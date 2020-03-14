New York Weather: 3/15 Sunday Morning ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports. t's a chilly start this Sunday morning with temps in the upper 20s to upper 30s under cloudy skies. Fear not, though, because skies will clear and temps will rise into the upper 40s to right around 50.

Royal Caribbean Suspending Cruises Globally For 30 DaysSailing operations to and from U.S. ports will end at midnight. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Officials Imposing Curfews, Self-Quarantine To Slow Spread Of COVID-19On Saturday evening, Gov. Phil Murphy announced a second COVID-19 patient had died, a woman in her 50s who was being treaded at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New JerseyNew York has seen its first two coronavirus-related deaths and more positive COVID-19 cases prompt further closures, reports CBS2's Scott Rapoport.

New York Weather: 3/14 Saturday Evening ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports. Clouds will thicken tonight and there is just the slightest chance for some sprinkles or flurries - but no accumulations are expected. It'll be cold overnight with lows in the upper 30s.

Rick Pitino Named Men's Basketball Head Coach At IonaHall of Famer Rick Pitino is returning to college basketball – and his hometown – as head coach of Iona. The 67-year-old grew up on Long Island and once coached the New York Knicks.

NY Dept. Of Corrections Temporarily Suspends VisitationsPrison visits in New York State have been suspended through April 11. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Coronavirus-Driven Price Gouging Has Consumer Watchdogs On The HuntInfuriated city leaders led a crowd of cameras into the Williamsburg food bazaar Saturday to capture their showdown with the store manager. In their hands, cans of Lysol spray they're accusing the business of price gouging. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Apple To Close All Stores Outside China For 2 WeeksThe company had previously shut its 42 stores in China at the height of the outbreak. Those stores have since reopened, and will be the only ones open in the world. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Grocery Store Shelves Clear Out Quickly As Shoppers Stock UpShoppers are stocking up on food and other everyday essentials, leaving some grocery store shelves about as empty as Broadway, where all shows have been shuttered due to coronavirus fears. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Amtrak To Run On Reduced Schedule For 2 Weeks Due To Low DemandAmtrak trains will be running on a Saturday schedule for the next two weeks due to reduced demand driven by commuters avoiding the coronavirus. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Coronavirus Update: President Tested For COVID-19 ExposureThe United States extended its travel ban to Great Britain and Ireland. CBS News Michael George reports.

Coronavirus Update: Jones Beach Eyed As Possible Drive-Thru Testing LocationOn Nassau County, 244 residents are in mandatory quarantine. With more test results due back this weekend that number is expected to rise, reports CBS2's Dave Carlin.

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Up To 69 Confirmed CasesHealth officials have announced 19 new coronavirus cases. Total cases statewide are now at 69, including a second confirmed case in Jersey City. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

House Passes Bill That Includes Emergency Bill With Paid Family, Sick LeaveSen. Charles Schumer is calling on the Senate to pass the bill without changes when the senators return to the Capitol on Monday. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Coronavirus Update: First 2 COVID-19-Realted Deaths In NYMayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday delivered sobering yet arguably inevitable news: The first coronavirus-related death in New York state. Another report followed shortly after. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Brooklyn Cab RobberyA cab robbery in Brooklyn was caught on video on March 2, 2020. (credit: NYPD)

Coronavirus Update: Pandemic Forcing Special Ambulance Safety Across Tri-State AreaCBS2's John Elliott talks with University Hospital Newark Director of EMS John Grembowiec and his crew about their response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

New York Weather: 3/14 Saturday ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s, turning partly sunny and a little cooler on Sunday.

Coronavirus Update: Target, Walmart Parking Lots Become Testing ScenesUnder the national State of Emergency declared by President Donald Trump on Friday, funds to ramp up testing for COVID-19 coronavirus are about to increase dramatically. CBS News Joy Benedict reports.

Coronavirus Update: NYC School Still Open, For NowMayor Bill de Blasio is still uncertain when or if New York City schools should be closed amid the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

New York Weather: 3/14 Saturday ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s, turning partly sunny and a little cooler on Sunday.

Coronavirus NYC: City Life Amid The PandemicSo what's New York City like under the shadow of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak? CBS2 producer Nick Kasanzew takes a walk around Manhattan to find out.

Coronavirus: Quiet Streets, Busy Grocery Stores Make For A Unlikely New York CityAs the nation and New York deal with an ever-increasing public health crisis, the crossroads of the world was eerily quiet for a Friday night. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

