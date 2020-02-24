Harvey Weinstein Trial: Former Sex Crimes Prosecutor Talks On Verdict, #MeToo MovementJane Manning, director of the Women's Equal Justice Project, talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler on efforts to help survivors of sexual assault navigate the criminal justice system.

51 minutes ago

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Attorney Arthur Aidala On Jury That Convicted Movie MogulAttorney Arthur Aidala talks about the jury that found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape in the third degree and one count of a criminal sex act.

1 hour ago

Expert Cheryl Bader On Harvey Weinstein Verdict: 'A Real Victory For The Prosecution And The #MeToo Movement'Cheryl Bader teaches criminal law at Fordham University School of Law and has been following the Weinstein case from the beginning. Bader is also a former assistant U.S. attorney.

1 hour ago

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Disgraced Movie Mogul Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 ChargesA jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape in the third degree and one count of a criminal sex act. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Attorney Gloria Allred Talks About Victims, WitnessesAttorney Gloria Allred, who represents three of the women involved in charges against fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, speaks outside a Manhattan courtroom after a jury convicted the accused on two of five charges.

2 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Trial: 'Utter Silence' As Verdict Read In CourtroomCBS2's Alice Gainer describes the scene within the courtroom as the verdicts were read in the New York-based sexual assault and rape trial of Harvey Weinstein.

2 hours ago

Bail Revoked For Harvey Weinstein After Verdict ReachedDistrict Attorney of New York County Cyrus Vance Jr. talks about revoking bail on convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein ahead of his sentencing on March 11, 2020.

2 hours ago

Slain Spring Valley Security Guard Sandra Wilson Laid To RestSandra Wilson, the 52-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the Finklestein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, N.Y. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

2 hours ago

Remembering Kobe Bryant: Memorial Happening In Los AngelesTens of thousands of people are gathering to remember basketball great Kobe Bryant. CBS2's Chris Martinez reports.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Worries Shake Up Wall Street, Drive Down Global MarketsInvestors on Wall Street are worried about the global impact of the coronavirus as it spreads outside of China. CBS2's Diane King reports.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Michelle Buteau On Netflix Comedy Special & "The Circle"The New Jersey native talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new Netflix comedy special being taped at Sony Hall in New York and her career as an actor.

4 hours ago

7 hours ago

NJ Transit Bus Driver To Face JudgeA New Jersey Transit but driver accused of dragging a passenger who later died will appear in court today. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

7 hours ago

Sir Paul McCartney Spotted In N.J.A New Jersey town is abuzz this morning after getting a visit from a Beatle.

8 hours ago

Woman, 84, Wins Car With Hole-In-OneAn 84-year-old woman has quite the golf swing and the new car to prove it.

8 hours ago

Water Main Break At NYCHA HousesThousands of NYCHA residents are waking up without water this morning after a water main broke yesterday in Harlem.

8 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Deliberations ResumeJury deliberations will resume this morning in the rape trial against Harvey Weinstein.

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Funeral Today For Library Security Guard Sandra WilsonProsecutors say Blanchard Glaudin stabbed Sandra Wilson to death Tuesday at Finkelstein Memorial Library after she asked him to lower the music on his smartphone. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

9 hours ago

10 hours ago

15 hours ago