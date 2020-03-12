Exclusive Video Shows Daring Rescue In Westchester CountyCBS2 has exclusive video showing how authorities saved a man who was stuck in the mud. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Modell's Files For BankruptcyThe New York City-based business will close all of its 153 stores in the Northeast.

Harvey Weinstein Back At Bellevue HospitalHarvey Weinstein is back at Bellevue Hospital after being sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Burglary Suspect Caught On CameraPolice are looking for a man who's burglarized three businesses in the Bronx by entering through their roofs.

Police: Teens Assault Man, Say Anti-Asian SlursPolice are looking for the teens who assaulted a man in East Harlem an allegedly made anti-Asian statements related to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Update: NYC Postpones St. Patrick's Day ParadeNew York leaders are trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus by preventing large gatherings. This has led to the postponing of several events, including the city’s wildly popular St. Patrick’s Day Parade. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Containment Takes EffectGov. Andrew Cuomo is trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus by placing part of Westchester County in a containment zone, which takes effect today. CBS2's John Dias reports from New Rochelle.

New York Weather: Cool And CloudyCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest weather forecast.

Man Uses Sledgehammer To Bash Way Into Burning Home, Rescues Family Of 7A Middlesex County man is being praised as a hero after rescuing family from a massive house fire in Piscataway, New Jersey. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

New York Weather: 3/12 Thursday Morning ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. Thursday will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies as high pressure begins to slip away. It will be slightly cooler, as well, with highs in the low 50s.

Coronavirus Update: NYC Postpones St. Patrick's Day ParadeAs concerns about the coronavirus spread, for the first time ever the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will not happen in New York City - and other large gathering and institutions are following suit. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Coronavirus Update: Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Test PositiveTom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson say they have tested positive for coronavirus infections in a tweet posted Wednesday night. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Coronavirus Update: NBA Season Suspended After Utah Jazz Player Tests PositiveAn NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the league to announce it was suspending the rest of the basketball season after Wednesday night’s games. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces 30-Day Travel Suspension From EuropeStarting Friday at midnight, a presidential order will block most foreign nationals from all European countries from flying into the United States. CBS News Debra Alfaron reports.

Two CBS News Employees Test Positive For CoronavirusThe CBS Broadcast Center will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Anyone who had direct contact with either employee has been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Sky Deck Opens With Never-Before-Seen View Of New York CityA new observation platform in Hudson Yards is offering the adventurous a skyline view from 100 stories up. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

New York Weather: 3/11 Wednesday Evening ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with temperatures running only slightly cooler than last night. And with weak high pressure overhead, expect nearly calm winds through sunrise.

Women's History Month: Stories Of WWII 'Rosie The Riveters' Brought To Life In Animated FilmAn all-female team of filmmakers set out to shine a spotlight on those women who served and broke barriers in World War II. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Woman Who Ran Over Anti-Gang Activist Found Guilty Of Criminally Negligent HomicideOn Wednesday afternoon, a jury convicted a Long Island nurse of killing a mother who was an anti-gang activist. Emotions poured out of the courtroom after Annmarie Drago was found guilty in the death of Evelyn Rodriguez, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

Coronavirus Update: Top Officials Giving Mixed Messages On RisksMayor Bill de Blasio said the COVID-19 coronavirus only lasted minutes on a surface, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it lasted hours - maybe days. And what should people returning from Italy do? CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

Coronavirus Update: Fate Of This Year's NYC St. Patrick's Parade UnclearCoronavirus is causing drama for a big city parade that in the past hour or so that went from happening, to not happening, and now it's in limbo. St. Patricks Day parade organizers called the CBS2 newsroom to say the parade is off, then called back minutes later to amend that and now the decision is pending. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Pit Bull Recovering After Owner Killed During Nightly Walk In BrooklynLast Thursday around 7 p.m., Frank Delcolvenaere took his 11-month-old dog on her nightly walk near Fourth Avenue and 101st Street when police say a 19-year-old driving a black Mercedes struck him. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Rocks Update New YorkThe quake hit around 7 a.m. near Glens Falls just south of Lake George. The quake was strong enough to noticeably shake houses throughout the region. There are no reports of injuries or damage. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In PrisonHarvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison following last month’s conviction on rape and criminal sexual act charges. Judge James Burke also ordered the disgraced Hollywood mogul to register as a sex offender. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

