College Students Teaching Children How To Protect Themselves From Online DangersLocal college students are teaching children to protect themselves from online dangers; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

3 hours ago

Sen. Chuck Schumer Clarifies Comments After Being Accused Of Threatening Supreme Court MembersNo apology, but a clarification Thursday by Sen. Chuck Schumer after he was accused of making threats against members of the Supreme Court; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

NYPD Statistics Show Crime Is Up For Second Month In A RowFor the second month in a row, there has been more crime reported in the city, so now the NYPD is going into full battle mode to stop the increase and it's going to cost taxpayers more money. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

3 hours ago

Police Search For Suspect Who Attacked Subway ConductorThe NYPD is looking for a man wearing a mask who attacked a subway conductor in Brooklyn.

3 hours ago

Hampton Bays Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder-SuicideSouthampton Police are investigating the death of a couple in their 20s on Wednesday night. Their baby was also found in the home but was not hurt; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: 22 Cases Reported In New York, 2 Presumptive Positive Cases In New JerseyThere are 22 cases of coronavirus in New York and two cases in New Jersey; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

3 hours ago

Professional Organizer Calls Spring Cleaning 'A Renewal'Spring is in the air, and as we look ahead to warmer weather, it's time to open our homes up and dust off that winter gloom; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/5 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 5 at 5 p.m.

3 hours ago

Consumer Experts Say Scammers Are Busier Than EverA warning from consumer experts that scammers, fraudsters and identity thieves are busier than ever right now, and two things are helping them pull of these scams; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

3 hours ago

Toyota Adds 1.8 Million Vehicles To Fuel Pump RecallToyota is recalling more vehicles due to issues with fuel pumps.

3 hours ago

Statistics Show Colon, Rectal Cancer Cases Are Up In Young AdultsSome troubling colon cancer statistics are out from the American Cancer Society. Colon and rectal cancer cases are on the rise in young adults, and doctors are not sure why; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Businesses Coping As Residents Self-QuarantineAt least 18 of the confirmed New York coronavirus cases trace back to a man from New Rochelle. Hundreds of people who attend his house of worship are under quarantine and that is raising any number of difficulties; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

Police In New Jersey Arrest Suspect In Manchester MurderPolice in New Jersey have charged a Toms River woman in connection with a murder in Manchester, New Jersey.

3 hours ago

Video Showing Arrest In Brooklyn Prompts NYPD ProtestsA video posted online of an arrest in Brooklyn is prompting protests of the NYPD; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

Exclusive: More Nurses Riding Along With NYPD Officers To Help Homeless IndividualsThe NYPD's new homeless outreach initiative is seeing increased staffing, and results; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

4 hours ago

Jersey City Chief Prosecutor Accuses Mail Carriers Of Taking Advantage Of Parking With No PenaltiesJersey City's chief prosecutor is taking on the United States Postal Service; CBS2's John Dias reports.

4 hours ago

Federal Prosecutors Want Bernie Madoff To Remain In PrisonFederal prosecutors want a judge to deny 81-year-old Ponzi scammer Bernie Madoff an early prison release despite Madoff's claim that he has terminal kidney failure.

4 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Transferred To Rikers Island InfirmaryConvicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is spending is first night in jail Thursday. He was transferred Thursday afternoon from Bellevue Hospital to the infirmary in Rikers Island.

4 hours ago

Campaign 2020: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of RaceAnother major presidential candidate has dropped out of the race. Sen. Elizabeth Warren told supporters she is suspending her campaign; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

4 hours ago

Thomas Valva Case: New Attorney For Michael Valva Says Cop Is On Suicide WatchThe new attorney for an NYPD cop charged in the murder of his son is calling the incident a "tragic accident." CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

4 hours ago

Dispute Between Neighbors Turns Violent In Washington HeightsA shootout paralyzed part of Upper Manhattan on Thursday morning; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Two Presumptive Positive Cases Reported In New JerseyThere are now two presumptive cases of the coronavirus in the Garden State, both of them in northern New Jersey; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases In New York Rises To 22Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced there are now 22 coronavirus cases in New York; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

4 hours ago

Fort Lee Mayor Update On CoronavirusA Fort Lee resident has tested positive for coronavirus. Officials there gave an update about it.

5 hours ago