. Tactical teams would be sent to so-called sanctuary cities, including in our area; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

6 hours ago