Dr. Waleed Javaid Discusses Coronavirus ConcernsDr. Waleed Javaid, the director of infection prevention and control at Mount Sinai Downtown, stopped by CBSN New York to discuss coronavirus concerns.

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 2/26 Afternoon Weather ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the forecast.

2 hours ago

Close Call For Firefighters In New JerseyBlackened rubble is all that remains of the unoccupied home on Oakland Avenue in Westwood, N.J. Firefighters were briefly trapped when the home started to collapse.

2 hours ago

NYPD: Suspects Wanted For Armed Robbery Spree In BrooklynPolice in Brooklyn are searching for the suspects behind three armed robberies in 10 days.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Ash Wednesday Marks The Beginning Of Lenten Season For Christians Around The WorldChristians around the world are beginning the Lenten season by observing Ash Wednesday. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

3 hours ago

President Donald Trump To Hold News Conferences On Coronavirus OutbreakThere are now more than 80,000 cases worldwide, including the first confirmed case in South America. Skyler Henry reports.

3 hours ago

Neighbors Express Shock After Long Island Chase Ends In New York City, Suspect Shot DeadAn active investigation is underway after Nassau County police shot and killed a man in Queens. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

3 hours ago

64-Year-Old Man Shoved Onto Subway Tracks In Apparent Unprovoked AttackPolice are searching for a suspect who shoved a 64-year-old man onto the subway tracks at Union Square. CBS2's John Dias reports.

3 hours ago

Families Deliver Emotional Statements At Sentencing Of Paramus School Bus Driver In Deadly 2018 CrashIt was sentencing day for the former Paramus school bus driver responsible for a deadly crash. Loved ones for both the victims and the driver offered emotional impact statements, as they appealed to the judge to hand down a fair sentence.CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

3 hours ago

Williamson, Vargas Families Speak Out At Sentencing Of Hudy Muldrow, Sr.The families of social studies teacher Jennifer Williamson and fifth grader Miranda Vargas, who were killed in a school bus crash in New Jersey, spoke out at the sentencing of bus driver Hudy Muldrow, Sr.

3 hours ago

Hudy Muldrow, Sr.'s Family Members Speak Out At His SentencingFamily members of Hudy Muldrow, Sr. spoke out at his sentencing. Muldrow, a school bus driver, took a plea deal after a deadly 2018 crash that left a teacher and a fifth grader dead.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Brooklyn Heights Association On BQE OverhaulBrooklyn Heights Association Executive Director Lara Birnback talks about the community impact of the proposed BQE changes.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

SEE IT: BTS Try Carpool Karaoke, Corden's Dance ClassK-pop sensation BTS joined "The Late Late Show" host James Corden for a round of Carpool Karaoke and his weekly dance class.

8 hours ago

Trio Accused Of Robbing Hotel RoomPolice are searching for three suspects wanted for breaking into a hotel room and stealing $1,300 worth of items.

9 hours ago

'To Kill A Mockingbird' Day In NYCThousands of New York City public school students will see a special performance of "To Kill a Mockingbird" today at Madison Square Garden.

9 hours ago

27th Anniversary Of 1993 WTC BombingToday marks 27 years since a truck bomb killed six people and injured more than 1,000 others at the World Trade Center.

9 hours ago

NJ School Bus Driver Faces SentencingThe driver of a school bus that crashed in Paramus, killing a student and teacher, faces sentencing today.

9 hours ago

Mayor Set To Sign Reckless Driving BillReckless driving can result in costly tickets for most drivers. But those who repeatedly violate the law could soon face a more severe punishment. As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, the city of New York will have the power to take their vehicles away.

9 hours ago

10 hours ago