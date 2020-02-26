Bill Would Help NYCHA Residents Dealing With Mold IssuesThe New York City Council announced new legislation to help NYCHA residents dealing with mold in their apartments.

Metropolitan Correctional Center On Modified OperationsThe federal jail in lower Manhattan where Jeffrey Epstein took his life is on lockdown while authorities determine if a gun was smuggled inside.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says Federal Government Is Not Funding New Hudson River TunnelsCommuters are fed up with train delays and want a fix, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the federal government is giving no financial support to build new Hudson River Tunnels; CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.

Renewed Push For Safer Streets From New York State Senate After Deadly AccidentsThere's a renewed statewide push for safer streets following a series of deadly accidents in New York City.

Your Point Unfiltered: What Can Be Done To Tackle The Affordable Housing Crisis In NYC?This week, we asked you about affordable housing in New York City and gave you the chance to share your point unfiltered.

Talking Points: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Says Stop-And-Frisk Was A Good PolicyErica Dumas, a senior vice president at Mercury, and Chris Coffey, the head of the New York practice for Tusk Ventures, joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss his opinion on "The Point."

Point Of View: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Discusses Plans To Run For Mayor & MoreBrooklyn Borough President Eric Adams joined CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Voices Support For Stop-And-Frisk PolicyBrooklyn Borough President Eric Adams says the NYPD's much maligned stop-and-frisk policy is good if used properly and should be continued; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the exclusive interview.

Coronavirus Update: New York Bracing For Potential OutbreakNew York is bracing for the coronavirus, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it's coming sooner or later; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Federal Government Offers No Financial Support For Gateway ProjectThe federal government has officially turned its back on commuters, giving zero financial support for the Gateway Project.

NJ Transit Says Train Ran A Red Light, Caused Long Delays For CommutersThere's troubling new information about what caused long delays for commuters at Penn Station on Thursday night; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Man Allegedly Followed Girl Into East Harlem School, Groped HerPolice say a man followed a student into an East Harlem school and groped her Friday morning; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Oh My Goodness: Woman Throws Birthday Parties At Mount Vernon Homeless ShelterA special birthday party is on tap Saturday at a homeless shelter in Mount Vernon. A local mom is sending a message to the children staying there that the community cares; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

The Dig's Elle McLogan On Lloyd's Carrot CakeIn the latest episode of The Dig, CBS2's Elle McLogan meets a business owner in Riverdale who is carrying on her late husband's legacy and creating a community landmark in the process.

New York Weather: CBS2 2/28 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 28 at 5 p.m.

Special Deals Available For Leap YearLeap Year only comes around once every four years, and hotels, stores and restaurants are rolling out special sales.

Prince Harry, Bon Jovi Come Together To Help Wounded VeteransRock meets royalty to give back to wounded veterans. In one of his last royal engagements, Prince Harry is getting help from a New Jersey rock star; Gwen Baumgardner reports for CBS2.

Protesters Halt Work At National Grid Pipeline Site In BrooklynActivists rallied at National Grid's pipeline construction site in Brooklyn on Friday.

NYPD Assigning 300 Officers To Become Youth Coordinators In Effort To Prevent Teen-On-Teen CrimesNew York City's police commissioner is promising to help prevent teen-on-teen crimes in the five boroughs; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

New York's Plastic Bag Ban Goes Into Effect SundayChecking out at grocery stores across New York is about to cost more. The state's plastic bag ban goes into effect Sunday, but some stores may not be ready; CBS2's John Dias reports.

Jurors View Video Of Anti-Gang Activist Evelyn Rodriguez Being Run Over In Day 2 Of Murder TrialFriday was day two of an emotionally charged murder trial on Long Island. Jurors viewed the unsettling video of anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez being run over; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

New Dash Cam Video Shows Wild Police Pursuit From Officer-Involved Shooting In New JerseyWe have new video of a wild police pursuit from an officer-involved shooting in New Jersey; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Coronavirus Update: Stocks Extremely Volatile For Seventh DayFears of the coronavirus made stocks extremely volatile for a seventh day, down double digit percentages this week; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey, Connecticut Receive Approval To Administer TestsThere's a big development in our area in the fight against coronavirus. New Jersey and Connecticut received federal approval to administer a test, eliminating the need to send samples out of state; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

