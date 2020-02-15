New York Weather: CBS2 2/15 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for February 15 at 11 p.m.

'Jagged Little Pill' Performance Evacuated, Canceled After Theatergoer Uses Pepper SprayThe Saturday matinee of the Broadway musical "Jagged Little Pill" had to be canceled after someone used pepper spray inside the theater; CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Americans To Be Evacuated From Cruise Ship Quarantined Due To Coronavirus OutbreakAmericans quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan because of the coronavirus are eagerly awaiting their evacuation back to the U.S.; Debora Patta reports for CBS2.

1 Dead, 6 Injured After Fire Guts Home In Paterson, New JerseyA deadly fire in New Jersey is under investigation.

Man Wanted For Rape Of 11-Year-Old Girl In BrooklynThe NYPD is on the hunt, searching for a man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged As An Adult In Connection To MurderA 14-year-old has been arrested and is being charged as an adult in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Mets Center Fielder Brandon Nimmo Talks Injury, Trade Talks & World Series HopesThe Mets' first full squad workout isn't until Monday, but plenty of position players have already reported to camp, including center fielder Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo spoke with CBS2's Steve Overmyer from Port St. Lucie, Florida.

11-Year-Old Discharged From Hospital After Heart TransplantA young girl celebrated Valentine's Day in the most special way -- with a new heart.

Kids Week Kicks Off Aboard The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space MuseumKids Week is kicking off at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

New York Weather: CBS2 2/15 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for February 15 at 6 p.m.

Veteran Actress Lynn Cohen DiesAn actress from the popular HBO series "Sex and the City" has died. Lynn Cohen was 86.

Suspect Accused Of Assaulting 92-Year-Old Woman On LIA suspect is now in custody after an elderly woman was assaulted at an assisted living facility on Long Island.

Fundraiser Honors Fallen Jersey City Detective Joseph SealsA fundraiser was held Saturday in honor of fallen police detective Joseph Seals, who was killed in the attack in Jersey City.

Embassy To Evacuate Americans From Cruise Ship In JapanThe U.S. government is now preparing to evacuate Americans quarantined on board a cruise ship in Japan.

FDNY: Careless Smoking Caused Brooklyn Fire That Displaced 29 PeopleThere's new information about the cause of a massive fire in Brooklyn; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With MurderSaturday afternoon, police announced a new arrest in the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Newark AirTrain Shutting Down OvernightThere are changes for travelers heading to and from Newark Airport this weekend.

New York Weather: CBS2 2/15 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for February 15 at 5 p.m.

14-Year-Old Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Tessa MajorsThe NYPD announced Saturday that a 14-year-old is the second person under arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old college student in Morningside Park; CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports.

Brooklyn Building Fire Leaves Dozens Of Residents Out In The ColdA three-alarm apartment fire erupted in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, leaving dozens of residents out in the cold.

CUNY Expert Shares Insight On Mysterious Radio Burst 500 Million Light Years Away, Hitting Earth Every 16 MinutesIn a galaxy far, far away - like, 500 million light-years away - something big is happening, and scientists on Earth can detect it.

Police: Rashaun Weaver, 14, Arrested, Indicted In Murder Of Tessa MajorsAuthorities announced the arrest and indictment of Rashaun Weaver, 14, in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

