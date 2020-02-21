Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Indicates They Are Decided On Some, Hung On Other ChargesThe jury in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial have asked the judge if they can be deadlocked on some charges while ready to agree on others. CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

Black History Month: Rutgers Medical Dean Calling For More Black In Medical FieldsDr. Robert Johnson, dean of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, is the first person in history to lead two medical schools, reports CBSN New York’s Meg Baker.

Police On Long Island Report Spate Of Mailbox Fishing IncidentsLynbrook has been hit hard: 36 times since last April, U.S. mail has been illegally fished out of corner mailboxes, and thousands of dollars stolen from innocent victims. CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

New Sack Available After Single-Use Plastic Bags Banned On March 1Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia shows CBSN New York Dana Tyler the new reusable bag meant to replace single-use plastic bags in New York City and elsewhere around the state starting on March 1.

Police Investigating Multi-Car Crash In Park SlopeA crash involving several vehicles happened around 11:45 p.m. in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.

New York Weather: 2/21 Friday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. Sunshine dominates this afternoon, but it will remain cold out there. Expect high temperatures in the mid 30s, but because of the wind it will only feel like 20-30+°

Inclined Sleeper Accessory Being Recalled For Safety ConcernsThe company Kolcraft says parents should stop using its inclined sleeper accessory after children died in other inclined sleep products made by the company. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Suffolk Co. Police Arrest Man For Crash That Injured PedestriansA crash in Bay Shore this month left Victor Gonzalez Arevalo with broken bones. Police say Arevalo and a friend were crossing Fairtown Road at 5th Avenue when a car hit them and kept going. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Video Captures Cops-Eye View of Shootout In Jersey City RampageDramatic video from the December Jersey City shootout has been released. Some of the video was captured on a police officer's body camera as he returned fire on the suspects. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury In Fourth Day Of DeliberationsHarvey Weinstein is accused of rape and sexual assault. If convicted of the most serious charges, he could face life in prison. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Flames Tear Through Harlem Apartment BuildingA fire in a Harlem apartment building forced more than two dozen families out into the cold overnight. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Students At Manhattan College On Alert After Assault In Residence HallA student was attacked in her residence hall apartment last month, and police believe the same man tried to attack another student two weeks later. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Jersey City Body Cam Footage ReleasedA barrage of bullets could be heard as officers took down the suspects in the Jersey City shootout. Authorities have just released the dramatic footage captured from an officer's body camera. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Two-Year Temperature ShiftToday's high is a frigid 36 degrees, but on this date in 2018 it was pushing 80!

New Barbies Honor Women's History MonthJust ahead of Women's History Month, Barbie is paying tribute to some incredible heroines of their time.

'Making The Band' Making A ComebackSean "Diddy" Combs is bringing the popular MTV series back, and this time around it will be a family affair.

Cuomo To Visit Legal Marijuana StatesGov. Andrew Cuomo is re-igniting his push to legalize marijuana in New York.

Shoplifters Steal Thousands From SoHo StorePolice are trying to identify three shoplifters who took thousands of dollars in goods from a store in SoHo.

Dining Deal: BottinoIn a foodie town like New York, not every restaurant can stand the test of time. But there's a spot in Chelsea that's been serving customers for more than two decades. CBS2's Tony Tantillo checks it out for this week's Dining Deal.

Transit Boss Andy Byford's Last DayToday is the last day on the job for New York City Transit Authority President Andy Byford after roughly two years.

