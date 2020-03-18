Max Minute: Why Is Social Distancing Important To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus?Dr. Max Gomez is answering your questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus. Go to http://facebook.com/cbsnewyork to submit your question and we'll try to answer it on-air and online!

12 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/18 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for March 18 at 5 p.m.

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: 7 New COVID-19 Cases Linked To Churches In QueensSeven new cases of coronavirus have been linked to a pair of Catholic churches in Queens.

28 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: NYPD Officer Tests Positive, More Than 2 Dozen Out SickAt least one NYPD officer has tested positive for coronavirus and more than two dozen others are out sick.

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: Widespread Testing Begins On Long Island As Drive-Thru Testing Site OpensMore widespread testing began Wednesday on Long Island. Health officials opened a drive-thru testing site at Stony Brook University and also private urgent care facilities; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

35 minutes ago

Campaign 2020: Sen. Bernie Sanders Assessing Presidential BidSen. Bernie Sanders is said to be assessing his presidential bid after he lost another round of Democratic primaries to former Vice President Joe Biden.

40 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: Stocks Take Another Beating Amid OutbreakIn the financial markets, stocks took another beating in the whirlwind of fear and uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak; Natalie Brand reports for CBS News.

43 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: NYC Mayor Pushes 'Shelter In Place' Option While COVID-19 Hits NYPD, Rikers Island GuardDespite business closures and social distancing efforts, the number of coronavirus cases in the city is sharply increasing each day and showing no signs of slowing down, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

46 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: Experts Offer Tips On How To Stay Positive As Long Island Sees Drastic Increase In CasesThere's been a drastic increase in coronavirus cases on Long Island as more test sites open up. As some residents remain quarantined, experts share useful tips on how to stay positive and hopeful through the outbreak; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

46 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Prepares To Open State's First Drive-Thru Testing Site As Confirmed Cases GrowTwo more people in New Jersey have died due to coronavirus, and the number of new confirmed cases in the state has grown by 60% in just the last 24 hours. Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state's first drive-thru testing site will be ready beginning Friday; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

52 minutes ago

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tightens Workplace Restrictions, Announces Federal HelpAs hospitals in New York and worldwide scramble for enough beds and respirators for coronavirus patients, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tightens restrictions even more but stops short of a shelter-in-place order; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

1 hour ago

Cuomo: Army Corp Of Engineers Coming To Help With CoronavirusGov. Andrew Cuomo says the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will arrive in New York this afternoon to help area hospitals increase their capacity to fight the coronavirus.

6 hours ago

Breaking: Water Main Break In Jersey CityChopper 2 is over the scene of a water main break in Jersey City.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Schools, Malls & Other Businesses ClosedGov. Phil Murphy is asking for help from the U.S. Military and has ordered all indoor shopping malls shut down. This comes after the first child tested positive in the state. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

12 hours ago

13 hours ago

New York Weather: Rain On The Way TonightCBS'2 Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

13 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Celebrities Turn To Social Media To Thank Health Care Workers, Entertain FansThe coronavirus outbreak has shut down concert halls and theaters, but some of music's biggest stars are still able to entertain fans. Celebrities are also offering encouraging words to spread hope; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

18 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/17 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 17 at 11 p.m.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Quiet St. Patrick's Day In NYC With Restrictions In PlaceDespite the St. Patrick's Day Parade being postponed in New York City and a ban on large gatherings, some marchers still took part in festivities.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NYC Nurse Says Hospital Is Ill-Equipped To Fight Spread Of VirusHealth care workers in New York City say they are ill-equipped to fight the spread of the coronavirus, and they don't have enough supplies to protect their patients or themselves; CBS2's Ali Bauman talked to a nurse from the Bronx.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: NJ Malls, Amusement Parks Shut Down Under New State OrderIn New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is ordering all indoor malls to close after the number of confirmed cases in the state reached 267; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

18 hours ago

Coronavirus Update: Confirmed Cases In NYC Climb Over 900 As De Blasio Warns Of Possible 'Shelter In Place' OrderMayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday night the total of positive coronavirus cases in New York City has climbed over 900 as the city desperately tries to stop the spread; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

19 hours ago

Coronavirus Will Not Stop Food Pantries' Mission Of AidThe city institution is affected by staff shortages like any other business confronting the coronavirus restrictions but continues to serve those most vulnerable even in the best of times. CBS2's Cory James reports.

23 hours ago