Living Large: Hotel Once Home To Judge JudyAn iconic New York hotel is also home to a number of choice apartments for full service luxury living. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge takes the tour.

1 hour ago

Legal Expert On Weinstein Jury DeliberationsThe fate of Harvey Weinstein rests with a jury of seven men and five women. They’ll begin deliberating today after weeks of graphic testimony. Former federal prosecutor and Fordham University criminal law professor Cheryl Bader explains what to expect.

2 hours ago

Gunpoint Robbery At LES Smoke Shopbodega was held up at gunpoint Monday in Manhattan, and it was all caught on camera. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has more.

2 hours ago

Arrest In French Tourist SlashingThe man accused of randomly slashing a French tourist's throat is expected in court today. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has the latest.

2 hours ago

Boy's Reaction To Ad Goes ViralA photo of an Arizona toddler looking transfixed by a poster at Target has now gone viral.

3 hours ago

Billy Joel Facing Resistance Over Horse StableLegendary rocker Billy Joel's plan to set up a stable for a dozen horses on his Long Island estate is facing scrutiny from his neighbors.

3 hours ago

Bloomberg Qualifies For Nevada DebateMichael Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic primary debate taking place Wednesday in Nevada.

4 hours ago

Robbery Suspects Climb Through Drive-Thru WindowPolice are trying to track down two suspects who robbed a McDonald's in Queens after climbing through the drive-thru window.

4 hours ago

1 FF Injured Battling Queens BlazeA fire in Woodside, Queens left one firefighter with non-life-threatening injuries overnight.

4 hours ago

Weinstein Jury Set To DeliberateJury deliberations are expected to get underway today in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Rainy TuesdayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 Forecast At 11 p.m.CBS2's Lonnie Quinn is calling for a wet Tuesday around the Tri-State Area.

10 hours ago

NYPD Detective Found Dead In Apparent SuicideA veteran police detective was found dead of an apparent suicide on Monday in his mother's home in Queens. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

10 hours ago

Carbon Monoxide Incident In Bronx Sickens 11Several families were forced out of their Fordham Manor apartment building on Monday due to a carbon monoxide scare. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

10 hours ago

Arrest Made In Slashing Of French TouristThe NY{D announced Monday it had made an arrest in frightening attack on a tourist in Harlem. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

10 hours ago

13 hours ago

Licensed Massage Businesses In Long Island Town Miffed At Proposed Law Targeting Spas Connected To Sex TradeA Long Island town wants stricter regulations on massage establishments. But some say the attempt at closing down spas that promote sex work is penalizing and discriminating against lawful, licensed businesses, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday.

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Motorcycles On Subways And Another Major Graffiti Incident Have Riders Saying 'There Should Be More Cops'There has been a stunning and shocking wave of lawlessness on the subways. A double whammy: Mini-motorcycles being ridden onto trains, and graffiti artists striking again. So what's going on? CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

15 hours ago

Exclusive: Man, 2 Sisters Walk Away From Spectacular SUV Crash: ‘I Think God Love Me’The driver in a terrifying crash said he traveling with his two sister visiting from Korea, when they were hit by another car. The SUV they were riding in landed on it’s roof, setting off a frantic rescue mission. CBS2's John Dias has the exclusive story.

15 hours ago

‘Buy Nothing Project’ Aims To Reduce, Reuse And Recycle While Bringing Neighbors TogetherThere’s a social movement called the “Buy Nothing Project.” The goal is to bring communities together through giving and helping people nearby. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: 2/17 CBS2 Evening Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has a look at the forecast.

15 hours ago